Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.41 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 85.09 +1.40 +1.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.85 +1.47 +1.78%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.416 +0.020 +0.83%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.465 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 77.77 +0.73 +0.95%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.465 +0.003 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 80.98 +1.35 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 82.95 +1.39 +1.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 78.34 +0.92 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 436 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 84.30 +1.06 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 84.13 +1.02 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 55.89 +3.03 +5.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 79.29 +3.03 +3.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 77.54 +3.03 +4.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 74.69 +3.03 +4.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 71.39 +3.03 +4.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 71.39 +3.03 +4.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 72.69 +3.03 +4.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 81.64 +3.03 +3.85%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 70.99 +3.03 +4.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +3.00 +4.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.67 +3.03 +4.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.05 +3.03 +3.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 56 mins E-car Sales Collapse
  • 2 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 8 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Oil Up For 3rd Day In a Row As Fed Proves Less Hawkish

Why Pakistan Is Praying For Warm Weather In Europe

Why Pakistan Is Praying For Warm Weather In Europe

Pakistan has long been at…

Big Oil Smashes Earnings Record With $219 Billion In Profits

Big Oil Smashes Earnings Record With $219 Billion In Profits

2022 was a big year…

Emerging Markets Aim To Capitalize On Shifting Semiconductor Supply Chains

Emerging Markets Aim To Capitalize On Shifting Semiconductor Supply Chains

The United States’ push to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

By Irina Slav - Feb 08, 2023, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Constant accusations of knowing the effects of their products on the environment and lawsuits have become constant companions of oil companies in the last few years. The successes that activists have had—such as Friends of the Earth’s court win that obliged Shell to cut its emissions by 45 percent—have been celebrated loudly and globally.

Naturally, Big Oil tends to be the target of choice because of its size, but with governments in Europe and much of North America pledging their total support for an energy transition, the whole industry has become a target. And has been quiet about it all, probably on the assumption that trying to defend itself would make things worse. Until recently.

Perhaps the first highly public retaliatory shot came in 2021 when the chief executive of Liberty Energy made a YouTube video attacking North Face for its refusal to sell branded apparel to an oil company because of what it did. In the video, Chris Wright accused North Face of hypocrisy, noting the fact that the synthetic fibers they used in their products were a product of the oil industry.

The video made quite a splash at the time, with North Face’s defense coming down to an admission that associating with an oil company would make it look bad and a promise to make all its products recyclable by 2030.

Related: Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

ADVERTISEMENT

But Wright didn’t stop there. Just this month, the chief executive of Liberty posted a video on LinkedIn challenging the climate crisis narrative. LinkedIn took the video down. Wright challenged the decision. LinkedIn first said the video violated its misinformation policies but a day later restored it. And the Wall Street Journal wrote a long article about it.

In his disputing the alleged scientific consensus on climate change, Wright is still an exception. Yet Liberty’s bigger sector players are challenging the energy transition in other ways. They may well have had enough of bearing the attacks silently and making emission-reduction pledges in hopes that everyone starts liking them better.

Last year, for instance, the chief executive of Chevron, Mike Wirth, countered accusations by the Biden administration that the oil industry was raking in inordinate profits, saying that from a longer-term perspective, these were in fact modest returns on investments that oil companies made.

Industry insiders have noted, only half-jokingly, that if the federal government wants to tax the excess profits of Big Oil, then it should have provided financial support to the industry when it struggled during the worst of the Covid crisis. Or that it should have also taxed Big Tech, which made billions during the two pandemic years. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Exxon went further, attacking the windfall tax the European Union recommended to all its members in court. The supermajor said that the windfall tax was counter-productive, it discouraged investments, and the European Union had exceeded its legal authority in imposing the tax on oil companies. It noted the $3 billion it had invested in refineries in Europe in the past 10 years, ensuring the security of fuel supply for the continent, suggesting that such investments would not be forthcoming in a windfall tax environment.

The U.S. company wasn’t the only one. French TotalEnergies was quick to take legal action against none other than one of the icons of the environmental movement: Greenpeace. After the organization issued a report claiming that TotalEnergies was underreporting its emissions, the supermajor acted swiftly and slammed Greenpeace for spreading misinformation, filing a lawsuit against the organization.

“The Greenpeace report follows a methodology that is dubious, to say the least,” TotalEnergies said at the time, adding that “the dissemination by Greenpeace of misleading information in this matter is serious.”

The latest surprise was quite a blow because it came from one of the companies most active in transforming themselves from an oil major to a transition leader. At least that was the plan three years ago when BP’s new chief executive Bernard Looney took the helm. 

Now, after a devastating 2020, a much better 2021, and a stellar 2022, Looney appears to have reconsidered some of BP’s goals. This time last year, BP said it planned to cut oil and gas production by 40 percent from 2019 levels by 2030. This week, the supermajor said the 2030 production cut target would be 25 percent from 2019 levels by 2030. 

What’s more, the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported a week ago that BP’s chief executive had been unhappy with the returns that many BP renewable energy projects were making. As a result, the report said, he planned to dial back the company’s transformation from Big Oil major to Big Energy major.

It could be that record profits have emboldened the oil industry, especially in the context of disappointing performance from renewable energy majors such as Orsted and Siemens Gamesa. Or it could be that the oil industry has had enough and has decided to stop rolling with the punches and instead serve some back.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Road Tripping Retirees Set To Bolster U.S. Gasoline Demand
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions
Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force

The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force
Scientists Come Up With New Process For Hydrogen Water Splitting

Scientists Come Up With New Process For Hydrogen Water Splitting
Oil Prices Are Under Pressure

Oil Prices Are Under Pressure

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com