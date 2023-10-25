Get Exclusive Intel
Premium Content

Porsche’s Electric Bet Is Paying Off In A Big Way

By City A.M - Oct 25, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Porsche's sales revenue surged 12.6%, with deliveries increasing nearly 10% year-on-year, mainly driven by Cayenne and Taycan sales.
  • The luxury car brand cautioned about ongoing supply chain issues, rising costs, and geopolitical tensions that could pose challenges.
  • Despite analyst predictions of weaker sales, Porsche maintains an optimistic annual outlook with expected returns on sales of €40bn to €42bn.
EV

Porsche has reported a jump in sales and profits in the first nine months of the year thanks to strong performances from its bestselling Cayenne series and all-electric Taycan.

Sales revenue rose 12.6 percent to €30.13bn (£26.27bn) on the back of near 10 percent year-on-year rise in deliveries to 242,722.

The revenue increase helped pre-tax profits come in at €5.6bn between January and September, up from €5.3bn in 2022.

The Cayenne remained the marque’s bestselling series with sales reaching 69,461, while its electric Taycan rose significantly to 29,204, up over 11 percent.

But Porsche warned it continues to face a “challenging macroeconomic environment with supply chain security and parts availability, generally rising cost levels and geopolitical tensions posing additional challenges.”

The luxury carmaker flagged continued turbulence in the European energy and commodity markets, while noting “restrictive monetary policies” across the continent to curb high inflation in its morning update.

Luxury car brands have remained largely unperturbed by the difficult global backdrop, with many raking in bumper profits in 2022 and early 2023 as rich consumers continued to splurge cash.

However carmakers have since flagged a possible slowdown in demand for luxury makes in the latter half of the year. Bentley’s CEO Adrian Hallmark warned of “challenging conditions” ahead in July, following a record year in 2022.

Analysts at UBS had forecast weaker sales due to a dip in performance from the Macan model, but Porsche confirmed its annual outlook of a 17 to 19 percent return on sales of €40bn to €42bn.

The Stuttgart headquartered firm listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange last year, parting ways with its former parent company Volkswagen in what was Europe’s largest ever IPO by market capitalisation.

By City AM

