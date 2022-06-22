Can Europe Actually Afford To Kick Fossil Fuels?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 103.4 -2.76 -2.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 111.7 -2.91 -2.54%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 112.6 -1.48 -1.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.685 -0.173 -2.52%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 3.760 -0.074 -1.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.5 -5.70 -4.78%
Chart Mars US 55 mins 104.6 +1.08 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.760 -0.074 -1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 106.7 -4.98 -4.46%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 110.5 -4.88 -4.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 106.9 -3.99 -3.60%
Graph down Basra Light 205 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 113.8 -4.27 -3.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 113.3 -3.91 -3.34%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.5 -5.70 -4.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 95.42 +1.53 +1.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 111.7 +1.53 +1.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 109.9 +1.53 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 107.8 +1.53 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 105.0 +1.53 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 105.0 +1.53 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 107.1 +1.53 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 110.6 +1.53 +1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 105.3 +1.53 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 102.5 -4.50 -4.21%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 96.25 -4.50 -4.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 101.3 -3.33 -3.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 105.2 -3.33 -3.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 105.2 -3.33 -3.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 102.5 -4.50 -4.21%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 115.5 -9.02 -7.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 4 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 4 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 1 hour Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 7 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 10 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 325 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 3 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

API Reports Biggest Crude Oil Inventory Rise Since February

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia As China’s Top Oil Supplier

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia As China’s Top Oil Supplier

China imported a record volume…

Steel Could Soar As The World Transitions To Renewable Energy

Steel Could Soar As The World Transitions To Renewable Energy

As the UK looks to…

U.S. Construction Sector Bolstered By Commercial Projects

U.S. Construction Sector Bolstered By Commercial Projects

The U.S. construction industry appears…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Europe Actually Afford To Kick Fossil Fuels?

By Irina Slav - Jun 22, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The European Union has made big pledges to go green, but the energy crisis is making its plans exceedingly difficult to achieve.
  • To combat soaring natural gas prices, Austria, Holland, and Germany are firing up coal plants that were supposed to be retired. 
  • Though the use of fossil fuels is on the rise in the region, the bloc still has ambitions to ramp up renewable energy capacity.
Join Our Community

When European gas prices began to climb last year, it was because of a fast-deepening mismatch between demand and supply of energy, with renewables underperforming at a crucial time. The mismatch is still here, and supply just got cut considerably.

Austria, the Netherlands, and Germany will be firing up coal plants that were supposed to be retired in the not too distant future as the supply of Russian gas shrunk because of technical problems, according to Gazprom, or political reasons, according to Germany's economy minister. And a German utility just sealed the first European long-term LNG supply deal with a U.S. producer.

The news about a return to coal and a long-term LNG supply deal might sound odd in the context of the European Union's continued determination to get rid of fossil fuels altogether at some point in the future. It certainly sounds odd in the context of the EU's aversion to long-term commitments to anything fossil fuel-related. Yet it is indicative of the material realities that the EU's transition ambitions have been ignoring.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the Financial Times this week that "We have to make sure that we use this crisis to move forward and not to have a backsliding on the dirty fossil fuels. It's a fine line and it's not determined whether we are going to take the right turn."

Yet judging by the news coming from Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands, the backslide on the dirty fossil fuels was unavoidable because there is simply no alternative to them at this point. It is difficult to imagine why else countries as transition-ambitious as Germany and the Netherlands would lift restrictions n their coal-fired plants.

"The cabinet has decided to immediately withdraw the restriction on production for coal-fired power stations from 2002 to 2024," said the Dutch climate and energy minister this week, as quoted by AFP, adding that the Netherlands had "prepared this decision with our European colleagues over the past few days".

Germany, for its part, reiterated its plans to close all coal-fired power plants by 2030, signaling the decision to reopen coal plants was only a short-term one, which should not cause concern to the champions of the energy transition in the European Commission.

The Commission seems to be aware of this. On Monday, a spokesman for the EC said that "some of the existing coal capacities might be used longer than initially expected", adding that "We know that the energy mix and the plans of member states will adjust slightly because we are in an unexpected situation."

The news about German EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg's deal with Venture Global LNG, however, is more interesting. The German utility closed two supply deals with the U.S. LNG producer, both with a 20-year duration. After the EU spent years developing the spot gas market to move away from long-term commitments. After the EU specifically shunned U.S. LNG because it has misgivings about fracking. And the deal will only come into effect in 2026, when the current crisis should be over.

Related: Exxon Hits Back At Biden After Investment Accusations

The EU plans to deal with this energy supply crisis by embarking on what the EC President called a "massive investment in renewables". The German Baden-Wurtemberg utility appears to have different plans, hence the long-term LNG supply deal. And this deal is the latest signal that ambitions are one thing, but actual needs are quite another.

EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg will import 1.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas from Venture Global beginning in 2026. This is the first binding agreement involving a German company and a U.S. LNG producer, although earlier this year RWE closed a non-binding agreement with Sempra Energy for an annual 2.25 million tons, to be shipped from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 facility when completed.

Germany is also building its first LNG import terminal—another sign of a long-term commitment to gas, because these facilities are neither cheap nor easy to write off as a stranded asset a decade after their completion.

It appears, then, that fossil fuels are not going anywhere for the next twenty years, at least. Because this is what long-term contracts mean: they are a reflection of their parties' strong belief there will be demand for the product that is the subject of the contract over a long period of time.

Of course, we live in an uncertain world, and it sometimes happens that a long-term contract becomes a burden rather than a solution to a problem. Yet last year, as autumn began, the wind was supposed to be blowing and the sun was supposed to be shining in Europe, but instead, we got a shortage of gas.

And this means that "massive investment in renewables" might not be enough to secure the energy consumption of a continent that is only now beginning to come to grips with the notion of conserving energy. Because there is not enough gas.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Rise Of Robots In The Oil And Gas Industry
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode
The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard

The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard
Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene

Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene
Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?

Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?
The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis

The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com