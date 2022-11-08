Can Refracs Boost U.S. Shale Output?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 89.05 +0.14 +0.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 57 mins 95.36 -2.56 -2.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 94.13 -2.32 -2.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.291 +0.153 +2.49%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.639 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.32 +1.17 +1.22%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 84.91 -3.38 -3.83%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.639 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 92.60 +0.61 +0.66%
Graph up Murban 2 days 96.55 +0.98 +1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 94.41 +1.14 +1.22%
Graph down Basra Light 344 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 102.1 +1.70 +1.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 100.6 +1.80 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.32 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 63.84 +0.22 +0.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 70.54 -0.82 -1.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 93.94 -0.82 -0.87%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 92.19 -0.82 -0.88%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 89.34 -0.82 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 86.04 -0.82 -0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 86.04 -0.82 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 87.34 -0.82 -0.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 96.29 -0.82 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 85.64 -0.82 -0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.25 -0.75 -0.84%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 82.00 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.92 -0.82 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 88.27 -0.82 -0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 88.27 -0.82 -0.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.25 -0.75 -0.84%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.1 -0.82 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 10 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 3 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 13 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 13 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 13 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Large Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Is U.S. Shale Production Peaking?

Is U.S. Shale Production Peaking?

Without major new investment in…

Oil Prices Slide As China Reaffirms Covid Containment Strategy

Oil Prices Slide As China Reaffirms Covid Containment Strategy

Oil prices fell early on…

Big Oil Is Not Dancing To Government Tunes. Period.

Big Oil Is Not Dancing To Government Tunes. Period.

Oil producers, big and small,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Refracs Boost U.S. Shale Output?

By Alex Kimani - Nov 08, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • Refracturing is an operation designed to restimulate a well after an initial period of production.
  • While refracturing has never really gone mainstream, the technique is seeing higher adoption as drilling technology improves, aging oilfields erode output, and companies try to do more with less.
  • Re-fracs do not require additional state permits or new negotiations with landowners
Join Our Community

 

  A global oil shortage and high fuel prices has triggered calls from President Joe Biden’s administration for U.S. shale producers to spend more of their profits to boost output. However, shale producers have been under pressure to focus more on returning excess cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks rather than production growth.

Luckily, there’s a proven technology for U.S. shale oil producers to return to existing wells and give them a second, high-pressure blast to increase output for a fraction of the cost of finishing a new well: shale well refracturing. Refracturing is an operation designed to restimulate a well after an initial period of production, and can restore well productivity to near original or even higher rates of production as well as extend the productive life of a well. 

Re-fracking can be something of a booster shot for producers--a quick increase in output for a fraction of the cost of developing a new well.

Related: U.S. Rig Count Still 305 Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

While refracturing has never really gone mainstream, the technique is seeing higher adoption as drilling technology improves, aging oilfields erode output, and companies try to do more with less. According to a report published in the Journal of Petroleum Technology, new research from the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas shows that refractured wells using liners are even capable of outperforming new wells despite the latter benefiting from more modern completion designs. 

JPT also estimates that North Dakota’s Bakken Shale straddles some 400 openhole wells capable of generating an excess of $2 billion if refractured. Mind you, that estimate is derived from oil prices at $60/bbl vs. this year’s average oil price of almost $90/bbl. According to Garrett Fowler, chief operating officer for ResFrac, a refrac can be up to 40% cheaper than a new well and double or triple oil flows from aging wells.

How Refracs Work

Fowler says the most common re-frac method involves placing a steel liner inside the original well bore and then blasting holes through the steel casing to access the reservoir. The process typically uses half as much steel and frac sand than a new well

Refrac makes a lot of sense in the current inflationary environment. Back in April, Texas shale producer Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) revealed that frac sand, drill pipe and labor costs have increased drilling and well-completion service costs ~20% Y/Y. Callon and Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES), both of which drill in North Dakota's Bakken shale, have been forced to hike capital spending budgets over the costs with Callon adding $75 million to its original budget while Hess added $200 million to its spending,

"Techniques like re-fracturing will allow the industry to continue to harvest the oil and gas out of these reservoirs," said Stephen Ingram, a regional vice president at hydraulic fracturing firm Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).

Another key benefit: re-fracs do not require additional state permits or new negotiations with landowners. They are also less disruptive to the environment because well sites already have road access.

"Considering inflation, supply chain issues, and rising wages, now is a great time for operators to start looking at wells for re-frac opportunities," Matt Johnson, CEO of energy consultancy Primary Vision Network, has told Reuters.

Refracs have also demonstrated higher recovery rates: in URTeC 3724057, Roberta Barba, a longtime completions consultant and CEO of Houston-based Integrated Energy Services, et al. share a case study from the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas involving five refractured wells. The refractured wells had a combined average post-refrac EUR of 13.2% compared to an initial EUR of 7.4% average by seven new infill wells with modern completion designs. 

Robert Barba, a longtime completions consultant and CEO of Houston-based Integrated Energy Services (IES).Estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) refers to potential production expected from an oil well or deposit and is made up of three components: proven reserves; probable reserves; and possible reserves. 

The Authors of the paper say that despite the presumed advantages of a modern completion, refracs can increase stimulated reservoir volume “beyond what is achievable in a new completion”. This is attributed to the fact that as the reservoir depletes and pore pressure drops, fractures from a refrac tend to grow into a new direction and tap previously inaccessible portions of rock.

Niche Market

Despite these seemingly clear benefits, it's surprising that refrac remains a fringe tech in the U.S. Shale Patch. Norwegian energy consultancy Rystad Energy has estimated that out of all the U.S. horizontal well stimulations performed through September, out of the 8,900 total stimulations from January to September, only 200, or a little over 2%, were refractured wells. The vast majority were in the Permian Basin spanning Texas and New Mexico and involved wells drilled before 2018. Rystad estimates that the count will rise to ~400 refracs by year’s end, or a little over 3% of total completions and comparable to last year’s final tally of 409 refracs.

It’s a very niche market. The companies that are doing it are probably going to continue to do it, but I don’t think refracs are going to explode in numbers next year. I see stable activity that is very similar to this year’s 2–3% of total completions,” Justin Mayorga, a senior analyst of shale research for Rystad, has told the Journal of Petroleum Technology.

Indeed, Rystad says many U.S. shale producers use refracs more to protect the outcomes on new child wells that share the same pad rather than to boost production from older wells. It’s not for lack of opportunity though: in the Permian Basin alone, Alfredo Sanchez, CEO of oil field equipment supplier MorphPackers, estimates that there are tens of thousands of wells that are good candidates for refracking.

Nevertheless, Barba is optimistic that the U.S. Shale Patch will shift toward higher rates of refracturing in the not-too-distant future for one key reason:

We are seeing higher recovery factors on refracs--cumulative oil plus the estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) of the refrac--than we are in new wells.”

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Energy Crisis Sparks Mad Dash For Floating LNG Terminals
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market
Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage
Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 
KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started

Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com