Commodity Traders Eye Huge Payday After Major Rally

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.91 -0.18 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.10 -0.19 -0.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 4.158 +0.018 +0.43%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.098 -0.008 -0.38%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.297 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 70.27 +0.20 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%
Chart Mars US 48 mins 66.84 +1.09 +1.66%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.297 +0.003 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 68.52 -2.77 -3.89%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 69.51 -2.44 -3.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 67.14 +0.51 +0.77%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 72.27 +1.03 +1.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 71.31 +0.17 +0.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 70.27 +0.20 +0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 70.27 +0.20 +0.29%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 70.09 +0.17 +0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 54.83 +1.34 +2.51%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 54.15 -2.01 -3.58%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 67.15 -2.41 -3.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 68.55 -2.41 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 64.00 -2.31 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 61.90 -2.41 -3.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 61.90 -2.41 -3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 64.00 -2.41 -3.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 66.55 -2.36 -3.42%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 62.25 -2.81 -4.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 65.50 +1.00 +1.55%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 72.69 -0.86 -1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 63.04 +0.94 +1.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.99 +0.94 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.99 +0.94 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.50 +1.00 +1.55%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -2.25 -3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.04 -2.41 -3.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 3 days NordStream2

Breaking News:

Surging Oil Exports Lead To Largest Canadian Trade Surplus Since 2008

Santos, Oil Search Merger Creates $16 Billion Giant

Santos, Oil Search Merger Creates $16 Billion Giant

Two Australian energy heavyweights are…

The Hydrogen Hype Is Real, But Is It Justified?

The Hydrogen Hype Is Real, But Is It Justified?

Hydrogen is quickly gaining ground…

Rollercoaster Ride Continues For Didi After Government Rug-Pull

Rollercoaster Ride Continues For Didi After Government Rug-Pull

China's transport regulator plans to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Commodity Traders Eye Huge Payday After Major Rally

By City A.M - Aug 05, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Glencore’s shareholders are looking at an around £2bn payday this year after commodity price surges hoisted the mining giant to a record performance in the past six months.

Revenue hit £67.4bn in the first half of the year, up by some £16.3bn in comparison with the first half of 2020.

The London-listed mining and trading company joined rivals Rio Tinto and Anglo American in declaring hefty shareholder cheque after record half-year profits.

Shares opened lower this morning, down 0.6 percent at 327.2p per share.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 79 percent to £6.2bn, a new record for the group.

The group stated a dividend of £2bn for this year, which includes a special dividend of 0.02p per share to be paid in September.

Glencore is also set to buy back $650m in shares, the group said in a statement.

“Following Covid-19’s severe global impacts in early 2020, the subsequent economic recovery has seen prices of most of our commodities surging to multi-year highs amid accelerating demand and lingering supply constraints,” CEO Gary Nagle said.

“Fiscal and monetary stimulus, successful vaccine roll-outs and increasing momentum in relation to the decarbonization of energy systems should continue to underpin sector sentiment going forward.”

The group’s earnings per share swung from a loss of 14p per share in the same period last year but now pulls in 0.07p a share.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Australia Takes Aim At The EU’s Carbon Tax Plan

Next Post

Big Oil Continues To Ramp Up Investments In South America
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Hottest Oil Play About To Surprise Markets Again?

Is The World’s Hottest Oil Play About To Surprise Markets Again?
Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar
Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices
Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions
There’s A New Battery King And It’s Minting Billionaires Faster Than Google

There’s A New Battery King And It’s Minting Billionaires Faster Than Google



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com