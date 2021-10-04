China Can’t Keep Up With Surging Energy Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.60 +1.72 +2.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.28 +2.00 +2.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.926 +0.307 +5.46%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.436 +0.053 +2.24%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.311 +0.061 +2.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.36 +0.76 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.36 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.36 -1.36 -1.75%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 74.38 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.311 +0.061 +2.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 75.64 -0.23 -0.30%
Graph down Murban 4 days 76.83 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 73.60 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 77.74 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 78.57 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.65 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.36 -1.36 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.63 +0.85 +1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 74.88 +0.85 +1.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 76.28 +0.85 +1.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 72.98 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 71.38 +0.85 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.38 +0.85 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 72.73 +0.85 +1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 74.48 +0.85 +1.15%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 71.48 +0.85 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.36 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.25 +1.00 +1.53%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 48 mins Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 2 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 43 mins Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 2 hours Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
  • 3 days Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 4 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom

Breaking News:

UK Set To Target Entirely Green Electricity Generation By 2035

A New Era Of Innovation Is Coming To The Nuclear Sector

A New Era Of Innovation Is Coming To The Nuclear Sector

Though the nuclear power industry…

The Best Way To Play The Natural Gas Boom

The Best Way To Play The Natural Gas Boom

The natural gas boom has…

From Disaster To Dreamland: Gulf Economies Are Exploding in 2021

From Disaster To Dreamland: Gulf Economies Are Exploding in 2021

After a disastrous year in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Can’t Keep Up With Surging Energy Demand

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 04, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Following a spat with Australia late last year, Beijing banned coal imports from there. As a result, China is left with far from ideal alternatives
  • Beijing may choose to reduce power output, with all the consequences for reduced GDP growth and output
Join Our Community

Much is being made of Beijing’s efforts to meet its environmental emissions targets — the country states it will hit peak emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 — and its restricted steel and aluminium production. But a recent Reuters post by John Kemp suggests output is being impacted more by a widening electricity crisis than by enforced shutdowns to meet environmental goals.

China’s energy crisis

Kemp explains that China is in the grip of a severe shortage of both coal and electricity. Coal output has not kept up with rising electricity demands from a rapidly recovering economy.

China’s electricity generation increased by 616 Terawatt-hours (13%) in the first eight months of 2021 compared with the same period last year. The largest rises came from the service sector and primary industries.

However, most of the increase has been supplied by thermal generators, principally coal-fired power stations, Kemp explains. Those generators increased output by 465 TWh (14%) in the first eight months.

Related: Is This The Most Balanced Oil Major?

Other power sources, such as hydroelectric output, have actually fallen slightly this year due to water shortages. Unfortunately, nuclear in China is a tiny fraction of power generation, dwarfed even by renewables like wind and solar.

Surging demand

While authorities’ desire to meet provincial targets for reductions in energy consumption is a contributing factor in crimping power generation, demand outstripping the electricity industry’s ability to supply is causing rationing and enforced blackouts.

The main culprit is a lack of coal supply. Domestic mines have failed to increase output sufficiently to meet rising demand. Domestic coal supply is up 6%, figures supported Reuters say by rail freight data. Meanwhile, power production is up 14% so far this year, which has drained coal inventories, pushing up prices to potentially loss-making levels and sucking in imports. Imports, though, are struggling.

Following a spat with Australia late last year, Beijing banned coal imports from there. As a result, China is left with far from ideal alternatives.

Russia must first meet contractual demand from Europe, Japan, and South Korea. Indonesia’s export shipments have been curbed by rainy weather in the last couple of months. Mongolia’s exports, mostly by trucks, are small.

The Sydney Morning Herald speculates a U-turn on the ban is imminent as the only way to resolve the crisis.

Such pragmatism may cut across national pride. Following this month’s announcement that Australia is joining the U.S. and U.K. in developing a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, ostensibly to counter China, the climate is not conducive for an early detente.

Beijing may choose to reduce power output, with all the consequences for reduced GDP growth and output, rather than be seen to climb down.

As such China’s reduced aluminum output looks like it will be an ongoing feature for this winter, at least, sustaining primary imports and crimping semi-finished product exports.

By Stuart Burns via AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Global Supply Chain Crisis Could Last Until 2023
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter
The World’s Fastest Growing Shale Play Keeps On Breaking Records

The World’s Fastest Growing Shale Play Keeps On Breaking Records
Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil

Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil
The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring
OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally

OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com