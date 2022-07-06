Global Supply For Battery Metals Is Running Tight As Demand Surges

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 98.42 -1.08 -1.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 100.5 -2.26 -2.20%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 99.76 -3.79 -3.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.515 -0.008 -0.14%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.231 -0.098 -2.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.3 +1.10 +0.97%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 95.75 -8.93 -8.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.231 -0.098 -2.95%

Graph down Marine 7 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 7 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 7 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 219 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 7 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 7 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.3 +1.10 +0.97%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 75.83 -8.46 -10.04%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 85.40 -8.93 -9.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 101.7 -8.93 -8.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 99.90 -8.93 -8.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 97.80 -8.93 -8.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 94.95 -8.93 -8.60%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 94.95 -8.93 -8.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 97.05 -8.93 -8.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 100.6 -8.93 -8.15%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 95.25 -8.93 -8.57%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.2 -6.11 -5.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 96.00 -6.25 -6.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 89.75 -6.25 -6.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 114.0 +0.86 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 94.57 -6.26 -6.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 98.52 -6.26 -5.97%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 98.52 -6.26 -5.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 96.00 -6.25 -6.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 89.75 -9.00 -9.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 106.5 -9.93 -8.53%

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 18 hours Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 5 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

China Continues To Buy Record Levels Of Russian Crude

Supreme Court Kills Climate Rules

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled…

The Canadian Government Will Not Fund New LNG Terminals

Canada's Natural Resources Minister has…

Sustainable Agriculture Could Be Key In Addressing Global Food Security

Supply chain disruptions have added…

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

Global Supply For Battery Metals Is Running Tight As Demand Surges

By Ag Metal Miner - Jul 06, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Soaring electric vehicle demand is chipping away at global battery metal supply.
  • Demand for lithium and cobalt has skyrocketed, along with the prices of these key resources.
  • As with many other commodities, demand and competition for cobalt have been heavily influenced by the war in Ukraine.
As the desire for electric vehicles increases, the demand for battery metals like lithium and cobalt continues to rise. Will this cause a global pinch on rare earth resources? Considering all the challenges facing metal commodities (and commodities in general), it remains a distinct possibility.

The Cobalt Craze and Mining Competition

China Molybdenum, a large mining company in mainland China, recently announced plans to invest in mining initiatives based out of the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to estimates, the firm plans to put a staggering USD $1.8 billion into these new efforts. The notoriously-unstable central African nation is particularly rich in minerals, boasting some of the world’s largest copper and cobalt mines. Of course, with so much cobalt sourced directly from DRC, China Molybdenum will have a firm hold on global cobalt buyers.

As with many other commodities, demand and competition for cobalt have been heavily influenced by the war in Ukraine. The subsequent sanctions on Russia have only further stressed the global cobalt trade. It’s hardly a surprise. Russia is second to the DRC when it comes to cobalt supply. As demand goes up, competition over mining resources has become quite grizzly. In fact, Russia recently announced it would go as far as to mine cobalt from sea beds if necessary.

Last week, MetalMiner published an article about Norilsk Nickel, Russia’s top cobalt producer. The company’s President, Vladimir Potanin, had just been added to the sanctioned individuals list, causing prices on the LME to shoot up 6%. When combined with ongoing sanctions, the news could mean that having more cobalt available will not benefit Russia in the short term.

California‘s Lithium Tax Affecting Battery Metals As Well

Along with cobalt, the logistics associated with many other rare earth metals are also becoming more challenging. For instance, California recently approved a flat-rate tax on lithium. According to many industry experts, it’s a move that means big trouble for mining companies in the state.

However, not everyone feels that way. Proponents think the new tax will allow California-sourced lithium to compete on a more realistic scale. In their minds, fewer lithium imports means more state-sourced lithium, stimulating the local economy.

Another pain point the tax addresses is how to make lithium from Chinese suppliers more affordable. Thanks to the electric vehicle boom, more and more auto manufacturers are utilizing lithium-ion batteries, and that lithium needs to come from somewhere.

For instance, since 2020, GM has put a lot of effort toward EVs. Just last year, the company invested $71 million dollars into a brand new facility in Southern California. Of course, the new lithium tax will significantly affect this expansion, at least in the short term. In the long run, it will hopefully alleviate the cost of Chinese lithium.

By AG Metal Miner

Coinbase: Oil And Tech Stocks Are As Risky As Crypto
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
