China’s Gasoline And Diesel Exports Exploded In August

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.53 -1.58 -1.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.94 -1.41 -1.54%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.76 -1.36 -1.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.621 -0.143 -1.84%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.359 -0.057 -2.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%
Chart Mars US 3 days 84.61 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.359 -0.057 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 90.15 -2.62 -2.82%
Graph down Murban 3 days 92.10 -2.82 -2.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 293 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 3 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 63.05 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 63.51 -0.34 -0.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 86.91 -0.34 -0.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 85.16 -0.34 -0.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 82.31 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 79.01 -0.34 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 79.01 -0.34 -0.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 80.31 -0.34 -0.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 89.26 -0.34 -0.38%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 78.61 -0.34 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -3.25 -4.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 81.73 -3.38 -3.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Chart Kansas Common 27 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 97.19 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 8 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 9 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 17 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 10 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

German Gas Buyers Resume Nominations For Nord Stream 1 Supply

Truss’s New Energy Plan Brings Property Market Back From The Brink

Truss’s New Energy Plan Brings Property Market Back From The Brink

The Government’s action to limit…

Russian Military Failures Are A Disaster For Putin

Russian Military Failures Are A Disaster For Putin

Russia's military failures are sure…

Who Pays The Price For America’s Aggressive Climate Policies?

Who Pays The Price For America’s Aggressive Climate Policies?

The need to go green…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Gasoline And Diesel Exports Exploded In August

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 19, 2022, 2:41 AM CDT
  • China exported a whopping 97.4% more gasoline in August 2022 than it did the year before.
  • This huge increase was largely due to a new batch of fuel export quotas amid weak domestic demand.
  • Diesel exports from China also increased substantially in August, a nearly 52% increase from the year before.
Join Our Community

China exported 1.12 million tons of gasoline last month, which was a whopping 97.4% increase from the year before, customs data cited by Reuters showed.

The increase came on the back of a new batch of fuel export quotas amid lukewarm domestic demand. The new quotas also pushed diesel exports much higher, up by almost 52% from August 2021 at 830,000 tonnes.

The new quotas, issued in June and July, were expected to lift fuel exports substantially in August, with total gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel exports expected to hit between 2.4 and 2.6 million tons, according to an earlier Reuters report.

Exports of fuels for the full year, however, are expected to be much lower than in 2021 because of the smaller size of export quotas as Beijing tackles domestic fuel inflation. In fact, 2022 fuel exports are set to be 40% lower than fuel exports in 2021.

Data for the first eight months of the year shows a more than 30% decline in gasoline exports and a 78.3% drop in diesel fuel exports. Jet fuel exports inched up by 4.4% between January and August.

The diesel fuel export drop might be a cause for worry in global fuel markets as global diesel supply has tightened quite considerably. It is about to tighten further from next February when an EU embargo on Russian fuels will come into effect.

China is the only country in the world with the refining capacity to boost diesel output substantially, but export quotas are being held under tight control by Beijing, limiting its ability to utilize this capacity to alleviate the global diesel shortage.

"China also has the power to change the fate of the global diesel market, if it were to ease off the brakes on rationalizing its domestic refining industry," Vortexa Chief Economist David Wech wrote at the end of August. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil And Gas Rules The Toronto Stock Exchange
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia
The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets
Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Coverts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene

Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Coverts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene
China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets

China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets
Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin

Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com