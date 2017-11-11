EU Aims To Reform World’s Biggest Carbon Market

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.74 -0.43 -0.75%
Brent Crude 63.52 -0.41 -0.64%
Natural Gas 3.213 +0.01 +0.41%
Mars US 58.68 -0.41 -0.69%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
Urals 61.03 -0.20 -0.33%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Bonny Light 64.32 -0.02 -0.03%
Mexican Basket 54.53 -0.18 -0.33%
Natural Gas 3.213 +0.01 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.63 +0.45 +0.74%
Murban 64.28 +0.50 +0.78%
Iran Heavy Crude 61.25 -0.08 -0.13%
Basra Light 59.08 -0.35 -0.59%
Saharan Blend 64.03 -0.20 -0.31%
Bonny Light 64.32 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 64.32 -0.02 -0.03%
Girassol 64.22 -0.07 -0.11%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 41.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 63.43 -0.24 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 50.69 -0.43 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 54.64 -0.43 -0.78%
Eagle Ford 54.64 -0.43 -0.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.19 -0.43 -0.80%
Kansas Common 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
Buena Vista 64.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 16 hours The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 20 hours Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 22 hours Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 24 hours Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 1 day Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 1 day Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 1 day New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 1 day China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 2 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 2 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 2 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 2 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 2 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 2 days UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 2 days Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 2 days Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 3 days U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 3 days Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 3 days Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 3 days ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 3 days Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 3 days China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 3 days Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 3 days Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 4 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 4 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 4 days OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 4 days Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 4 days BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 4 days Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 4 days Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 4 days U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 5 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 5 days Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 5 days Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 5 days Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 5 days Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 5 days Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 5 days Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 8 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy

Breaking News:

The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea

Alt Text

The U.S. Export Boom Goes Beyond Crude

While U.S. crude oil exports…

Alt Text

Can U.S. Renewables Catch Up With Nuclear?

In the most recent EIA…

Alt Text

Is $60 The New Floor For Oil Prices?

Oil prices have kept their…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Aims To Reform World’s Biggest Carbon Market

By MINING.com - Nov 11, 2017, 10:00 AM CST Coal shipping

The buzzword in the Brussels energy and climate bubble is 450, a number that is dividing European Union lawmakers and making coal-dependent Poland fume over upcoming reforms to the world’s biggest carbon market.

Negotiators representing the 28-nation bloc and its member states will meet on Nov. 8 to overhaul the Emissions Trading System, the EU’s flagship climate-policy tool to reduce greenhouse gases. Discussions have stalled over a new modernization fund, with some lawmakers pushing to restrict financing just to utilities that emit less than 450 grams of carbon dioxide per kilowatt hour, a move that would make aid unavailable to coal-fired power plants.

Coal-reliant Poland is fighting the measure, with Prime Minister Beata Szydlo threatening to intervene at the next meeting of EU leaders if the overhauls cut funding to the country’s existing plants. Western European companies including Siemens AG and Eni SpA have joined environmental lobbies supporting an emission limit for aid to align EU policy with more ambitious climate goals.

“There is a risk that the ETS modernization fund for eastern member states may unintentionally support considerable investments in carbon-intensive electricity production,” Ronald Busch, managing board member at Siemens, said in an interview. “Setting a CO2 limit would bring investments in line with Europe’s climate ambition.”

The challenge for the EU is to find an environmentally and economically sound compromise among 28 countries with differing energy sources and wealth levels. Europe, which wants to lead the global battle against climate change, toughened its carbon-reduction target to at least 40 percent by 2030 from 20 percent in 2020. The EU ETS covers almost half of the region’s emissions, imposing pollution limits on around 12,000 facilities owned by manufacturers and utilities.

Related: Are Oil Markets Immune To U.S. Shale?

The principle of the cap-and-trade system is that companies emitting less than their quota can sell their unused permits, getting a financial incentive to become cleaner. The overhaul aims to adjust the program to the 2030 climate goal and to bolster the price of allowances after they lost nearly 70 percent over the past nine years. Benchmark EU permits traded at 7.90 euros per metric ton on Friday compared with the 25-to-30-euro target lawmakers had in mind when they were designing rules for the 2013-2020 phase of the market.

The emission performance standard of 450 grams carbon-dioxide was the biggest sticking point at the previous round of talks between the representatives of EU governments and the European Parliament on Oct. 12. After 13 hours of talks, negotiators left the meeting around 3 a.m. without reaching a deal. Estonia, which leads the talks on behalf of EU member states, demanded the number be removed, offering instead a provision to ensure spending under the modernization fund is in line with the Paris Agreement goals. The team from the European Parliament didn’t want to give up on the 450 grams.

The Polish government and the Eastern European country’s energy companies including PGE SA have demanded an increase of the modernization fund and argued that they need time and money to shift from coal to greener energy sources without undermining the security of the power supply. An emissions performance standard would force utilities to build new natural gas plants, which they argue still produce greenhouse gases and would increase Warsaw’s dependence on gas from Russia.

“It seems that it will be difficult to reach an agreement in the Council of the EU,” Szydlo said in Brussels after an EU summit last month. “We’re still holding to hope that it will be possible. If not, I will propose that those disadvantageous proposals by the European Commission be discussed at an EU summit because they are very unfavorable for Poland and for a large group of countries.”

The modernization fund was set up to help 10 lower-income member states, with gross domestic product per capita below 60 percent of the EU average, modernize their energy infrastructure and reduce greenhouse gases. In the run-up to the Nov. 8 meeting, seven EU nations including France, Germany, Sweden and Denmark, suggested a compromise provision that would prevent using the fund to support “solid fossil fuels-based energy generation.”

“To the extent that this is made clear, we are open to alternative ways to formulate such appropriate safeguards,” the countries, which also include Luxembourg, Netherlands and the U.K., said in an informal document presented to Estonia and obtained by Bloomberg News. Related: Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

Any compromise on the carbon-market overhaul will come in the form of a package that balances the need for bolstering the market, protecting the competitiveness of European companies and ensuring financing for modernization, EU lawmakers have said. In September, the negotiators provisionally agreed on the first element by approving strengthening of a special reserve that will alleviate oversupply of permits.

For Estonia, the holder of the rotating EU presidency until the end of this year, the reform is one of the most important issues on the table.

“EU ETS is the cornerstone of our climate policy and it needs a reform to ensure that the system functions well. This is, however, not an easy puzzle to solve,” said the presidency spokeswoman Annikky Lamp. “Our goal is to reach an agreement during the Estonian presidency, but as the latest 13-hour negotiation round illustrates, it’s a challenge.”

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Markets Await Catalysts As Rally Halts
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default
Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

 Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

 Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

 600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com