China-CELAC Agreement Could Bolster Infrastructure Development In Latin America

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 93.10 +3.22 +3.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 94.44 +3.03 +3.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 3.941 -0.018 -0.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 days 2.911 +0.084 +2.96%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.739 +0.073 +2.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.87 +1.03 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 91.10 +3.22 +3.66%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.739 +0.073 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 89.98 -0.29 -0.32%
Graph down Murban 3 days 92.40 -0.34 -0.37%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 86.75 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 76 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 96.52 +0.30 +0.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 3 days 95.35 +0.58 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.87 +1.03 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 77.89 +2.61 +3.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 75.78 +0.22 +0.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 92.03 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 90.28 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 88.18 +0.22 +0.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 85.33 +0.22 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 85.33 +0.22 +0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 87.43 +0.22 +0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 90.98 +0.22 +0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 85.63 +0.22 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 80.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.96 +0.50 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 83.83 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 92.07 +0.22 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 2 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 6 hours Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show
  • 5 hours "Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion PER YEAR To Avoid Supply Crunch" by Tsvetana Paraskova as seen on Zero Hedge
  • 22 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 3 days "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 hours Putin Wants Farmland in the East and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 2 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate
  • 3 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.

Breaking News:

Big Oil Books Biggest Cash Flow Since 2008

U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices

The number of active drilling…

The Green SPAC Bubble Is Bursting

The Green SPAC Bubble Is Bursting

The SPAC-mania of yesteryear may…

It’s Time To Stop Comparing Big Oil To Big Tobacco

It’s Time To Stop Comparing Big Oil To Big Tobacco

There has been plenty of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China-CELAC Agreement Could Bolster Infrastructure Development In Latin America

By Oxford Business Group - Feb 13, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • CELAC and China signed a wide-ranging economic agreement in December.
  • The agreement is expected to lead to a rise in infrastructure investment.
  • Plans were outlined for greater engagement between the public and private sectors.
  • 4IR technologies could also benefit from greater economic cooperation.
Join Our Community

A number of Latin American and Caribbean countries have strengthened their ties with China after signing a wide-ranging economic and political agreement.

In December the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), a bloc of 33 countries that includes regional heavyweights such as Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, signed the China-CELAC Joint Action Plan for Cooperation in Key Areas 2022-24.

The seven-point agreement outlines plans for greater engagement and cooperation between governments, private companies and financial institutions in a number of areas, including infrastructure development, the economy, and political and security issues.

While China has invested significantly in the region in past decades, the deal is expected to herald a deepening of cooperation in a region that has traditionally been heavily tied to the US.

The agreement is also indicative of CELAC’s growing ties with the world: the deal with China builds on previous agreements with the US, Canada, ASEAN, the EU, Turkey, Japan and Russia.

Infrastructure investment

A key pillar of the joint action plan relates to infrastructure.

This is a crucial issue for Latin America and the Caribbean, with the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) predicting that the region will need to invest 3.1% of its GDP into infrastructure annually in order to meet its Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Of this, the bank says 59% of the amount would need to be invested in new infrastructure, with the rest allocated to the maintenance and replacement of existing assets.

To this end, the China-CELAC agreement has outlined plans for greater cooperation with regard to the former’s Belt and Road Initiative, which could see more state-backed Chinese infrastructure investment in the region.

Further to this, the agreement also included the objective to hold a Forum on China-CELAC Transport Cooperation “as soon as possible”.

An improvement in transport infrastructure is crucial to Latin America and the Caribbean’s economic development. Around half of the 3.1% of annual GDP in infrastructure investment required in the region – according to the IADB – relates strictly to the transport sector, whether in the form of roads, airports or other types of public transport.

The pandemic laid bare some of the shortfalls of the region’s transport networks, with many parts of the continent experiencing either food, medical or key equipment shortages at different stages. Improving transport connections would not only build resilience in the region’s internal supply chains, but also improve the business environment for local companies.

Aside from strictly public involvement, the joint action plan also looks to incentivize greater private sector investment in Latin America, and dovetails with a number of current global economic developments.

“The disruption of global supply chains created by the pandemic has created a higher impetus to locate industrial sites closer to the main destination markets,” Bruno Martinez, the CEO of Mexican industrial park developer Alveo Kapital, told OBG. “Coupled with rising wages in Asia, this context has put Mexico under the spotlight for Asian investors looking to diversify their production bases and bring them closer to the US.”

Increasing economic cooperation

In addition to facilitating infrastructure investment, the China-CELAC deal also seeks to improve what it describes as “pragmatic economic cooperation”.

Highlighting nine focus areas – trade and investment, finance, agriculture and food, science and technology innovation, industry and information technology, aviation and aerospace, energy and resources, tourism, and Customs and taxes – the agreement aims to improve cooperation and collaboration between the various parties.

While the effects of this could be felt across a wide range of sectors, one area that would significantly benefit is that of high-tech manufacturing and what are known as Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies.

4IR, also known as Industry 4.0, refers to technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, the internet of things, cloud computing and robotics that are seen as key to next-generation manufacturing, as well as advancements in other sectors. 

Through greater cooperation with innovative Chinese companies and state bodies, CELAC firms and governments alike could benefit from an improvement in technology, skills and know-how.

A number of countries, including Argentina, Chile and Mexico, have highlighted the importance of developing 4IR capabilities, which are seen as key to future economic growth and the ongoing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Lone Bear Calling For $65 Oil

The Lone Bear Calling For $65 Oil
Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution
How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?
World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices

World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices
U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com