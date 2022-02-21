What’s Next For Egypt’s Burgeoning Oil Industry?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 92.35 +1.28 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 95.28 +1.74 +1.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.764 +0.333 +7.52%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.815 +0.033 +1.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.715 +0.046 +1.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.79 -2.53 -2.65%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 89.67 -0.69 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.715 +0.046 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.62 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Murban 3 days 94.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 86.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 83 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 96.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 93.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Girassol 3 days 94.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.79 -2.53 -2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 75.94 -3.62 -4.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 92.19 -3.62 -3.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 90.44 -3.62 -3.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 88.34 -3.62 -3.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 85.49 -3.62 -4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 85.49 -3.62 -4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 87.59 -3.62 -3.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 91.14 -3.62 -3.82%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 85.79 -3.62 -4.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 81.25 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.06 -0.46 -0.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 85.79 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 81.25 -2.75 -3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 39 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 12 mins Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 13 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 20 hours IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 1 hour America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 15 hours BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Underproduction Is Pushing Oil Prices Higher

Rising Lithium Prices Could Derail The EV Boom

Rising Lithium Prices Could Derail The EV Boom

The soaring cost of lithium…

Supply Shortages Are Wreaking Havoc On The Energy Industry

Supply Shortages Are Wreaking Havoc On The Energy Industry

The energy sector is now…

The Oil And Gas Rig Count Continues To Soar

The Oil And Gas Rig Count Continues To Soar

The United States rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What’s Next For Egypt’s Burgeoning Oil Industry?

By Felicity Bradstock - Feb 21, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • Egypt’s energy sector has gone from strength to strength over the past several years.
  • Egypt is expecting between $7.5 to $8 billion in foreign investment in exploration in 2022.
  • In addition to producing oil and gas for energy purposes, Egypt is also looking to expand its petrochemical sector.
Join Our Community

Egypt is expecting major investments in its oil sector this year as national and foreign oil companies increase operations across the country. The development of Egypt’s energy sector has been further supported by increasing petrochemical output and a strong export market. Its geographic location could make it a hub in the MENA region and its efforts to decarbonize will help it sustain its position in the international oil market. 

After a successful year in oil and gas in 2021, Egypt is expecting between $7.5 to $8 billion in foreign investment in exploration this year, according to Petroleum Minister Tarek el Molla. 

In 2021, Egypt saw its LNG production increase substantially. A historically strong natural gas producer, Egypt came to rely on imports in 2015 after a drop in production levels following instability after the 2011 Arab Spring. However, under the current political administration, Egypt is rapidly increasing its gas output, hoping to ensure its energy security in the coming years. 

Several oil and gas firms are looking to profit from the government’s investment in its energy sector, using President Sisi’s openness to foreign companies to increase their presence in the oil-rich country. Egypt had 3.1 billion barrels of proven crude reserves at the end of 2019, down from 4.5 billion in 2010. However, it is thought the greater investment in exploration could lead to more discoveries, as many operations were put on hold or abandoned during the years of instability and are picking up once again. 

American oil firm Apache announced this month that it is aiming to boost its oil and gas output in Egypt by between 10 and 15 percent within the next five years. In December, Apache updated its production sharing contract with China’s Sinopec, placing Egypt at the top of its global portfolio. Apache CEO, John J. Christmann IV, stated that the joint venture “reinforces Egypt’s commitment to responsible economic development and public-private partnerships.” 

The UAE's Dragon Oil is also hoping to build on Egypt’s oil momentum, making its first discovery in the Gulf of Suez this month. The find is said to be one of the biggest in the region in the past two decades and could contain as much as 100 million barrels of crude. Petroleum Minister Molla believes there are around 45 to 50 million barrels that can be extracted, potentially in less than a year. 

Dragon emerged in the Egyptian oil market in 2019 when it acquired BP’s oil concessions in the Gulf of Suez, as well as its interest in the Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company. In 2021, the oil firm announced an output of 60,000 bpd and is hoping to boost this production substantially based on the new discovery. 

Related: Geopolitical Risk Premium Could Send Oil Prices To $120

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of Dragon Oil, stated this week “We are glad to announce our first oil discoveries in Egypt, and we aspire to more success during the coming period. We will continue to work for more discoveries sustainably in the promising Egyptian market to create long-term value for the benefit of all.” 

In addition to producing oil and gas for energy purposes, Egypt is also looking to expand its petrochemical sector. Due to its strategic location, Egypt believes it can become a hub for petrochemicals in the MENA region. And it has already begun work on developing the industry, producing 3.34 million tonnes of petrochemicals in 2020-21, with revenues increasing by 50 percent annually. The sector is thought to have grown by around 11 percent between 2015 and 2020, according to a Fitch Solutions report, with exports achieving $5.2 billion in 2019.

Egypt is also developing its oil and gas sector at the national level as Egyptian General Petroleum Corp (EGPC) has partnered with Baker Hughes to manage the country’s gas flaring and improve its emissions going forward. As Egypt enhances its reputation as a world oil leader, it must consider the effect that greater fossil production will have on the environment, as many global powers turn their backs on oil and gas. Pressure from major world powers and international organizations is changing the shape of oil production going forward, encouraging oil-rich states to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with energy operations.

This year, Baker Hughes signed a Memorandum of Understanding with EGPC to establish and carry out a flare recovery initiative to help recover and reduce emissions in Egypt’s upstream and downstream oil and gas operations. This plan is expected to support EGPC’s decarbonization strategy. 

Molla explained of the partnership, “As part of Egypt’s sustainable development vision, we are actively exploring opportunities that support our strategy of using clean energy and reducing emissions to accelerate our journey towards net-zero” Further, “We are proud of EGPC’s collaboration with Baker Hughes to deploy technologies that can help us manage and recover emissions across oil and gas operations, which is a key pillar in driving the energy transition in Egypt,” he stated.

Egypt’s energy sector appears to be going from strength to strength as the government invests heavily in achieving energy security and attracting greater foreign investment. Several international oil companies are expanding their operations and Egypt is successfully beginning to diversify its oil products, while also seeking decarbonization solutions to maintain its appeal heading forward. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why OPEC Won’t Open The Taps
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?

Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?
Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens
Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border

Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border
Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG

Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG
The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices

The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com