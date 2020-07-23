Canada’s TransMountain Pipeline Faces Another Major Setback

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.20 +0.13 +0.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.51 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.770 -0.015 -0.84%
Graph down Mars US 6 hours 41.97 -0.73 -1.71%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 44.24 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Urals 2 days 43.95 +1.50 +3.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.43 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.770 -0.015 -0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 hours 44.27 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 24 hours 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 24 hours 43.73 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 24 hours 46.27 -1.30 -2.73%
Graph up Saharan Blend 24 hours 43.57 +0.36 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 24 hours 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 24 hours 45.01 +0.60 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.24 -0.05 -0.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 29.88 -0.91 -2.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 35.30 -0.02 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 40.90 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 42.30 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 38.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 38.90 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 40.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 37.50 -1.00 -2.60%
Graph down Giddings 24 hours 31.25 -1.00 -3.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.84 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 24 hours 35.02 -0.83 -2.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 24 hours 38.97 -0.83 -2.09%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 38.97 -0.83 -2.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 37.50 -1.00 -2.60%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.64 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 2 hours The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 3 hours Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
  • 52 mins Trump and his accomplices prepare huge cover up of the scale of the COVID 19 outbreak in the USA
  • 23 hours NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 4 hours Donald Aced This Test
  • 6 mins Sell Natural Gas Benefits to Grow the Market!
  • 11 hours Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 1 day COVID is real now
  • 2 days Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump
  • 17 hours Study Claims Coronavirus Like a Bad Flu Season
  • 2 days Apology Accepted!

Breaking News:

Canada’s Crude-By-Rail Exports Plunge To Lowest In Four Years

Renewable Energy Is Seizing Market Share During The Pandemic

Renewable Energy Is Seizing Market Share During The Pandemic

Renewable energy has been gaining…

3 Sectors Thriving During The COVID Pandemic

3 Sectors Thriving During The COVID Pandemic

The stock market has seen…

How COVID Transformed The $70 Trillion Stock Market

How COVID Transformed The $70 Trillion Stock Market

The COVID-19 crisis has completely…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Canada’s TransMountain Pipeline Faces Another Major Setback

By Nick Cunningham - Jul 23, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

A major insurance company dropped coverage for the Trans Mountain expansion project, an oil pipeline seen as vital to the growth of Canada’s oil sands. Under pressure from environmental groups and growing global concerns about climate change, insurance companies are beginning to drop coverage for large-scale energy infrastructure.  Swiss insurance company Zurich announced on Wednesday its decision not to renew coverage for the Trans Mountain expansion, a pipeline that was effectively nationalized by the Canadian government for C$4.5 billion. Kinder Morgan, the previous owner, had planned on scrapping the project altogether due to legal uncertainty, rising costs and protests from First Nations and environmental groups. The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bought the project in 2018, allowing Kinder Morgan to exit, and he vowed to build the pipeline. 

The Trans Mountain pipeline just prevailed in a major Canadian Supreme Court case a few weeks ago. Ruling in favor of the project, the court dismissed legal battles brought by First Nations in British Columbia. If built, the expansion would triple the exiting line’s capacity to 890,000 barrels per day.

Despite the court victory, the pipeline now faces new obstacles with insurance companies backing out. Zurich was the project’s largest insurer, providing $508 million in insurance coverage, but the policy expires at the end of August. The Swiss company said it would not renew. That may put pressure on other insurance companies backing the project, including Lloyd’s of London, Liberty Mutual, Munich Re and Chubb. 

In the short run, shuttered production due to the pandemic has some Canadian pipelines less than full. The downturn has hit the Canadian oil patch hard. It wasn’t too long ago that the government of Alberta, flush with production and not enough pipeline outlets, was tinkering with production cuts. This year, the market has forced 1 million barrels per day offline, with the production trickling back online only now. 

But beyond the immediate crisis, Canada sees the Trans Mountain expansion as critical to the industry’s growth. That is particularly true with Keystone XL back on death’s door. The Trans Mountain expansion is “critical infrastructure needed to move Canadian energy to world markets and help restore investor confidence in Canada’s economy and political system,” the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says, and its completion is “in the national interest.” 

Related: Is Nuclear Energy Making A Pandemic Comeback?

However, the investment case – beyond the immediate construction – looks riskier than ever. “The Canadian government’s stakes in Keystone XL and Trans Mountain could well prove to be a drain on the public purse,” Carbon Tracker said in a report published on Thursday. 

With structurally lower oil demand in the medium and long-term, high-cost production will be the most likely assets to be left in the ground. As a result, “no new oil sands are needed,” Carbon Tracker said. New oil sands are immensely expensive, even though they operate steadily for decades, unlike unconventional shale production, for example.  

The conclusion that oil sands won’t be needed was based strictly on a cost of production basis, Carbon Tracker added. Because of that, new pipelines – including Trans Mountain – are “surplus” to long-term oil demand levels as the world seeks to comply with the Paris Climate Agreement.

In the long run, Canadian oil supply could peak at 4.9 million barrels per day including diluents, an estimate that Carbon Tracker admits is generous. Meanwhile, combined pipeline, rail and local refining capacity will peak at 5.8 mb/d. Assuming a 90 percent utilization rate for those facilities, Canada would have 5.3 mb/d of takeaway capacity by 2027. Keystone XL and Trans Mountain are not factored into that, and given that takeaway capacity exceeds production, they would be surplus and unneeded.  

It is unclear if insurance companies such as Zurich are eyeing these long-term trends, or if they are more concerned with the public relations black eye that they would receive by continuing to back the pipeline expansion. 

A spokesperson for the project told Reuters that the project will continue. “There remains adequate capacity in the market to meet Trans Mountain’s insurance needs and our renewal,” the spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Big Oil’s Net-Zero Agenda Is Looking Shaky

Next Post

World’s Largest Economies Are Still Spending Big On Oil & Gas
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?
$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
China’s Hunger For Crude Is Waning

China’s Hunger For Crude Is Waning
U.S. Fracking Services Pioneer Files For Bankruptcy

U.S. Fracking Services Pioneer Files For Bankruptcy
Iran Could Flood Oil Markets If Biden Becomes U.S. President

Iran Could Flood Oil Markets If Biden Becomes U.S. President



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com