Could This Be One Of The Best Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom?

EV sales jumped 43% in 2020 while overall car sales decreased by 20%, and there’s still plenty of room to run on the electric playing field, according to some of the biggest wealth managers, but there’s a potential big industry disruptor here …

One of the next big shake-ups in the auto industry - and one that will help, not hinder the adoption of EVs - is the burgeoning car subscription business.

The car subscription market is set to top $12 billion by 2027, and many of the big car makers are making moves on it, from Porsche to Volvo … and even to Hertz itself, since there is a big opportunity here.

But Washington, D.C.-based Steer combines two big trends: subscriptions and EVs, making it one to watch in this sector.

Acquired by Canadian Facedrive in Q3 2020, Steer - like Facedrive itself - is all about getting out in front of the newest trends, first…

And turning carbon-offset offerings into profitable tech-driven verticals.

Facedrive’s Steer (TSX.V:FD; OTCMKTS:FDVRF) knows a lot about millennials. They are millennials. And many millennials just don’t like to buy and own. They are far too dynamic for that.

They like to rent and move on to the next best thing. They aren’t auto loyalists looking to get tied down with a major loan or lease commitment.

Leases were already becoming a favorite for many millennials as far back as 2016 when 34% of them chose leases over financing.

We think what millennials will like even more is the flexibility of a subscription, and the hassle-free way to own their favorite vehicles - electric.

That’s where Steer comes in to fill one of the gaps in this emerging trend…

Your Own EV Garage At the Touch of a Button



Steer is a new all-inclusive, monthly, low-risk car subscription service that features 100% electric, plug-in, and hybrid vehicles.

And the company was created with an overriding ambition: To take the EV industry one step further by helping to change the way people view car ownership, forever…

Let’s not mince words, here: The car ownership experience is woefully lacking. From the annoyance of haggling with that special breed of car dealers… to the hassle of shopping for, paying for, and attempting to understand the nuances of insurance… to myriad financing options, all of which tie to you a car you don’t want to be committed to for so long…

There was minimal flexibility in this market until the advent of subscriptions.

And there were very few carbon-offset subscription options for that rapidly growing lineup of new EVs… until Steer.

Steer is one of the answers to the last remaining hurdle of full-on adoption of EVs: cost and charging technology.

A subscription to Steer comes with your own concierge who delivers your car wherever you need it and assists with charging, either at home or on the road.

Unlike leasing a car, there’s no mileage limit.

With Steer, members get their own virtual gallery to fit various budgets, including everything from the Audi e-Tron and the Hyundai Kona to your favorite Tesla, and beyond.





And the growth runways are excellent when you consider that 70% of Steer members have never even driven an EV before. That means that these are new converts.

Facedrive, Steer and Giant Exelon: The Next Phase of Change

Facedrive (TSX.V:FD; OTCMKTS:FDVRF) acquired Steer from Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) in a deal that included a $2-million strategic investment by energy giant Exelon’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Exelorate Enterprises, LLC.

Together, they could pose a positive challenge to an auto industry that’s already trying to adapt to the changing EV industry.

And the leaders are emerging as those who can do two things: tie their business into the “ESG megatrend”, where big money is starting to flow; and understand what today’s market wants: on-demand service and dynamic options.

Steer’s seamless, hassle-free technology and its lineup of hot EVs do both.

It’s what some are calling a Netflix style of new car use.

In the meantime, Facedrive is all about clean, tech-driven verticals, and Steer is just one.

Facedrive recognized the need for a big energy-related lifestyle change long before it became a “trend”.

It was developing an answer to the pollution of companies like Uber and Lyft way back in 2016 and launched the first carbon-offset ride-sharing platform in 2019 in Canada, giving riders a choice of EV or hybrid and planting trees in cooperation with local authorities along the way.

Today, in the name of corporate responsibility in a time of pandemic, Facedrive is focusing more aggressively on Steer, carbon-offset food and pharma deliveries, and TraceSCAN, the Ontario government-backed COVID contact-tracing wearable technology that is aiming for rapid manufacture and deployment to help enable essential workers to get back on the job - safely - and in turn to help enable the economy to reopen, and stay open.

Throughout, from Steer to TraceSCAN and Facedrive Foods, this Canadian ‘Silicon Valley’ style company has focused on people and the planet, without sacrificing the pursuit of profits - a holy grail for emerging tech companies in the middle of an ESG transition.

There’s an important shift happening in consumer behavior, and Facedrive (TSX.V:FD; OTCMKTS:FDVRF) intends to be out in front of it all the way. In our view, this is definitely one stock to watch closely.

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that subscription based car services for ride sharing services will help with the adoption of EVs; that millennials will like the flexibility of a subscription based car service for ride sharing; that subscription based ride sharing services will create flexibility and a carbon reduced option in the auto industry; that Facedrive and Steer will pose a positive challenge to the auto industry; that Facedrive and Steer will emerge as leaders in the business of car subscription services for ride sharing; that there will be an important shift in consumer behavior and Facedrive will be in front of it; and that Tracescan will be mass manufactured and will help get workers back on the job. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that subscription based car services for ride sharing may not help the adoption of EVs; that subscription based ride sharing services may not be popular with millennials or others as anticipated or at all; that ride sharing subscription services may not become widely accepted or used by consumers; that Facedrive and Steer may not emerge as leaders in the business of car subscription ride sharing as anticipated or at all; that there may not be a shift in consumer behavior leading to increased popularity in ride sharing subscription services and that such services may not gain the anticipated or even any popularity among consumers; even if they do, Facedrive may not be able to profit or become a profitable company. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Company”) owns a considerable number of shares of FaceDrive (TSX:FD.V) for investment, however the views reflected herein do not represent Facedrive nor has Facedrive authored or sponsored this article. This share position in FD.V is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the featured company. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns a substantial number of shares of this featured company and therefore has a substantial incentive to see the featured company’s stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.