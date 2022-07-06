Coinbase: Oil And Tech Stocks Are As Risky As Crypto

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 98.42 -1.08 -1.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 100.5 -2.26 -2.20%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 99.76 -3.79 -3.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.515 -0.008 -0.14%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.231 -0.098 -2.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.3 +1.10 +0.97%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 95.75 -8.93 -8.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.231 -0.098 -2.95%

Graph down Marine 7 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 7 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 7 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 219 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 7 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 7 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.3 +1.10 +0.97%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 75.83 -8.46 -10.04%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 85.40 -8.93 -9.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 101.7 -8.93 -8.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 99.90 -8.93 -8.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 97.80 -8.93 -8.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 94.95 -8.93 -8.60%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 94.95 -8.93 -8.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 97.05 -8.93 -8.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 100.6 -8.93 -8.15%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 95.25 -8.93 -8.57%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 96.00 -6.25 -6.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 89.75 -6.25 -6.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 114.0 +0.86 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 94.57 -6.26 -6.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 98.52 -6.26 -5.97%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 98.52 -6.26 -5.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 96.00 -6.25 -6.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 89.75 -9.00 -9.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 106.5 -9.93 -8.53%

  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 18 hours Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 5 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

China Continues To Buy Record Levels Of Russian Crude

Oil And Gas Stocks Provide A Glimmer Of Light In A Dark Market

Oil And Gas Stocks Provide A Glimmer Of Light In A Dark Market

Though the market is reeling,…

Big Oil’s Boardroom Battles Subside As Climate Activism Loses Steam

Big Oil’s Boardroom Battles Subside As Climate Activism Loses Steam

Last year, shareholders in oil…

Is This The Most Promising Oil Discovery Hotspot On Earth?

Is This The Most Promising Oil Discovery Hotspot On Earth?

Following in the footsteps of…

Coinbase: Oil And Tech Stocks Are As Risky As Crypto

By City A.M - Jul 06, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • The crypto market has absolutely imploded over the past several weeks.
  • The drop has been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war in addition to interest rate hikes.
  • Coinbase’s chief economist believes that crypto shares a similar risk profile to that of oil prices and technology stocks.
Crypto risk profiles are like those in oil prices and tech stocks, according to crypto exchange Coinbase.

“The market expects crypto assets to become more and more intertwined with the rest of the financial system, and thus to be exposed to the same macro-economic forces that move the world economy,” Coinbase Institute Chief Economist Cesare Fracassi said on Tuesday. 

“Crypto assets today share similar risk profiles to oil commodity prices and technology stocks.” 

He said two-thirds of the recent fall in crypto prices could be due to macro factors and one-third to a weakening crypto outlook. Crypto and tech stocks became heavily discounted and dropped sharply as the Federal Reserve and other central banks hiked interest rates.

The biggest crypto exchange in the US said the correlation between stock and crypto prices has increased significantly since the Covid pandemic in 2020. 

“According to the market-efficiency view of crypto markets, only changes in the outlook of the crypto industry relative to what is already expected will bring changes to prices,” Coinbase said.

He said crypto markets saw significant returns over the past five years due partly to institutional and retail investors adoption, and the laying of the foundations of web3.

The crypto market is experiencing a sharp crash with prices of major cryptocurrencies plunging as rising inflation, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and interest rate increases to tame inflation, have seen investors flee risky assets like crypto. Tech stocks have also fallen for similar reasons. 

By CityAM

