Chile May Struggle Without Coal

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 19 hours 62.06 -1.48 -2.33%
Brent Crude 19 hours 67.11 -1.22 -1.79%
Natural Gas 19 hours 2.701 +0.026 +0.97%
Mars US 19 hours 61.71 -1.48 -2.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.18 +0.70 +1.09%
Urals 1 day 65.12 -0.70 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.33 +0.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.33 +0.50%
Bonny Light 10 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.39 +0.41 +0.75%
Natural Gas 19 hours 2.701 +0.026 +0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 9 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 9 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 10 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 10 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 10 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 10 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 10 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 10 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.18 +0.70 +1.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 44.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.04 +0.17 +0.45%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.04 +0.17 +0.26%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.79 +0.17 +0.27%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.54 -1.08 -1.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.04 +0.17 +0.31%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.04 +0.17 +0.31%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.04 +0.17 +0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.29 +0.17 +0.28%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.79 +0.17 +0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.33 +0.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Giddings 1 day 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.84 +0.01 +0.01%
West Texas Sour 1 day 56.01 -1.48 -2.57%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.96 -1.48 -2.41%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.96 -1.48 -2.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.51 -1.48 -2.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.30 +0.17 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 hours sure be nice if trump would just shut his mouth
  • 18 hours China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 9 hours Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 22 hours George Soros Prepares to Trade Cryptocurrencies
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia plans to build a Hyperloop that would shrink commutes from hours to minutes -- here's what it could look like
  • 24 hours Which oil company has the best strategy?
  • 1 day Will Trump Go After China's Yuan Next?
  • 1 day Aftermath "Maria": Puerto Rico Is Closing 283 Schools As A Result Of Students Drop
  • 23 hours Contradiction - Portugal Is Producing 103% of Renewables, But Still Depends On Fossil Fuels
  • 24 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 21 hours California leads nation in solar jobs, but industry has lost some of its glow
  • 2 days As FB's Reputation Falls, Twitter Grows!? Whom To Trust?
  • 2 days Morocco Is Building A Solar Power Farm As Big As Paris
  • 1 day Is Russia Really Going To Trade In El Petro?
  • 1 day President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 2 days German Carmakers Catch In Crossfire of U.S.- China Trade Row

Breaking News:

Russian Firms To Invest $22.5 Billion In Oil Production In 2018

Alt Text

Oil Prices Near $70 On Geopolitical Uncertainty

Oil closes out the first…

Alt Text

Energy Sector Leads Estimated Earnings Growth

Despite recent market troubles and…

Alt Text

Shale Breakevens Rise Amid Production Surge

Shale drillers are shifting strategies,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Chile May Struggle Without Coal

By MINING.com - Apr 07, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT Coal

Chile is pushing power companies to phase out coal plants following a government announcement earlier this year that the country wouldn’t build coal-fired power plants unless they were equipped with carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The decision, part of a wider national plan to transition to cleaner energy sources, has already claimed some victims, with French power company Engie SA announcing last week it would close its coal-fired power plants in the country as there was “little point” in trying to sell them. Instead, it plans to replace the capacity with renewable energy.

The agreement, signed by Chile’s major utilities, places the country among roughly 20 other nations seeking to curb greenhouse-gas production.

(Click to enlarge)

Taken from Energy Policies Beyond IEA Countries – Chile 2018 Review.

Currently, coal makes up 21 percent of the nation’s installed capacity. The share of renewable energies in its evolving power mix is 22 percent, but the goal is to meet 70 percent of national electricity needs with solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, and ocean energy by 2050, the government said in January.

In the last decade, Power Magazine reports, Chile has tripled its generation capacity in from 6.5 GW to 23 GW to meet soaring power demand bolstered by an economy driven by exports:

Yet, the government expects power demand will more than double through 2050. And because it remains an electricity island, with only one cross-border connection, Chile must produce all its own power needs sustainably. Related: Is This Natural Gas Major About To Be Taken Over?

The copper producing country’s decision is in line with predictions, such as the World Bank’s, which expects coal use to nosedive in the next 30 years.

(Click to enlarge)

"The model has been coal plus renewables, the model can be gas plus renewables. I think 10, 12 years from now, we will see renewables and storage and nothing more than that," Riccardo Puliti, the World Bank's global head of energy and extractives, told CNBC.

Yet coal still provides about 40 percent of the world’s electricity, and many countries aren’t willing to commit to a total phase-out just yet. A number of developing countries in Asia — including India, Vietnam and Bangladesh — continue to plan new coal plants and so provide to those who don't have it.

What’s more, according to data released in March by the International Energy Agency, global coal consumption increased in 2017, after two straight years of decline.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Trade War Game Confuses Oil Investors
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End
An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

 Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

 Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

 Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com