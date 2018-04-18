Could Natural Gas Threaten Permian Oil Production?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.84 +0.37 +0.54%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.90 +0.42 +0.57%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.767 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 7 hours 68.32 +1.95 +2.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.36 -0.05 -0.07%
Urals 1 day 68.90 +1.34 +1.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.55 +0.14 +0.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.55 +0.14 +0.20%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.02 +1.55 +2.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.68 +0.16 +0.27%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.767 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 68.53 +0.70 +1.03%
Murban 1 day 71.58 +0.80 +1.13%
Iran Heavy 1 day 67.76 +1.59 +2.40%
Basra Light 1 day 70.81 +1.85 +2.68%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.03 +1.54 +2.15%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.02 +1.55 +2.17%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.02 +1.55 +2.17%
Girassol 1 day 72.02 +1.55 +2.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.36 -0.05 -0.07%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 50.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.21 +0.29 +0.56%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.61 +0.29 +0.43%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.61 +0.29 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.76 +0.34 +0.57%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.06 +0.29 +0.51%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.06 +0.29 +0.51%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.36 +0.29 +0.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.36 +0.29 +0.45%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.46 +0.29 +0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.55 +0.14 +0.20%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.75 +2.00 +3.19%
Giddings 1 day 58.50 +2.00 +3.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.98 -1.00 -1.39%
West Texas Sour 1 day 62.42 +1.95 +3.22%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.37 +1.95 +3.03%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.37 +1.95 +3.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.92 +1.95 +3.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 +0.25 +0.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.53 +0.30 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 13 hours Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 5 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 10 hours Mike Pompeo, CIA Chief, Met Secretly with NK Leader Kim Jong-un
  • 11 hours New EV ETF Bets Bigger on BHP than Tesla
  • 5 hours Is Today's Tesla News Good or Bad?
  • 1 day Supreme Court drops DOJ case against Microsoft
  • 16 hours No lower offshore drilling royalty rates
  • 15 hours Oil Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2014
  • 10 hours Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 14 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 1 day VW To Introduce Autonomous Parking In 2020
  • 6 hours Trump: "Larry, go get it done,'” - US to rejoin TPP
  • 20 hours Venezuela gives Oil Minister 'Extra Powers' to halt production decline
  • 1 day How much pain is Qatar in as it goes for first bond sale since blockade?
  • 1 day Patent for a Healthy Future: Plastic-Eating Enzyme Holds Promise In Fighting Pollution
  • 1 day Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!

Breaking News:

CNOOC Sells LNG In First Auction As China Looks To Avoid New Gas Crunch

Alt Text

Is The IEA Biased Towards Fossil Fuels?

The IEA has been accused…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise After Trump’s Syria Tweets

Oil prices soared on Wednesday…

Alt Text

Is Saudi Arabia Losing Its Asian Oil Market Share?

Just as China’s oil imports…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Could Natural Gas Threaten Permian Oil Production?

By Robert Rapier - Apr 18, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Permian

In a recent article, I provided a firsthand look at the booming oil production in the Permian Basin. Notably, after 100 years of production, the Permian Basin is pumping record volumes of crude oil.

However, as I also noted there are some looming constraints that threaten to slow this production growth:

“Oil production can expand only as quickly as infrastructure can keep up. And it is struggling to keep up. It’s not just crude oil pipelines that are an issue. Along with oil comes associated natural gas. In some cases, producers have no outlet for this gas, so they flare it. But there are various legal limits to flaring. This week, I heard about a producer who is having to reduce production because they are bumping up against their permitted limits for flaring.”

Since that article published, there have been several more articles highlighting the problem. Platts had perhaps the most in-depth analysis of the issue:

“By summer 2018, Permian Basin gas production will have grown by an estimated 1.2 Bcf/d [billion cubic feet per day], meaning that eastbound capacity is likely to see much higher utilization rates this year compared to last. Looking beyond 2018, limited Permian Basin production takeaway capacity is likely to emerge as the most challenging constraint for producers.”

Bloomberg notes that the infrastructure constraints for the natural gas byproduct (commonly known as associated gas) from the oil boom have created the lowest natural gas price market in the country. They also warn that the problem could curtail oil output from the region and soon drive natural gas prices to zero:

“All that gas production is creating a dilemma for drillers, who may be forced to curtail oil output if they can’t get their gas to market. Producers can burn off some of the gas — a process known as flaring — but state regulators typically won’t allow that to happen indefinitely. And as mild spring weather limits demand for the heating fuel, explorers may be giving their gas away, according to broker Ion Energy Group LLC.”

Related: Higher Oil Prices Boost Saudi Credit Rating

Colton Bean, director of midstream research at Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., emphasized that this problem could become costly for oil producers: “The ultimate downside scenario is you have to effectively slow down on your oil production because you can’t evacuate gas from the basin.”

Not Enough Pipelines

Several natural gas pipelines are being built to transport about 8 Bcf/d of natural gas from the region. These projects will transport Permian Basin gas to Mexico or to the Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets. However, NAmerico, which is building the 2.0 Bcf/d Pecos Trail Pipeline, projects that Permian natural gas production could reach as much as 20 Bcf/d in a few years — far surpassing the takeaway capacity of currently-planned pipelines.

Mexico is an attractive destination for Permian natural gas. Export volumes to Mexico are surging. However, Mexico has its own infrastructure limitations, despite high demand for natural gas.

More Electricity From Gas

The Houston Chronicle reports that the shale boom is also straining the region’s electricity grid:

“The unprecedented spike in electricity consumption coupled with inadequate transmission have slowed the development of new projects, such as sand mines, that support the energy industry. Excessive demand on a limited system also threatens the grid’s reliability in West Texas, and could lead to blackouts caused by the voltage overload.”

This presents an additional threat for the Permian’s oil boom, but the excess natural gas could be a solution. Excess natural gas in the Permian Basin can be converted into power. This can be done at utility scale, but it can also be done onsite at small scale by oil producers.

Locally produced power can be used to operate fracking rigs and to provide overall power for a site. For producers currently connected to the grid, natural gas can provide necessary backup power to protect against the increasing strain on the grid.

Failure to address these issues in a timely fashion risks slowing growth in the world’s hottest oil play.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Venezuelan Oil Enters The Disaster Zone

Next Post

5 Likely Winners Of The Next Oil Boom
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm
Goldman Sachs: The Bullish Case For Oil

Goldman Sachs: The Bullish Case For Oil

 Are Oil Markets Tightening Too Fast?

Are Oil Markets Tightening Too Fast?

 How Significant Is WTI’s Breakout?

How Significant Is WTI’s Breakout?

 The Bullish And Bearish Case For Oil

The Bullish And Bearish Case For Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com