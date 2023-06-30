Are Rocks The Future Of Solar Power Collection?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.76 +0.90 +1.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 74.90 +0.56 +0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.45 +2.08 +2.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.805 +0.104 +3.85%
Graph up Gasoline 31 mins 2.642 +0.024 +0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 71.21 +0.65 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 31 mins 2.642 +0.024 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 73.25 -1.28 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 3 days 74.93 -1.09 -1.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 72.81 -0.46 -0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 578 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.23 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.11 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 31 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 48.61 +0.30 +0.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 72.01 +0.30 +0.42%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.26 +0.30 +0.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 67.41 +0.30 +0.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 65.41 +0.30 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 74.36 +0.30 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 63.71 +0.30 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 57.75 -1.75 -2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 61.93 -1.46 -2.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Centrica Doubles Capacity At UK’s Largest Gas Storage Site

Scientists Report Breakthrough In Disruptive Perovskite Solar Tech

Scientists Report Breakthrough In Disruptive Perovskite Solar Tech

Hong-Kong based scientists have made…

Why Clean Energy Stocks Lost Out Last Week

Why Clean Energy Stocks Lost Out Last Week

Solar stocks fell last week…

Polysilicon Price Surge: A Challenge For Emerging Solar Markets

Polysilicon Price Surge: A Challenge For Emerging Solar Markets

Despite the rising cost of…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Rocks The Future Of Solar Power Collection?

By Brian Westenhaus - Jun 30, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Soapstone and granite, rocks formed under high heat, are being considered as thermal energy storage (TES) materials for concentrated solar power systems.
  • An analysis of rock samples from Tanzania found that certain soapstone and granite types possess high energy densities and maintain stability at high temperatures.
  • The Craton soapstone showed the best performance as a TES, able to absorb, store, and transmit heat effectively while maintaining good chemical stability and mechanical strength, pointing to promising potential in sustainable energy storage applications.
Join Our Community
Rocks

The next generation of sustainable energy technology might be built from some low-tech materials: rocks and the sun. Using a new approach known as concentrated solar power, heat from the sun is stored then used to dry foods or create electricity.

The School of Materials, Energy, Water and Environmental Sciences (MEWES), Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology team reporting in ACS Omega has found that certain soapstone and granite samples from Tanzania are well suited for storing this solar heat, featuring high energy densities and stability even at high temperatures.

Energy is often stored in large batteries when not needed, but these can be expensive and require lots of resources to manufacture. A lower-tech alternative is thermal energy storage (TES), which collects energy as heat in a liquid or solid, such as water, oil or rock.

When released, the heat can power a generator to produce electricity. Rocks such as granite and soapstone are specifically formed under high heat and found across the globe, which might make them favorable TES materials.

However, their properties can vary greatly based on where in the world they were formed, possibly making some samples better than others. In Tanzania, the Craton and Usagaran geological belts meet, and both contain granite and soapstone. So, Lilian Deusdedit Kakoko, Yusufu Abeid Chande Jande and Thomas Kivevele from Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology and Ardhi University wanted to investigate the properties of soapstone and granite found in each of these belts.

The team collected several rock samples from the belts and analyzed them. The granite samples contained a large amount of silicon oxides, which added strength. However, the Craton granite contained other compounds, including muscovite, which are susceptible to dehydration and could make the rock unstable at high temperatures.

Magnesite was found in the soapstone, which conferred a high density and thermal capacity. When heated to temperatures over 1800 degrees Fahrenheit, both soapstone samples and the Usagaran granite had no visible cracks, but the Craton granite fell apart. Additionally, the soapstone was more likely to release its stored heat than the granite.

In all, the Craton soapstone had the best performance as a TES, able to absorb, store and transmit heat effectively while maintaining good chemical stability and mechanical strength. However, the other rocks might be better suited for a lower-energy TES application, such a solar dryer. The researchers say that though further experiments are needed, these samples show good promise in being a sustainable energy storage material.

***

One isn’t seeing many fundamental research work papers coming out of the developed west. That makes this post’s basic and highly practical work all the more interesting.

Among those looking into geothermal energy harvesting and storage, to this author’s knowledge, this kind of work hasn’t been seen in the scientific press.

The reporting paper is not behind a paywall and gives the alert observers a quick lesson of what should be significant in examining natural heat storage materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look through this team’s paper is quite illuminating! As geothermal finds more market traction this kind of know how is going to be much more important.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Clean Energy Stocks Lost Out Last Week
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke

Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke
Middle East Oil Prices Soar Amid Chinese Trading Frenzy

Middle East Oil Prices Soar Amid Chinese Trading Frenzy
Traders To Blame As European Gas Markets Descend Into Chaos

Traders To Blame As European Gas Markets Descend Into Chaos
U.S. Shale Has Finally Grown Up

U.S. Shale Has Finally Grown Up
Where Are Oil Prices Going? It's Complicated

Where Are Oil Prices Going? It's Complicated

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com