Carbon Capture Is Coming Under Fire For Underperforming

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.60 -0.87 -1.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.08 -1.01 -1.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.39 -0.46 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.451 +0.055 +2.30%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.436 -0.027 -1.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.57 +1.30 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.57 +1.30 +1.60%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.86 +1.36 +1.69%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 77.77 +0.73 +0.95%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.436 -0.027 -1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.98 +1.35 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.95 +1.39 +1.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.34 +0.92 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 437 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.30 +1.06 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.13 +1.02 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.86 +1.36 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 57.22 +1.33 +2.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 80.62 +1.33 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 78.87 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 76.02 +1.33 +1.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 72.72 +1.33 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.72 +1.33 +1.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 74.02 +1.33 +1.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.97 +1.33 +1.63%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 72.32 +1.33 +1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.57 +1.30 +1.60%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.00 +1.50 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.00 +1.33 +1.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.95 +1.33 +1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.95 +1.33 +1.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +1.50 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.38 +1.33 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 2 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 16 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 9 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 15 hours "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Exxon Unveils New Trading Division To Compete With Shell And BP

U.S. Drilling Activity Continues To Slow

U.S. Drilling Activity Continues To Slow

The U.S. rig count dropped…

Why Pakistan Is Praying For Warm Weather In Europe

Why Pakistan Is Praying For Warm Weather In Europe

Pakistan has long been at…

Russia’s Budget Deficit Jumps Amid Plunging Oil Revenues

Russia’s Budget Deficit Jumps Amid Plunging Oil Revenues

Russia’s budget was $24.7 billion…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Carbon Capture Is Coming Under Fire For Underperforming

By Felicity Bradstock - Feb 09, 2023, 3:00 PM CST
  • Carbon capture and storage technology has exploded in recent years, with oil and gas companies seeing it as a way to decarbonize the industry.
  • Critics argue that the CCS industry has continuously overstated its impact and underperformed, with shortcomings in both technology and the regulatory framework.
  • Climate activists are now campaigning against a $10 billion project which claims to be the “greenest LNG project in the world” as the CCS system will capture less than 7% of emissions.
Join Our Community

There has been a lot of hype around carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology in the last few years. Many energy companies and governments have touted CCS as the potential savior of oil and gas in a decarbonized world. As political powers around the globe race to decarbonize their economies in the transition away from fossil fuels to green alternatives, CCS has been seen as a way of bridging the gap in the transition, as renewable energy operations continue to expand. CCS technologies are being incorporated into oil and gas projects to help reduce the amount of carbon released into the atmosphere, allowing energy firms to continue producing fossil fuels while the global demand remains high. While many see this as a necessary move to maintain energy security, others believe CCS is just another form of greenwashing, helping to delay the inevitable shift to real green. 

Both the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have highlighted the use of CCS technology in oil and gas projects as important for emissions reduction, a necessary stage in the transition to clean energy. It is seen as an easy way to reduce emissions while still providing the energy needed to meet the global demand before enough renewable energy projects are in operation to supply this energy. However, as the public is being told that CCS will help decarbonize operations, few questions are being asked about the scale of this technology and its ability to remove carbon effectively. 

National decarbonization aims and carbon taxes have put pressure on oil and gas firms to make a change, with many quickly investing in CCS technology to ensure they can keep running their fossil fuel operations. But now experts are worried that people are seeing CCS as a silver bullet to climate change, with its use for decarbonization having been highly exaggerated. A 2022 report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) revealed that CCS projects were underperforming, with significant challenges in terms of the technology and regulatory framework. The analysis of several projects showed that approximately 90 percent of the proposed CCS capacity in the power sector has not been realized, and many projects fail to achieve their anticipated maximum capture rates. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Energy, Metals Investments To Boom In 2023

Bruce Robertson, an author of the report, stated “Many international bodies and national governments are relying on carbon capture in the fossil fuel sector to get to net zero, and it simply won’t work.” He added, “Although it might have a role to play in hard-to-abate sectors such as cement, fertilisers and steel, overall results indicate a financial, technical and emissions-reduction framework that continues to overstate and underperform.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, there were 59 CCS plants in operation worldwide, capable of removing over 40 million tonnes of CO2 on an annual basis. This was just a fraction of the carbon that was being released each year, which amounted to around 43 billion tonnes, or 1,000 times more. In addition, the high cost of CCS technology has long deterred many companies from using the decarbonization method more widely. 

CCS has existed since the 1970s, although it was previously called enhanced oil recovery. But seeing the potential for CCS to be viewed as a mechanism for climate change action, it was rebranded by energy firms as ‘carbon capture utilization and storage’. Yet, in 2022, around 70 percent of CCS projects used captured CO2 to support the production of more oil and gas. 

In Port Isabel, Texas, climate activists are now campaigning against a $10 billion project to export liquefied natural gas, Rio Grande LNG. The developer, NextDecade, has labeled the plant the “greenest LNG project in the world”, thanks to the incorporation of CCS technology into operations. But environmentalists say that calling the project ‘clean’ is an outright lie and a clear case of greenwashing. NextDecade plans to construct one of the biggest CCS systems in North America, to remove 5 million tonnes of CO2 a year, reducing its emissions from gas cooling by around 90 percent. However, gas cooling only accounts for between 6% and 7% of the plant’s emissions, meaning that a large quantity of waste CO2 is not being accounted for.

And despite high hopes for CCS in the transition to green, at least in the mid-term, environmentalists worldwide are now worried that as Big Oil declines, another giant industry – that continues to contribute to climate change – will emerge. One media outlet said that “Big Oil has given way to Big Suck.” And of course, there is wide public support for a technology that’s being viewed as a major decarboniser that helps boost the world’s energy security. As CCS continues to be used to support the provision of lower-carbon fossil fuels, which are still in high demand, it is unlikely that governments will demonize its use. However, it should be viewed as a temporary solution rather than a long-term fix in the transition to green, to avoid the longevity of oil and gas operations beyond their need.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Researchers Look To Turn Decommissioned Mines Into Batteries
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
Scientists Come Up With New Process For Hydrogen Water Splitting

Scientists Come Up With New Process For Hydrogen Water Splitting

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com