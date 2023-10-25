DRC Cobalt Mines Grab Global Spotlight Again

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.56 +2.35 +2.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.36 +2.43 +2.76%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.61 +0.97 +1.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 3.216 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.310 +0.054 +2.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 82.21 -2.03 -2.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.310 +0.054 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.74 +1.22 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.23 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.87 +0.35 +0.39%
Graph down Basra Light 697 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.07 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.95 +0.26 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 150 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Wasting money down under
  • 8 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 31 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Set For First Weekly Loss In Three Weeks

London Metal Exchange Explores New Nickel Contract Possibilities

London Metal Exchange Explores New Nickel Contract Possibilities

The London Metal Exchange (LME)…

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

The Rockefeller Foundation has doubled down after…

AI Industry’s Power Demand Is Skyrocketing Globally

AI Industry’s Power Demand Is Skyrocketing Globally

AI has already started to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

DRC Cobalt Mines Grab Global Spotlight Again

By Metal Miner - Oct 25, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • The Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) is investing $800 million in the DRC's Comide copper and cobalt mine to tap into green-energy minerals demand.
  • The DRC supports a new copper-cobalt plant initiative from domestic firm Buenassa Sarl, aiming to produce significant quantities of both metals.
  • Amnesty International raises concerns over human rights abuses in the DRC due to mining expansions, highlighting the displacement of local communities.
Join Our Community
DRC

Via Metal Miner

 

It has the largest reserves of cobalt in the world and the 7th largest deposit of copper, making it the cynosure of the mining world. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) plays a central role in the world’s rollover to renewable energy and in cobalt price movements. As a result, the central African nation surfaces in global headlines almost every other month.

Last month, Amnesty International called the nation out for human rights abuses due to the expansion of its mines to extract cobalt and copper. Now, the DRC is in the news again, but this time for a little more positive development. 

The Kazakhstan-backed Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) recently announced it will invest U.S. $800 million to revive its idle Comide copper and cobalt mine in the DRC. While the announcement itself certainly qualifies as news, the move has not come as a surprise. Indeed, the Congo makes up for about 70% of the world’s total cobalt production and is number three in copper production. These facts alone make the country an attractive destination for mineral and metal companies.

ERG’s announcement dovetails with its stated objective to tap into the increasing demand for green-energy minerals. Still, the current cobalt price may not inspire much investor confidence these days, it having hit a four-year low this May. However, ERG holds an optimistic outlook on the long-term potential of the cobalt market, as the metal remains a critical component in electric vehicle batteries. Current plans are for the Comide plant to ramp up production to around 14,000 tons of cobalt a year.

Earlier Announcement of Domestic Plant

Several weeks ago, the Democratic Republic of Congo said it was backing a move for a new copper-cobalt plant from domestic firm Buenassa Sarl. Meanwhile, Washington-based financial consulting firm Delphos International Ltd. would pull in the financing for the U.S. $350 million dollar plant. 

Congolese businessman Eddy Kioni owns Buenassa Sarl. He and his firm continue to work with state-run Entreprise Generale du Cobalt, a struggling company that holds all the rights to Congo’s hand-mined cobalt. EGC was founded in 2019 with the goal of improving the working conditions of artisanal miners. That said, the DRC plans to reverse how it currently controls its national minerals and the income generated from them.

As per the initial plans, Buenassa will produce 30,000 tons of copper cathode and about 5,000 tons of cobalt hydroxide. However, in this case, the latter would be mostly made up of minerals mined by human hands, something unique to this part of the world. The company will also process the ore for the new smelter and is already said to be in talks with a U.S. commodities trader to market the final product. 

China’s Waning Interest and Amnesty International’s Scathing Report

As with many other African countries, China is the biggest player when it comes to copper and cobalt in the Congo. But recently, the red dragon’s slipping economy has competitors trying to move in. Currently, a vast majority of DRC’s minerals end up going to China for refining. In fact, there’s already a $6.2 billion minerals-for-infrastructure agreement in place between the two countries, which is up for fresh negotiations. By breathing new life into a dormant mine, the ERG hopes to establish itself as a major player in the global cobalt supply chain. This could, in turn, give them increased influence over the global cobalt price.

Meanwhile, in September of this year, Amnesty International and the DRC-based organization IBGDH released a detailed report titled, “Powering Change or Business as Usual?” In it, the groups highlighted how the enlargement of mining operations compelled whole communities to vacate their homes and move from their lands. Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general, was quoted in the report as saying that companies expanding their copper and cobalt mines was leading to large-scale displacement and disruption of lives and, therefore, needed to halt.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Porsche’s Electric Bet Is Paying Off In A Big Way

Next Post

Hyperloop Technology Gains Momentum With New Freight System
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge
Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe

Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe
Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market

Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com