Egypt And Schlumberger Look To Digitalize Oil Production

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days SellBuy 61.42 +1.42 +2.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days SellBuy 64.53 +1.25 +1.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.535 +0.054 +2.18%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 61.52 +1.42 +2.36%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 66.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 1.943 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 62.15 -4.60 -6.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 62.15 -4.60 -6.89%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 62.68 -1.28 -2.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 58.81 -4.22 -6.70%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 2.535 +0.054 +2.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 62.12 -3.00 -4.61%
Graph down Murban 3 days 62.75 -3.28 -4.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 59.27 -0.80 -1.33%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 64.98 +1.84 +2.91%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 62.50 -1.25 -1.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 62.68 -1.28 -2.00%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 62.68 -1.28 -2.00%
Chart Girassol 3 days 63.34 -1.08 -1.68%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 66.76 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.01 -4.42 -8.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 59.06 -4.57 -7.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 60.46 -4.57 -7.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 57.41 -4.57 -7.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 56.01 -4.57 -7.54%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 56.01 -4.57 -7.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.81 -4.57 -7.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.16 -4.57 -6.85%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 56.31 -4.57 -7.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 62.15 -4.60 -6.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 57.75 +1.25 +2.21%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 51.50 +1.25 +2.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 68.02 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 55.37 +1.42 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 59.32 +1.42 +2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 59.32 +1.42 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 57.75 +1.25 +2.21%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 50.25 -4.50 -8.22%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 66.39 -4.60 -6.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 2 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 days A Wind Farm in Coal Country
  • 16 hours Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 3 days Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 4 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 4 days ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime

Breaking News:

Oil Firms Discuss Return To Venezuela As Maduro Promises End Of Monopoly

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

Electric cars are highly overrated…

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

Bullish sentiment has overtaken oil…

IEA: Oil Demand Will Not Return To Pre-Crisis Levels Until 2023

IEA: Oil Demand Will Not Return To Pre-Crisis Levels Until 2023

Global oil demand will take…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Egypt And Schlumberger Look To Digitalize Oil Production

By Felicity Bradstock - Mar 21, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The digitalization of subsurface information to collect data and improve production techniques could enhance exploration and drilling processes worldwide, led by Egypt.  A new project from The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and US-based oilfield services company Schlumberger, the Egypt Upstream Gateway (EUG), will digitalize subsurface information and make the data available worldwide through this access point. It aims to provide geological data to enhance drilling and production in the country’s waters. 

Taking just one year to build, the EUG is expected to collect over 100 years' worth of accumulated national onshore and offshore seismic, non-seismic, well-log, production, and additional subsurface data under a single platform, according to a Schlumberger press release. 

The first-of-its-kind technology in Egypt will use these data to alleviate risk in the exploration of oil across multiple basins. Egypt hopes to lead the way through the digitalization of data to enhance access to information and encourage greater foreign investment in the sector.  

“The Egypt Upstream Gateway will digitally promote Egypt’s oil and gas bid rounds through seamless online access to the sector’s data, as well as endorsing our exploration potential worldwide.” Tarek El-Molla, Egypt’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources, explained.

“We believe that EUG will create game-changing impacts by promoting Egypt’s E&P potential on a truly global scale”, Khaled Al Mogharbel, EVP of Geographies at Schlumberger, added about the development

Related: India Throws The Oil Tanker Industry A Lifeline

The heads of ten energy companies, including Italian Eni, American Apache, and German Wintershall Dea, signed membership agreements in the portal following its launch in February. 

Over the last year, there has been a significant push towards been greater digitalisation across the oil and gas sector by both the private and public entities around the world. Oil and gas companies are now working hand-in-hand with tech firms, from giants to start-ups, who provide innovative cost and time saving solutions for energy exploration, monitoring, extraction, and delivery.

In 2020, of all oil and gas companies surveyed for DNV-GL’s industry outlook report, 92 percent expected to increase or maintain levels of spending on digitalization. The main reason cited was adding value to the industry. 

Previous developments in digitalization have already been made at the international level. In 2018, the Open Subsurface Data Universe (OSDU) forum was created as a means of establishing a standardised data platform where members could work in collaboration to ensure secure, reliable, worldwide access to subsurface and well information. 

Over 35 oil and gas companies are currently participating in the OSDU, including founding companies Equinor and Shell. Members are contributing their knowledge and expertise to enhance the system, to develop the quantity and quality of shared subsurface data across the sector. 

Emerson joined in 2020 with the aim of improving the efficiency of reservoir modelers and reservoir engineers and accelerate digital innovation across reservoir workflows. The standardisation of data through the system will help companies save time and money through a more streamlined and accurate information sharing process. 

We will soon see what Egypt’s new EUG adds to the development of subsurface data as bidding begins on the exploration of oil across 24 regions in the Gulf of Suez, the Western Sahara, and the eastern and western Mediterranean.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results

Next Post

Texas Freeze Creates Global Plastics Shortage
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020
Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers
Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News
Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices

Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices
Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com