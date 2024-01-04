Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 12 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Pemex Gives Processing Forecast for Newest Oil Refinery

2023 May Have Been the U.S. Oil Industry's Best Year Yet

The U.S. oil industry had…

2023 May Have Been the U.S. Oil Industry’s Best Year Yet

The U.S. oil industry had…

Subsea Power Cables: The Future of Global Energy Transport

Subsea Power Cables: The Future of Global Energy Transport

The submarine power cable market…

Oil Erases Gains Despite Flurry of Bullish News

Oil Erases Gains Despite Flurry of Bullish News

Crude erased gains in the…

Premium Content

China Plans Major EV Charging Network in Central Asia

By Eurasianet - Jan 04, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
  • In Uzbekistan, China plans to build up to 50,000 EV charging stations by 2033, enhancing its grip on the region's electric vehicle market.
  • Kyrgyzstan is set to benefit from a $700 million trade hub project and improved border infrastructure with China.
  • Kazakhstan will see Chinese investments in a cement plant and a potential major hospital project, reflecting China's growing economic influence in the region.
EV

China is moving forward with a variety of investment and infrastructure projects in Central Asia designed to boost exports to the region and beyond.

In Uzbekistan, Chinese executives are seeking to tighten their grip on the electric vehicle market. The Chinese firm Henan Suda signed a deal earlier in December with Uzbekistan’s Energy Ministry to build upwards of 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations around the country by 2033. Already in 2024, 2,500 charging stations are to be constructed. The project is projected to serve about 700,000 electric vehicles when fully built-out. During the first 10 months of 2023, China exported over 20,000 electric vehicles to Uzbekistan.

Elsewhere, the Kyrgyz government has signed off on a $700-million project to build a trade hub in Kyrgyzstan’s Chui region. The project, to be overseen by an entity called Kyrgyz-Chinese Investment Holding Co., is envisioned as including a trade complex, exhibition center, warehouses and bonded trade zones, as well as housing and hotels. In a separate development, Bakyt Torobaev, the deputy chair of Kyrgyzstan’s cabinet, announced that a new border checkpoint along the Chinese frontier, called Bedel, is to be built in 2024, as well as a four-lane bridge at the existing Irkeshtam border checkpoint, the Sputnik outlet reports.

Meanwhile in Kazakhstan, a Chinese company, Gezhouba Group Cement Co., Ltd., has signed an agreement worth $220 million to build a cement plant in the Almaty region. In addition, China is mulling a 110 million-euro investment in a major hospital project. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is considering a similar investment in the project, the Kursiv media outlet reports. The planned hospital would have 630 beds and be situated in Kokshetau, a regional center in northern Kazakhstan. The total cost of construction is estimated to be 467 million euros.

By Eurasianet.org

