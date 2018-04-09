The World’s Most Expensive Power Project

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.31 -0.11 -0.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.54 -0.11 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 +0.013 +0.48%
Mars US 3 hours 63.07 +1.36 +2.20%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.82 -0.36 -0.55%
Urals 20 hours 65.82 +0.70 +1.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.66 -0.73 -1.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 +0.013 +0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 12 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 12 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 13 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 13 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 13 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 13 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.82 -0.36 -0.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 46.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 36.56 -1.48 -3.89%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.56 -1.48 -2.28%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.31 -1.48 -2.32%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.06 -1.48 -2.62%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.56 -1.48 -2.69%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.56 -1.48 -2.69%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 55.56 -1.48 -2.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 59.81 -1.48 -2.41%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.31 -1.48 -2.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Giddings 20 hours 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.03 +0.19 +0.28%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.37 +1.36 +2.43%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.32 +1.36 +2.27%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.32 +1.36 +2.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.87 +1.36 +2.32%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.82 -1.48 -2.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Is Exxon Taking Advantage of Tiny Guyana's Huge Oil Wealth?
  • 11 hours Threat from Rouhani: Iran Tells Trump He Would Regret dropping Nuclear Deal
  • 1 hour Tesla to Recall Almost 9,000 Vehicles in China
  • 8 hours George Soros Prepares to Trade Cryptocurrencies
  • 8 hours Solar Storm Could Strike Earth This Week
  • 5 hours Venezuela Says Trump Ban on Petro Backfires
  • 7 hours Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 3 days Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 2 hours Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress on April 11
  • 3 days California leads nation in solar jobs, but industry has lost some of its glow
  • 3 days China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 1 day President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 1 day India's Jet Airways Agrees To Buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX Jets Worth $8.8bn
  • 20 hours Nikola Motors Slams Tesla, Refunds Reservations.
  • 3 days sure be nice if trump would just shut his mouth
  • 9 hours FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Breaking News:

Iraqi Court To Hear Oil Export Argument With Kurds In May

Alt Text

Wave to the Energy Future

in January the FERC decided…

Alt Text

Australia Developing Wave Power

A new wave energy project…

Alt Text

World’s Largest Tidal Farm to be Launched in Scotland

The Scottish government has recently…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Tidal Energy
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The World’s Most Expensive Power Project

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Apr 09, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Tidal Lagoon

We thought that the price for non-carbon electricity had peaked when the U.K. government agreed to require UK electricity customers pay £92.50 ($130.43) per MWH for the output from the under-construction Hinkley Point nuclear power station. We were wrong.

Sponsors of the Tidal Lagoon Power project in Swansea, Wales asked for £123.00 ($170.34) per MWH) with a 90 year contract. They subsequently squeezed a promised subsidy out of the government of Wales (which, according to some sources, may end up owning the project). This has reduced the pro-ject's cost so as to bring it roughly in line with Hinkley Point.

The project proposes to erect a dam in the harbor (“barrage” in the native tongue), that will trap the water from the rising tide on one side of the dam and take advantage of the difference in water level between one side of the barrage and the other to turn bidirectional turbines. The 320 MW project would cost £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion). The company raised about 3 percent of the needed funds as seed money, got pledges for more, and indications of interest from the usual collection of financial firms, none of whom seem ready to put in real cash until the government signs on.

In January 2017, a government study recommended the project, but that decision started to look shaky after bidders offered offshore wind to the government at £57.50 in September. Why pay twice as much for the same green energy? The business secretary described the project as “an untried technology with… significant uncertainties.” But the sponsors and their backers have not given up.

Previously, in a rush to implement green electricity producing technologies, the government approved a number of carbon free electricity generation projects. These now appear to be rather expensive methods for producing electricity in light of the rapidly falling costs of newer wind technology. Related: Tanzania’s $344M Natural Gas Plant Is A Game Changer

The government has signaled its support for Hinkley Point with extremely generous power purchase agreements and low cost loans. This despite considerable evidence that there were cheaper ways to pro-duce no-carbon power.

The Swansea project could generate clean electricity at relatively high fixed costs for perhaps 120 years. But, given the pace of technological advance, who knows what comparable projects will cost even a few years in the future. Possibly a lot less. Project advocates view Swansea as merely the first of many such tidal power projects in the U.K.

Is the government right to impose rather high electricity costs on consumers as it in effect subsidizes new clean technologies to produce electricity? Would this technology, if so attractive, get traction without a push from the government? But even if the tidal barrage concept has merit, long term, in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, might that money be better spent first on cheaper ways to reduce carbon emissions —- such as off shore wind? Swansea's tides won’t go away if not harnessed immediately.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

UK Renewables May Be Turning The Tide
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners
Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

 Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

Oil Prices Bristle As U.S. Rig Count Climbs

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

 Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com