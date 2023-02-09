Researchers Look To Turn Decommissioned Mines Into Batteries

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.60 -0.87 -1.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 84.08 -1.01 -1.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.39 -0.46 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.444 +0.048 +2.00%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.438 -0.025 -1.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.57 +1.30 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.57 +1.30 +1.60%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.86 +1.36 +1.69%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 77.77 +0.73 +0.95%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.438 -0.025 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.98 +1.35 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.95 +1.39 +1.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.34 +0.92 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 437 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.30 +1.06 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.13 +1.02 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.86 +1.36 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 57.22 +1.33 +2.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 80.62 +1.33 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 78.87 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 76.02 +1.33 +1.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 72.72 +1.33 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.72 +1.33 +1.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 74.02 +1.33 +1.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.97 +1.33 +1.63%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 72.32 +1.33 +1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.57 +1.30 +1.60%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.00 +1.50 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.00 +1.33 +1.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.95 +1.33 +1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.95 +1.33 +1.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +1.50 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.38 +1.33 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 3 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 16 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 9 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 15 hours "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Exxon Unveils New Trading Division To Compete With Shell And BP

Energy, Metals Investments To Boom In 2023

Energy, Metals Investments To Boom In 2023

This year, investment in supply…

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

Capital discipline has been a…

The Inevitable Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Could Be Closer Than We Thought

The Inevitable Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Could Be Closer Than We Thought

Demand for key battery metals…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Researchers Look To Turn Decommissioned Mines Into Batteries

By Brian Westenhaus - Feb 09, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • Researchers are studying a new energy storage technique using decommissioned mines. 
  • The technique called Underground Gravity Energy Storage aims to turn abandoned mines into long-term energy storage solutions.
  • The deeper and broader the mineshaft, the more power can be extracted from the plant, and the larger the mine, the higher the plant’s energy storage capacity.
Join Our Community

The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) has offered a new technique called Underground Gravity Energy Storage that turns decommissioned mines into long-term energy storage solutions.

Renewable energy sources are central to the energy transition toward a more sustainable future. However, as sources like sunshine and wind are inherently variable and inconsistent, finding ways to store energy in an accessible and efficient way is crucial. While there are many effective solutions for daily energy storage, the most common being batteries, a cost-effective long-term solution is still lacking.

In a new IIASA-led study, an international team of researchers developed a novel way to store energy by transporting sand into abandoned underground mines. The new technique called Underground Gravity Energy Storage (UGES) proposes an effective long-term energy storage solution while also making use of now-defunct mining sites, which likely number in the millions globally. The study paper ‘Underground Gravity Energy Storage: A Solution for Long-Term Energy Storage.’ has been published in the journal Energies.

Underground Gravity Energy Storage system: A schematic of different system sections. Image Credit: © Hunt et al. International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis. More information and images at the study paper link.

UGES generates electricity when the price is high by lowering sand into an underground mine and converting the potential energy of the sand into electricity via regenerative braking and then lifting the sand from the mine to an upper reservoir using electric motors to store energy when electricity is cheap. The main components of UGES are the shaft, motor/generator, upper and lower storage sites, and mining equipment. The deeper and broader the mineshaft, the more power can be extracted from the plant, and the larger the mine, the higher the plant’s energy storage capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julian Hunt, a researcher in the IIASA Energy, Climate, and Environment Program and the lead author of the study explained, “When a mine closes, it lays off thousands of workers. This devastates communities that rely only on the mine for their economic output. UGES would create a few vacancies as the mine would provide energy storage services after it stops operations. Mines already have the basic infrastructure and are connected to the power grid, which significantly reduces the cost and facilitates the implementation of UGES plants.”

Other energy storage methods, like batteries, lose energy via self-discharge over long periods. The energy storage medium of UGES is sand, meaning that there is no energy lost to self-discharge, enabling ultra-long time energy storage ranging from weeks to several years.

The investment costs of UGES are about 1 to 10 USD/kWh and power capacity costs of 2,000 USD/kW. The technology is estimated to have a global potential of 7 to 70 TWh, with most of this potential concentrated in China, India, Russia, and the USA.

Behnam Zakeri, study coauthor and a researcher in the IIASA Energy, Climate, and Environment Program offered the conclusion, “To decarbonize the economy, we need to rethink the energy system based on innovative solutions using existing resources. Turning abandoned mines into energy storage is one example of many solutions that exist around us, and we only need to change the way we deploy them.”

***

ADVERTISEMENT

This might be the furthest reach for the gravity method of storing electricity. Pumping water back above the generators has some merit as well. One might note that the mechanical losses are mentioned in the study paper for this idea, but hard to locate for the water method.

So far engineering hasn’t really started in on innovations to gain efficiency. That is a area in this field in dire need of attention.

The production costs are not covered in the press release. For those curious the study paper (Not behind a paywall at posting date.) offers much more information.

Both this type of idea and the hydro idea have yet to see a concerted effort in application. The tech isn’t at a high level and the “interesting” perspective isn’t terribly interesting.

This is simple, doable and fairly practical. One wonders why it isn’t being done. Oh, its not really needed, except where politics have cut the power supply. Good luck getting those places motivated to store some power at low cost. This is way cheaper than buying batteries even though the operation losses are noteworthy. Then getting personnel might be quite a problem as well.

It good to know it can be done. Maybe it will when politics pay more attention to practical needs than special interests’ hysterics and cash contributions.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

The Inevitable Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Could Be Closer Than We Thought

Next Post

Carbon Capture Is Coming Under Fire For Underperforming
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
Scientists Come Up With New Process For Hydrogen Water Splitting

Scientists Come Up With New Process For Hydrogen Water Splitting

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com