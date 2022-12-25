Commercial Nuclear Fusion May Still Be Decades Away

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 79.56 +2.07 +2.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 83.92 +2.94 +3.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.46 +2.42 +3.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 5.079 +0.080 +1.60%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.384 +0.135 +5.99%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 80.42 +2.75 +3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.42 +2.75 +3.54%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 79.36 +1.23 +1.57%
Chart Mars US 2 days 74.56 +2.07 +2.86%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.384 +0.135 +5.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 77.32 -0.63 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 3 days 80.36 -1.39 -1.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 77.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 391 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.02 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.39 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 79.36 +1.23 +1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 53.79 +2.22 +4.30%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 56.24 -0.80 -1.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 79.64 -0.80 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 77.89 -0.80 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 75.04 -0.80 -1.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 71.74 -0.80 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 71.74 -0.80 -1.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.04 -0.80 -1.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 81.99 -0.80 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 71.34 -0.80 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 80.42 +2.75 +3.54%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 75.00 +2.25 +3.09%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 68.75 +2.25 +3.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 72.37 +2.20 +3.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 74.77 +2.20 +3.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 74.77 +2.20 +3.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 75.00 +2.25 +3.09%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.65 +2.20 +2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 7 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 9 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Jump After Russia Says It May Cut Production

What To Expect In 2023

What To Expect In 2023

The Ukraine War, sanctions, a…

Is The Texas Grid Well Prepared For Another Arctic Blast?

Is The Texas Grid Well Prepared For Another Arctic Blast?

The 2021 Texas freeze has…

UK MPs Warn Hydrogen “Not A Panacea” For Emissions Problems

UK MPs Warn Hydrogen “Not A Panacea” For Emissions Problems

UK’s MPs on the Science…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Commercial Nuclear Fusion May Still Be Decades Away

By ZeroHedge - Dec 25, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that the fusion market will eventually be worth $40 trillion. 
  • U.S. scientists reported a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion last week. 
  • However, according to the director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Kim Budil, it will take “probably decades” before nuclear fusion energy is commercialized.
Join Our Community

U.S. scientists at the National Ignition Facility, part of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), announced a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion last week.

For the first time ever, scientists successfully produced more energy from a nuclear fusion experiment than the laser energy used to power it.

In the infographic below, Visual Capitalist's Mark Belan and Bruno Venditti describe nuclear fusion and illustrate how this discovery may pave the future for a new form of clean and sustainable energy.

What is Nuclear Fusion?

Nuclear fusion powers the Sun and the stars, where immense forces compress and heat hydrogen plasma to about 100 million degrees Celsius. At this temperature, the lighter particles fuse into helium, releasing enormous amounts of energy.

Nuclear fusion is a fairly clean energy source as it does not produce harmful atmospheric emissions and only produces a small amount of short-lived radioactive waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists have been trying to replicate it on Earth for almost 70 years, using isotopes of hydrogen—deuterium and tritium—to power fusion plants.

Since deuterium is found in seawater and tritium is attained through irradiating lithium (a common element used in batteries), the accessibility of these isotopes means that fusion could become a major source of energy in the future.

The amount of deuterium present in one liter of water, for example, could produce as much fusion energy as the combustion of 300 liters of oil.

However, the real challenge is ensuring fusion power plants generate more energy than they consume.

The Challenge of Fusion Ignition

Fusion ignition is the term for a fusion reaction that becomes self-sustaining, in which the reaction creates more energy than it uses up. Up until now, scientists were only able to break even.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Ignition Facility used a special setup called inertial confinement fusion that involves bombarding a tiny pellet of hydrogen plasma with lasers to achieve fusion ignition.

LLNL’s experiment surpassed the fusion threshold by delivering 2.05 megajoules (MJ) of energy to the target, resulting in 3.15 MJ of fusion energy output, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Can Nuclear Fusion Energy Be Commercialized Soon?

In recent years, fusion technology has been attracting the attention of governments as well as private companies such as Chevron and Google. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that the fusion market will eventually be worth $40 trillion.

Besides energy generation, fusion is expected to be used in other markets like space propulsion, marine propulsion, and medical and industrial heat.

However, according to the director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Kim Budil, it will take “probably decades” before nuclear fusion energy is commercialized.

During the breakthrough announcement, she noted that it was necessary to produce “many many fusion ignition events per minute” as well as have a “robust system of drivers” before fusion can be commercialized successfully.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

What To Expect In 2023
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More
The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End
$100 Oil To Return In 2023

$100 Oil To Return In 2023
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started
Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline

Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com