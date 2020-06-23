Canada’s Oil And Gas Industry Is Critical To Its Economic Survival

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.85 +0.12 +0.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.18 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.649 -0.015 -0.90%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 41.43 +0.65 +1.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 38.96 -0.49 -1.24%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.60 +1.25 +3.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.10 +0.33 +0.81%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.10 +0.33 +0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.94 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.49 +0.45 +1.28%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.649 -0.015 -0.90%
Graph down Marine 2 days 42.53 -0.80 -1.85%
Graph down Murban 2 days 42.42 -0.61 -1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.53 +0.20 +0.47%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.66 +0.57 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 42.30 +0.17 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.94 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.94 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.66 -0.11 -0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.96 -0.49 -1.24%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 29.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 37.23 +0.90 +2.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 39.73 +0.90 +2.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 41.13 +0.90 +2.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 40.73 +0.90 +2.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 35.73 +0.90 +2.58%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 35.73 +0.90 +2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 36.23 +0.90 +2.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 40.73 +0.90 +2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 35.73 +0.90 +2.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.10 +0.33 +0.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.75 +0.50 +1.38%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.50 +0.50 +1.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 43.52 +0.75 +1.75%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.41 +0.71 +2.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.36 +0.71 +1.89%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.36 +0.71 +1.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.75 +0.50 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.10 +0.71 +1.60%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Canada’s Oil And Gas Industry Is Critical To Its Economic Survival

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 23, 2020, 11:04 AM CDT
  • Canada’s oil and gas industry is yet to receive any funds from the federal government despite being that largest industry in the country.
  • The nation’s economic recovery will be intimately linked with the recovery of its oil and gas sector.
  • Top executives at oil and gas firms are still waiting for specifics on the loan program
Canada sees the oil and gas industry as crucial to its economy and economic recovery after the pandemic, and the federal government is working on getting funds through to the industry, which hasn’t seen any financial help from the loan programs, Federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan said.

“The bottom line is the country is not going to recover unless the oil and gas sector recovers,” Calgary Herald columnist Chris Varcoe quoted O’Regan as saying on Monday on an online seminar with Calgary-based ARC Energy Research Institute.

“This is the biggest industry in the country. It’s our biggest export, so there is a lot on the line for everybody,” the minister said.

Canada’s federal government has set up programs to support businesses, including in the oil and gas industry, with relief financing to help them overcome the crash in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada’s oil firms, however, were still struggling early this month to understand what it takes to qualify for a federal government program. Meanwhile, industry representatives said they were unaware of any firm that could access financing under those programs.  

Top executives at many Canadian oil firms are still waiting for specifics regarding the program for loans while their companies review eligibility criteria. Some managers believe that the federal government’s intentions are good, but the details are still unclear. Others feel deceived and question whether the federal government is sincerely intent on helping the oil industry.

Related: China Sees Tanker Traffic Soar As Oil Storage Runs Out

The federal government still has work to do to get funding programs to Canadian oil and gas producers, O’Regan said at the Monday seminar.

Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) announced last week a new program aimed at helping medium-sized businesses with cash flow needs as a result of COVID-19, including in the oil and gas sector. Under the program, businesses eligible to receive loans must have been financially stable and viable prior to the current economic environment and must have been negatively impacted, directly or indirectly, by COVID-19 and/or the recent decline in oil and gas prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

