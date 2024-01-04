U.S. Overtakes Qatar to Become World’s Top LNG Exporter

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.11 -0.59 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.54 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.36 -0.90 -1.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.811 +0.143 +5.36%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.108 -0.051 -2.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.37 +2.10 +2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.37 +2.10 +2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.88 +1.73 +2.24%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.86 -1.42 -1.81%
Chart Mars US 62 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.108 -0.051 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 74.12 -3.01 -3.90%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.65 -2.77 -3.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.18 +1.88 +2.53%
Graph down Basra Light 766 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.47 +1.95 +2.55%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.88 +1.73 +2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.88 +1.73 +2.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.14 +1.92 +2.49%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.86 -1.42 -1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 219 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 52.10 +2.32 +4.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 74.85 +2.32 +3.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 73.10 +2.32 +3.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 62.95 +2.32 +3.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 59.20 +2.32 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 59.20 +2.32 +4.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 61.95 +2.32 +3.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 61.70 +2.32 +3.91%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 59.45 +2.32 +4.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.37 +2.10 +2.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.18 +1.05 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.93 +1.05 +1.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.78 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.48 +1.62 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.25 +2.25 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.25 +2.25 +3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.18 +1.05 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.11 +0.13 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 12 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Pemex Gives Processing Forecast for Newest Oil Refinery

Record-High U.S. Production Weighs on Natural Gas Prices

Record-High U.S. Production Weighs on Natural Gas Prices

The warmest autumn in nearly…

ArcelorMittal Exits Kazakhstan Following Deadly Mine Blast

ArcelorMittal Exits Kazakhstan Following Deadly Mine Blast

ArcelorMittal has completed the sale…

Diverse EU Energy Needs Complicate Complete Shift Away From Russian Gas

Diverse EU Energy Needs Complicate Complete Shift Away From Russian Gas

The EU has significantly reduced…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Overtakes Qatar to Become World’s Top LNG Exporter

By ZeroHedge - Jan 04, 2024, 9:00 AM CST
  • The U.S. exported a record 91.2 million metric tons of LNG in 2023.
  • Key factors contributing to this rise include the reopening of the Freeport LNG terminal and increased output from Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass facility.
  • The majority of U.S. LNG exports in 2023 were shipped from Gulf Coast terminals to European destinations like the Netherlands, the UK, and France.
Join Our Community
LNG

The United States has become the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, surpassing Qatar and Australia for the first time. This development is at odds with the Biden administration's goal of becoming the world's climate leader. 

Bloomberg data compiled through Dec. 31 shows the US exported 91.2 million metric tons of LNG in 2023. This is a record for the Western country and was made possible by the restart of the Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas, which was closed for months after an explosion rocked the facility in June 2022. 

 The US surpassed Qatar, previously crowded 'king of LNG exporters' in 2022 after export volumes dropped for the first time since 2016 by 1.9%. Australia ranked second. 

Alex Munton, director of global gas and LNG research at consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group, told Reuters that LNG exporters in the US rose for two reasons: 

"The return of Freeport LNG to full service, which added 6 MT and the full-year output of Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass facility that added 3 MT more than in 2022." 

Most US LNG exports depart from terminals across the Gulf Coast with top destinations in the Netherlands, the UK, and France for the first half of 2023. 

The US only joined the LNG export scene in 2016 amid an abundance of shale gas and growing demand for gas globally.

More than a year later, the US stands as the largest beneficiary of the destruction of Russia's Nord Stream pipeline system under the Baltic Sea to Europe.

By Zerohedge.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. LNG Growth Sparks Climate Activism Uproar
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector

We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector
Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient
World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea

World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea
Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?
Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs

Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com