China’s Electric Vehicle Market Is Growing Too Big Too Fast

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.00 +0.54 +0.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.17 +0.57 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.305 +0.045 +0.86%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.173 +0.012 +0.53%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.183 +0.011 +0.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.15 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 71.21 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.183 +0.011 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 72.10 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Murban 1 day 73.08 +0.57 +0.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 68.35 +0.27 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 73.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 73.21 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 72.15 +0.15 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.15 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 72.63 +0.13 +0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 mins 58.46 -0.29 -0.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 mins 69.46 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 mins 70.86 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 mins 67.51 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 mins 65.96 +0.01 +0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 65.96 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 67.31 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 69.06 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 66.06 +0.01 +0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 60.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.97 +1.40 +1.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 64.41 +0.74 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 68.36 +0.74 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.36 +0.74 +1.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 +0.75 +1.25%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.16 +0.42 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 6 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 3 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 25 mins And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 4 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Is Oil Really Doomed?

Is Oil Really Doomed?

There have been plenty of…

Is Blue Hydrogen Better Than No Hydrogen?

Is Blue Hydrogen Better Than No Hydrogen?

Blue hydrogen has come under…

Oil Faces Demand Risk Despite Supply Outages

Oil Faces Demand Risk Despite Supply Outages

Continuous supply outages continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Electric Vehicle Market Is Growing Too Big Too Fast

By Alex Kimani - Sep 14, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

About a month ago, President Joe Biden took a big step toward his goal of slashing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 by issuing an executive order aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric. Although the U.S. electric vehicle market has been growing fast in recent years, it still lags behind markets like China and Europe, with the U.S. representing only about 17% of the world’s total stock of 10.2 million EVs compared to a 44% slice by China. In fact, the Chinese EV market has been growing so fast that the country is now faced with a rather interesting conundrum: Extreme market fragmentation.

Encouraged by the massive success of pioneers like NIO Ltd (NYSE:NIO), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), and Xpeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV), thousands of companies have been jumping into the EV bandwagon leading to a bloated and highly fragmented industry.

According to official data, in early 2019, China was home to a staggering 635 companies making new-energy vehicles, including electric cars. However, only 80 of those have had an actual product to show for their efforts by the end of the year, according to state media Xinhua News Agency. According to China’s business database Qichacha, the number of new Chinese businesses related to “new energy vehicles” surged by 81,000 this year through mid-August, bringing the total to more than 321,000. That’s in addition to the 78,600 new energy vehicle businesses that entered the fray in 2020.

Related: Is Blue Hydrogen Better Than No Hydrogen? Sales growth has remained a bright spot: In the first eight months of 2021, sales of EVs in China more than tripled to 1.48 million units compared with a 17.1% increase for the overall auto market.

In sharp contrast, the U.S. market is dominated by a handful of players, with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and Ford Inc. (NYSE:F) combining for 80% of the BEV market.

Beijing is reportedly alarmed by this state of affairs and is looking to consolidate the market and limit the number of new entrants.

Our businesses need to be bigger and stronger. Right now the number of new energy vehicle businesses is too great, and is in a small and scattered state,” Minister Xiao Yaqing said at a press conference according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese transcript.

Market Fragmentation

Beijing wants to encourage electric-car makers to merge and restructure in a bid to drive more investments in advanced technology.

There’s little question that clean energy and EV themes have been garnering lots of entrepreneurial attention in China.

Qichacha says investors pumped in more than 82 billion yuan ($12.7 billion) into 50 electric car-related projects in the first half of this year. Warren Buffett-backed EV maker BYD was the top recipient of those funds; however, Qichacha says that the other top five companies contained names with ties to highly indebted property developers as well as EV startups that have battled with bankruptcy.

Last year, Nio shares surged more than 1,000% after a billion-dollar cash injection by a state-led group of investors, while Xpeng announced it received 500 million yuan in funding from the investment arm of Guangdong province, where the start-up is based. Even China’s smartphone and internet giants, including Xiaomi, Huawei, and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been unable to resist the allure of the EV, jumping into the electric car race last year with sizable investments and business partnerships.

Related: Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

According to Tu Le, founder of Beijing-based advisory firm Sino Auto Insights, this kind of thing happens often in the Chinese market across diverse sectors and inevitably leads to a race to the bottom where companies seek to compete solely on price. 

China’s EV sector is still investable

Predictably, China’s top EV names have lately hit the skids, with shares of NIO down 21.2% in the year-to-date, Li has gained a paltry 2.6% while XPEV  is down 10.5% over the timeframe.

However, don’t let that uninspired performance and the EV frenzy put you off: China’s EV sector remains in the pink of health with the Global X China Electric Vehicle and Battery ETF (stock code: 2845) up 38.3% YTD and 137.3% over the past 12 months.

The ETF now boasts $1.04B in assets under management (AUM), and is likely to see plenty of inflows in the coming years as Beijing pursues its goal for new energy vehicles to account for 20% of all new cars sold in the country by 2025.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Next South American Oil Giant
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report

Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report
Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand

Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand
China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower

China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower
Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100
Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com