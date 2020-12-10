Chinese Oil Deal Could Bail Out Cash-Strapped Iraq

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.04 +0.26 +0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 50.25 +1.39 +2.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.550 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 47.78 +1.38 +2.97%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 48.31 +0.52 +1.09%
Graph up Urals 23 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 47.43 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 47.43 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.30 +0.13 +0.29%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.550 -0.003 -0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 48.77 -0.36 -0.73%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 49.32 -0.31 -0.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 48.50 +2.31 +5.00%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 51.77 +1.41 +2.80%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 50.76 +2.36 +4.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 52.27 +2.16 +4.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 48.31 +0.52 +1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 days 32.95 +0.87 +2.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 33.37 -0.08 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 44.52 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 45.92 -0.08 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 39.72 -0.18 -0.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 38.02 -0.08 -0.21%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 38.02 -0.08 -0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 39.87 -0.08 -0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 38.12 -0.08 -0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 47.43 -0.06 -0.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 48.67 +0.73 +1.52%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 39.47 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.51 -0.08 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 4 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 3 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 7 hours Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 23 mins Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 6 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 21 hours can Trump pardon himself?

Breaking News:

Aramco To Sell Stakes In Subsidiaries To Raise Cash

The 'Biggest Ever' Flotilla Of Iranian Tankers Is En Route To Venezuela

The 'Biggest Ever' Flotilla Of Iranian Tankers Is En Route To Venezuela

The daily American military newspaper Stars…

Could We Actually See A Reversal In Energy Efficiency?

Could We Actually See A Reversal In Energy Efficiency?

Energy efficiency has become the…

The Tiny Oil Nation At The Center Of A Middle East Power Struggle

The Tiny Oil Nation At The Center Of A Middle East Power Struggle

Bahrain’s recent oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chinese Oil Deal Could Bail Out Cash-Strapped Iraq

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 10, 2020, 2:30 PM CST
Join Our Community

Iraq has picked a Chinese state-owned oil producer and trader to pay it upfront for oil, providing much-needed cash to the Iraqi government which has been struggling to make ends meet since the oil price collapse earlier this year.

OPEC’s second-largest producer has selected state-held China ZhenHua Oil Co as the winning bidder to supply 130,000 bpd for five years, with an upfront payment for the first year of supply, Bloomberg reported, quoting sources with knowledge of the plans.

Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) has received a lot of interest from major oil traders about the deal it was pitching to companies in recent weeks, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

In the end, SOMO has chosen China ZhenHua Oil, Bloomberg’s sources say. The upfront payment for the first year of oil supply will result in Iraq receiving around US$2 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations.

While lending cash in return for oil is nothing new for China and its state companies—which have provided money to struggling oil producers such as Venezuela or Angola—the cash-for-oil deal would be a first for the Iraqi federal government.

Iraq is one of the most oil-dependent economies, even by OPEC standards, and has seen its budget revenues plummet after oil prices crashed in March.

Oil revenues are critical to Iraq’s budget income, but in recent months Iraq has come under pressure from its fellow OPEC+ partners led by Saudi Arabia to stop cheating on their production quotas and finally start complying with the OPEC+ agreement. 

The pandemic and the crash in oil prices could lead to 5.5 million more Iraqis falling into poverty, the World Bank said last month. The crashing oil revenues have put enormous pressure on the Iraqi government, which hasn’t paid government workers in months. Protests have been erupting in Iraq. Most recently, eight protesters were killed this week in the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan after people had taken to the streets to protest over unpaid salaries.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could We Actually See A Reversal In Energy Efficiency?

Next Post

How Texas Could Bounce Back From The Oil Price Crash
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil

The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil
Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build
The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement

The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement
China Installs ‘Artificial Sun’ To Test Fusion Power

China Installs ‘Artificial Sun’ To Test Fusion Power
Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?

Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com