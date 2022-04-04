Energy Affordability: The Issue Everyone Is Ignoring

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins 103.3 +4.01 +4.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 107.8 +3.45 +3.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 5.712 -0.008 -0.14%
Graph up Heating Oil 40 mins 3.546 +0.122 +3.57%
Graph up Gasoline 40 mins 3.198 +0.045 +1.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -1.21 -1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -1.21 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.9 -2.84 -2.64%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 100.2 +3.61 +3.74%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 3.198 +0.045 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 101.4 -6.13 -5.70%
Graph down Murban 4 days 102.6 -6.43 -5.90%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 103.9 -1.67 -1.58%
Graph down Basra Light 126 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 108.7 -1.92 -1.74%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 106.8 -2.29 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.9 -2.84 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 85.78 -1.33 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 85.17 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 101.4 -1.01 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 99.67 -1.01 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 97.57 -1.01 -1.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 94.72 -1.01 -1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 94.72 -1.01 -1.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 96.82 -1.01 -1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 100.4 -1.01 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 95.02 -1.01 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -1.21 -1.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 89.50 -1.00 -1.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 105.0 -6.27 -5.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 100.8 -1.01 -0.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 89.50 -1.00 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 108.8 -1.51 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 14 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 24 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 17 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 23 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 3 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 17 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

UK Drivers Queue For Gasoline As Climate Activists Block Fuel Depots

America Is Finally Taking The Battery Metal Shortage Seriously

America Is Finally Taking The Battery Metal Shortage Seriously

U.S. President Joe Biden is…

Steel Shortage Adds To U.S. Shale Drillers’ Woes

Steel Shortage Adds To U.S. Shale Drillers’ Woes

U.S. shale oil drillers are…

Japan Looks To Become A Leader In Asia’s Green Energy Push

Japan Looks To Become A Leader In Asia’s Green Energy Push

Japan has just announced huge…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Affordability: The Issue Everyone Is Ignoring

By Irina Slav - Apr 04, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • The root cause of the quickly-rising cost of living in Western countries is rising energy costs.
  • UAE Energy Minister: politicians are focusing on geopolitics, but aren't openly recognizing the real reason behind rising energy costs.
  • More households in Europe at risk of energy poverty,
Join Our Community

The U.S.-EU deal for the import of an additional 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas this year made headlines earlier this month, with both sides praising their own political prowess and quick action. What nobody talked about was how much this LNG would cost.

Meanwhile, another piece of news that grabbed headlines was the House hearing of half a dozen U.S. and international oil executives on allegations of price-gouging and not helping regular Americans "to relieve pain at the pump, instead lining their pockets with one hand while sitting on the other," according to two legislators.

These two events are indicative of something that no politician in power would want to admit openly but is nevertheless happening: the cost of living in Europe and the United States is rising. And the root cause of this is not the war in Ukraine. It's high energy costs.

It was the energy minister of the UAE who shone a light on the problem earlier this week. Speaking to CNBC at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Suhail al Mazrouei said that politicians are focusing too much on geopolitics and ignoring the issue of energy affordability, which is affecting both developed and developing economies.

If they continue to ignore this issue, he said, politicians risk seeing large parts of the world plunged into energy poverty, which would, in turn, lead to economic slowdown for much of the world and global stagnation. Related: Vitol: Oil Is Underpriced For Current Supply Risks

Noting that OPEC+ was doing its best to provide a reliable supply of energy to global markets, Al Mazrouei said, "For that to happen, we need resources – financial resources – we need to invest and we need to decouple politics from energy availability and energy affordability."

By "politics", the Emirati official likely means energy transition agendas in Europe and the United States. These depend on lower investment in oil and gas production, and the European gas crunch was the first clear sign what the consequences of this approach could be, because, in all fairness, the European cost of living crisis began a lot earlier than the war in the Ukraine.

In November last year, for instance, six in ten Britons said they had seen an increase in their cost of living. This month, this has risen to eight out of ten as energy costs continue higher. From next month the number could rise further after the energy market regulator introduces the new energy price cap by close to $1,000 per household for some 22 million households.

In Germany, inflation is seen accelerating to 6.1 percent this month, from 5.1 percent in February, according to the Ifo Institute. Soaring energy costs are at the root of this inflation trend, with the Ukraine war now adding inflationary pressure on some food staples as both Ukraine and Russia are big producers. According to Ifo, Germans could lose more than $6 billion in purchasing power by the end of this month alone. Related: U.S. Drilling Activity Has Risen 60% In One Year

In France, the rising cost of living has boosted the election chances of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who is betting strongly on messaging that addresses the purchasing power concerns of French citizens who, like their fellow EU-members in Germany and Britons in newly "exited" UK, have been struggling with rising costs of living.

In the United States, the Fed is preparing for an aggressive push into rate hikes to rein in inflation, which has led several economists, among them Mohamed El-Erian, to warn that such an aggressive step could lead to a cost-of-living crisis. Meanwhile, the White House has announced yet another release of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve in an attempt to cool prices at the pump.

Right now, politicians on both sides of the Atlantic are happily blaming everything on Russia's President Vladimir Putin. However, sooner or later, the dust will settle, and people will start asking why even though the war is over, energy is still more expensive than it was before. That would be one tough question to answer unless those who may have to answer it heed the warning made by the UAE's Al Mazrouei.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Britain’s Torrid Love Affair With Nuclear Power Continues
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated
Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude
The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas

The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas
Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High

Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High
How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com