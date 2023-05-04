China’s Economic Concerns Add To Oil Market Uncertainty

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.83 +0.23 +0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 72.80 +0.47 +0.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 72.67 +0.66 +0.92%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.174 +0.004 +0.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.332 +0.010 +0.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.39 -3.91 -5.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 70.16 -3.90 -5.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.332 +0.010 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 72.82 -5.09 -6.53%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.93 -4.96 -6.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 69.22 -3.47 -4.77%
Graph down Basra Light 520 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 71.44 -3.76 -5.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 71.39 -3.91 -5.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.39 -3.91 -5.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.69 -3.85 -4.90%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.09 -2.78 -4.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 47.35 -3.06 -6.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 70.75 -3.06 -4.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 69.00 -3.06 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 66.15 -3.06 -4.42%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 62.85 -3.06 -4.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 62.85 -3.06 -4.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 64.15 -3.06 -4.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 73.10 -3.06 -4.02%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 62.45 -3.06 -4.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 65.75 -1.25 -1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.25 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.19 -1.12 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 22 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Senate Serves Blow To U.S. Solar Industry With Tariff Reinstatement

Tesla Hikes Prices Of Model 3, Model Y In The U.S. And China

Tesla Hikes Prices Of Model 3, Model Y In The U.S. And China

Bloomberg reported Tuesday morning that…

Oil Prices Unlikely To Get Support From Rising Jet Fuel Demand

Oil Prices Unlikely To Get Support From Rising Jet Fuel Demand

Having weathered record fuel prices…

European Oil Giants Beat Energy Traders At Their Own Game In 2022

European Oil Giants Beat Energy Traders At Their Own Game In 2022

The trading arms of Europe’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Economic Concerns Add To Oil Market Uncertainty

By Irina Slav - May 04, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT
  • the private Caixin purchasing managers’ index has confirmed that China’s factory activity dipped in April, the first contraction since the start of the year.
  • While the data does not mean that China’s growth is stalling, the country’s recovery appears to be less smooth than many observers had hoped.
  • Combined with the latest interest rate hike from the Fed, demand concerns in China helped to drag oil prices significantly lower this week.
Join Our Community

China's factory activity dipped in April, the private Caixin purchasing managers' index has confirmed.

According to Caixin, factory activity fell to 49.5 from 50 in March, Bloomberg reported, meaning activity contracted for the first time since the start of the year.

The data confirmed official figures released earlier this month, which pointed to a sharper monthly contraction in manufacturing activity: to 49.2 from 51.9 in March, Reuters reported.

The official data served a blow because it was very different from what analysts had expected, which was an expansion of 51.4, per a Reuters poll of economists.

Oil prices, already pressured by jitters about the U.S. economy, fell further and will likely fall further still after the news of the latest Caixin PMI reading.

This does not mean that China's growth is stalling. It is just uneven and reflects a complicated global economic situation. The service sector, for example, seems to be thriving, as is travel and leisure.

Manufacturing, however, is lagging behind these, not least because of subdued growth elsewhere in the world, which is bound to affect one of the world's biggest exporters.

Meanwhile, oil prices extended their losses this week after the Federal Reserve announced another rate hike, albeit smaller than previous ones, at 25 basis points.

Some argued that the rate hike has been factored into prices already but judging by the latest moves in those prices, it has not been factored in, or at least not fully.

On the flip side, the Fed gave signals that it may now take a break from rate hikes, which should have a positive effect on prices—at least until it's time for the next PMI reading for China.

"The Fed going into a pause mode should be very supportive for the price of oil," Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group, told Reuters this week. "The big question is whether or not we're going to have more shoes drop in the banking sector."

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Shell Announces Further Share Buybacks On Strong Earnings
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance
The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves

The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves
The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever

The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever
The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time

The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time
Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com