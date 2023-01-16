Energy Professionals Predict $87 Oil In 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.98 -0.88 -1.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.36 -0.92 -1.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.57 -0.87 -1.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.616 +0.197 +5.76%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.503 -0.030 -1.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.86 +1.13 +1.40%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.11 +2.22 +3.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.503 -0.030 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 80.26 +1.44 +1.83%
Graph up Murban 3 days 83.42 +1.73 +2.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.69 +0.92 +1.15%
Graph down Basra Light 412 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 85.39 +0.73 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.31 +0.73 +0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.86 +1.13 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.86 +2.30 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 57.14 +0.98 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.54 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.79 +0.98 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 75.94 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.94 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.89 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.24 +0.98 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.69 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.52 +1.97 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 15 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Spanish Utility Says Europe's Energy Crisis Isn’t Over Yet

Russia Accuses Sweden Of “Hiding Something” About The Nord Stream Sabotage

Russia Accuses Sweden Of “Hiding Something” About The Nord Stream Sabotage

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman described…

Kazakhstan Raises Energy Bills For Crypto Miners This Year

Kazakhstan Raises Energy Bills For Crypto Miners This Year

Kazakhstan is raising energy bills…

UK Government Could Save Billions As Energy Bills Continue To Fall

UK Government Could Save Billions As Energy Bills Continue To Fall

Energy bills could fall under…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Professionals Predict $87 Oil In 2023

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 16, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • The average forecast for oil prices through 2027 from 1,000 energy professionals surveyed by Reuters market analyst John Kemp was $90.
  • The average of all forecasts for the price of Brent in 2023 is $87, with half of the surveyed professionals seeing the average price between $80 and $95.
  • The return of Chinese demand, the loss of Russian supply, and the end of U.S. SPR releases will tighten oil markets, pushing prices higher.

Oil prices are set to average slightly higher than current levels, at around $90 per barrel, from now through 2027, an annual survey of more than 1,000 energy professionals compiled by Reuters market analyst John Kemp showed

Early on Monday, Brent Crude prices were trading at just below $85 per barrel.     

The average forecasts in this year’s survey are $4 to $10 a barrel higher than the expectations in the poll from 2022 carried out before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

For 2023, half of the surveyed energy professionals—of whom 22% are directly involved in oil and gas production—expect Brent Crude to average between $80 and $95 per barrel. Most of the people polled, more than 90%, see Brent averaging between $70 and $105. The average of all forecasts is $87 a barrel for this year.

Through 2027, oil prices are expected to average around $90, too, according to the survey. 

The longer-term forecasts are naturally less certain due to the unknown trajectory of the global economy and oil demand over the next five years and the speed at which the decarbonization of energy systems could unfold. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many countries have pledged increased focus on renewables, which could replace some fossil fuels in power generation. But the shift in global oil trade and expected lower supply from Russia due to the Western embargoes on Russian energy, and the structural underinvestment in new oil supply over the past few years could tighten markets more than previously expected. 

Major forecasters and investment banks also expect oil prices to average at least $80-90 this year and expect the OPEC+ group to step up and defend an $80-a-barrel floor under prices with a new production cut if necessary. 

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts that Brent crude oil prices will average $83 per barrel this year and $78 a barrel in 2024, in the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) for January published last week. 

“We expect that most crude oil exports from Russia will continue to find buyers. But we expect the sanctions on petroleum products will cause greater disruptions to Russia’s oil production and exports because finding alternative buyers as well as transportation and other services to reach those buyers is likely to be more challenging than for crude oil,” the EIA said. 

Then, there is an expected surge in Chinese oil demand later this year, after the initial exit Covid wave fades away.  

ADVERTISEMENT

China’s oil consumption is expected to jump by 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year to a record 16 million bpd after Beijing abandoned the ‘zero Covid’ policy and reopened its borders, a median estimate of 11 China-focused consultants polled by Bloomberg News showed last week.

“Look for a particularly bullish Q2, with China adding 1.36 million b/d over the same quarter in 2022, the strongest growth in over a decade (excluding the post-Covid bounce) that will support higher prices,” Gavin Thompson, Vice Chairman, Energy – Asia Pacific, at Wood Mackenzie, said on Thursday.  

Solid growth in global oil demand is set to drive oil prices to above $100 this year, and Brent Crude could trade at $105 per barrel by the fourth quarter, according to Goldman Sachs. Last month, the bank said that the Chinese reopening could lift oil prices by $15 per barrel, as China’s demand could increase by 1 million bpd on average between 2022 and 2023. 

Morgan Stanley also expects tighter oil markets in the latter part of this year and sees Brent Crude prices potentially hitting $110 per barrel by the end of 2023. 

“The supply ceiling is still not far away and inventories are outright low,” Morgan Stanley said in a note last week, as carried by Reuters.

Prices are likely to remain in the $80-85 range this quarter, but the Chinese reopening, the loss of Russian supply, and the end of U.S. SPR releases are set to tighten the global oil markets in the third and fourth quarters, according to Morgan Stanley. Hence, the forecast of above-$100 oil by the end of 2023.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Oil Prices Head Lower As Traders Take Profits
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw
Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine

Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine
180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR
U.S. Oil Production Growth’s Path Is Clear

U.S. Oil Production Growth’s Path Is Clear
Why Oil’s 7-Month Downturn May Be About To Reverse

Why Oil’s 7-Month Downturn May Be About To Reverse

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com