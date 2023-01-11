China Jet Fuel Demand Set To Soar Ahead Of Lunar New Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.47 +2.35 +3.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.59 +2.49 +3.11%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.94 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.590 -0.049 -1.35%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.426 +0.098 +4.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.00 -0.57 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 70.37 +0.74 +1.06%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.426 +0.098 +4.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 75.30 -1.12 -1.47%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.41 -0.91 -1.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.42 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 407 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.52 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.06 +0.32 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.00 -0.57 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.79 +1.10 +2.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.87 +0.49 +0.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 77.27 +0.49 +0.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 75.52 +0.49 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 72.67 +0.49 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 69.37 +0.49 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 69.37 +0.49 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 70.67 +0.49 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 79.62 +0.49 +0.62%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 68.97 +0.49 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.75 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.50 +0.50 +0.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 77.29 +1.12 +1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 67.95 +0.49 +0.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 71.60 +0.49 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.60 +0.49 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.75 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 77.28 +0.49 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 13 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 10 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 33 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 15 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 19 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 19 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 21 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Russia Claims “No One” Has Seen Cases Of Price Cap On Its Crude Oil

Oil Stocks Soared In 2022, But Oil Production Didn't

Oil Stocks Soared In 2022, But Oil Production Didn't

In what was a remarkable…

Tesla’s Sales Slow In China Amid Falling Demand

Tesla’s Sales Slow In China Amid Falling Demand

Tesla has seen a drop…

Traders Are Betting On A Diesel Shortage

Traders Are Betting On A Diesel Shortage

Over the past two years,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Jet Fuel Demand Set To Soar Ahead Of Lunar New Year

By ZeroHedge - Jan 11, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • China's easing of border restrictions imposed almost three years ago has been a recent boon for air travel.
  • Soaring air travel demand ahead of the Lunar New Year is yet more evidence fuel demand is gathering steam.
  • BloombergNEF: jet fuel demand could increase to 0.72 mbpd.
Join Our Community

China's oil demand could surge as it reopens after scraping zero Covid restrictions. Beijing's Covid curbs weighed on crude and refined products demand for three years. Soaring air travel demand ahead of the Lunar New Year is yet more evidence fuel demand is gathering steam.

China's easing of border restrictions imposed almost three years ago has been a recent boon for air travel, domestically and internationally. There are no more mandatory quarantines for travelers arriving in China. 

BloombergNEF said jet fuel demand is rising in China ahead of the holidays. They noted that scheduled passenger flights for Jan 10 to 16 indicate jet fuel demand has reached about 0.61 million barrels per day (mbpd), rising 0.10 mbpd compared with a week earlier. Then by next week, jet fuel demand could increase to 0.72 mbpd. This would mark the highest demand for Chinese jet fuel in more than 1.5 years. 

Weeks ago, we pointed out high-frequency traffic data showed congestion returned to major roadways. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Another sign China's oil demand is rebounding is a massive quota for crude imports by refiners. Traders with direct knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg that quotas for this year are already 132 million tons, compared to 109 million tons of crude oil import as of this time last year. 

China's reopening is driving fuel demand growth and could steadily rise after the Covid infection wave wanes in the next few months. 

Early on Tuesday, Brent Crude prices hovered around $80 per barrel. 

Hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand recently said once China's economy fully reopens, Brent prices could exceed $140 per barrel

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think oil will go upwards of $140 a barrel once Asia fully reopens, assuming there will be no more lockdowns," he said, adding that the "market is underestimating the scale of the demand boost that it will bring."

Andurand tweeted a startling analog of what could be next for crude prices. 

Also, Carsten Fritsch, commodity analyst at Commerzbank, told clients this week that her team is "confident that oil prices will climb again once the current wave of COVID infections has peaked in China and economic activity picks up." 

And all of this begs the question of whether a China reopening could mark a bottom for the energy complex. There's still a risk a central bank-induced global recession is possible. The World Bank warned Tuesday recession threats were mounting. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

JP Morgan CEO: The U.S. Must Revamp Its Domestic Energy Policy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running
Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw
Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?

Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?
The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets

The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets
One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com