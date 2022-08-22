Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Chinese Banks Slash Key Interest Rate In Bid To Bolster Stalling Economy

By City A.M - Aug 22, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • China has released some pretty dire economic data in recent weeks.
  • Chinese authorities have strictly followed a “zero-Covid” policy, which has seen them impose blanket lockdowns on some of the country’s main trading hubs.
  • China’s Central Bank is slashing key interest rates in a move to get its economy back on track. 
China’s banks have slashed a key interest rate in a token gesture to revive the world’s second-largest economy.

The country’s central bank said yesterday the one-year loan prime rate offered by banks was cut to 3.65 percent from 3.7 percent, while the five-year rate dropped to 4.3 percent from 4.45 percent.

The figures are compiled by the central bank analyzing rates set by some of China’s largest banks.

The move comes after China’s central bank unexpectedly slashed its key interest rate 10 basis points to support the economy earlier this month.

Analysts said lower rates are unlikely to lead to an uptick in demand for loans due to consumers fretting over Beijing’s future reaction to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Chinese authorities have strictly followed a “zero-Covid” policy, which has seen them impose blanket lockdowns on some of the country’s main trading hubs.

Shutting down businesses and ordering households to stay at home has dampened confidence, spending and investment.

Those tough measures have hit the country’s economy hard. China recorded its weakest annual growth in two years in the second quarter, with output jumping just 0.4 percent compared with a year earlier.

Lawmakers have effectively ditched their 5.5 percent annual GDP growth target.

Underlying weakness in the Chinese economy has hit a raft of activity.

Property prices slid 0.11 percent over the last month, driven by prospective homeowners scrapping purchases over fears houses will not be complete for months.

Chinese homeowners last month stopped paying developers due to their properties being partly complete. 

Uncertainty over whether homebuyers will make payments has weighed on real estate investment, choking overall fixed asset spending, which has slowed to 5.7 percent growth.

A weaker Chinese economy adds to the list of headwinds buffeting western countries, particularly those with large industrial sectors.

China is one of the world’s largest commodity consumers, meaning a downturn will hit income flowing into western countries through metal and other raw material sales.

By CityAM

