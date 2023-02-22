Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.93 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 80.60 -2.45 -2.95%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.06 -1.12 -1.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.172 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 2.323 -0.015 -0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.25 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.94 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 71.90 -2.56 -3.44%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.323 -0.015 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.21 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.84 +0.41 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.09 +1.19 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 450 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.36 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.25 -0.47 -0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.25 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.15 -0.63 -0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.94 -0.08 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.28 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 55.11 -0.19 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.51 -0.19 -0.24%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 76.76 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 73.91 -0.19 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 70.61 -0.19 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 70.61 -0.19 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.91 -0.19 -0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 80.86 -0.19 -0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 70.21 -0.19 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.50 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.25 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 79.85 -1.78 -2.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.69 -0.18 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.64 -0.18 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.64 -0.18 -0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.50 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.82 -2.33 -2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 14 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 14 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall On Another Major Crude Inventory Build

Tackling One Of Hydrogen Storage’s Biggest Bottlenecks

Tackling One Of Hydrogen Storage’s Biggest Bottlenecks

Researchers at Tohoku University have…

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers are slashing prices to…

Top 5 Best Oil Stock Performers And 5 Worst Performers

Top 5 Best Oil Stock Performers And 5 Worst Performers

There are a couple of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 22, 2023, 6:00 PM CST
  • Dutch intelligence services warned that the Dutch part of the North Sea is vulnerable to Russian espionage and sabotage activities.
  • Dutch marine vessels have escorted a Russian ship out of Dutch waters in the North Sea after the Russian vessel was detected near an offshore wind farm.
  • Intelligence agencies: there are also conceivable threats to energy supply and drinking water supply in the Netherlands.
Join Our Community

Vital energy infrastructure in the Dutch sector of the North Sea, including gas pipelines and offshore wind farms, could be vulnerable to a Russian attempt at sabotage, the intelligence services of the Netherlands say.  

Russia is covertly mapping the infrastructure in the area and is carrying out activities that indicate espionage and preparations for disruption and sabotage, the Dutch intelligence agencies MIVD and AIVD said in a report this week.    

Recently, Dutch marine and coast guard vessels have escorted a Russian ship out of Dutch waters in the North Sea after the Russian vessel was detected near an offshore wind farm attempting to map out energy infrastructure, General Jan Swillens, the head of the MIVD military intelligence of the Netherlands, said at a news conference. 

“Russia is mapping how our wind parks in the North Sea function. They are very interested in how they could sabotage the energy infrastructure,” Swillens said, as quoted by Reuters.  

There are also conceivable threats to energy supply and drinking water supply in the Netherlands, the intelligence agencies said in the report.  

Just this weekend, the Dutch government said it would expel several Russian diplomats as Russia continues to bring spies into the Netherlands under cover of diplomacy. 

Related: U.S. Natural Gas Prices Have Plunged By Nearly 80% Since August

The Netherlands was not the only European country to warn of increased threats from Russia since the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago. 

Norway, Netherlands’ fellow NATO member, has been on higher alert for potential sabotage since the autumn of 2022 when the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were sabotaged and drones were detected near energy infrastructure in Western Europe’s biggest oil and gas producer. 

At the end of September, the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) of Norway urged increased vigilance by all operators and vessel owners on the Norwegian Continental Shelf after companies operating offshore Norway had given warnings or notifications of a number of observations concerning unidentified drones or aircraft close to offshore installations.

A week later, Norway posted soldiers from its Home Guard to protect energy infrastructure as Western Europe’s largest oil and gas producer, and its Scandinavian neighbors increased security following the sabotage of Nord Stream.

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) said last week in the annual National Threat Assessment report, the first since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “Several countries’ intelligence services operate on Norwegian territory. In PST’s opinion, Russian intelligence services will pose the greatest threat to Norway this year.” 

“It is unlikely that Russia will carry out an act of sabotage on Norwegian territory in 2023. However, acts of sabotage could become a more relevant scenario if Russia’s willingness to escalate the conflict with NATO and the West were to increase,” the Norwegian service said in the report. 

PST expects Russian intelligence services will need new political and military intelligence related to the consequences of NATO’s enlargement in the Nordic region. 

“Further, Norway’s role as an energy supplier to Europe has assumed even greater security policy importance as a result of the war in Ukraine,” PST said in the report. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Norway supplies more than 25% of the natural gas to the rest of Europe and has surpassed Russia as the top supplier after Moscow cut off pipeline supply to many EU countries last year. Norway, not an EU member but a NATO member and close ally to the EU, has become increasingly important for Europe’s energy security as the West turns to supplies from allies to replace Russian volumes. 

“Over the past year, we have seen the emergence of Russian ambitions to exert pressure on European energy security. PST therefore expects that in 2023, Russia will try to gather intelligence about most aspects of Norway’s oil, gas and energy sector,” the Norwegian Police Security Service said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Sending More Arctic Crude To India And China
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory
India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants
Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions

Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions
U.S. Gas Drillers Are About To Start Cutting Output

U.S. Gas Drillers Are About To Start Cutting Output
Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com