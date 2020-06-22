COVID-19 Could Cause A Boom In Coal Power

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 40.46 +0.71 +1.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.53 -0.55 -1.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.647 -0.017 -1.02%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 41.11 +0.46 +1.13%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 39.45 +1.75 +4.64%
Graph up Urals 21 hours 42.60 +1.25 +3.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.77 +0.68 +1.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 40.77 +0.68 +1.70%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 41.94 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 35.04 +0.87 +2.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.647 -0.017 -1.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 42.53 -0.80 -1.85%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 42.42 -0.61 -1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 42.53 +0.20 +0.47%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 46.66 +0.57 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 42.30 +0.17 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 41.94 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 41.94 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 43.66 -0.11 -0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 39.45 +1.75 +4.64%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 29.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 36.33 +0.78 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 38.83 +0.78 +2.05%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 40.23 +0.78 +1.98%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 39.83 +0.78 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 34.83 +0.78 +2.29%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 34.83 +0.78 +2.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 35.33 +0.78 +2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 39.83 +0.78 +2.00%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 34.83 +0.78 +2.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.77 +0.68 +1.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 36.75 +0.50 +1.38%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 30.50 +0.50 +1.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 42.77 +0.86 +2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 34.41 +0.71 +2.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 38.36 +0.71 +1.89%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 38.36 +0.71 +1.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 36.75 +0.50 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.00 +1.00 +3.45%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.39 +0.91 +2.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 3 hours What Is Your Political Ideology?
  • 14 mins A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 41 mins The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 6 hours Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was
  • 5 hours Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 14 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 37 mins Why Oil could hit $100
  • 3 hours 3d printing record tall turbines
  • 7 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 1 hour Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 1 day Things Are Gonna Get Worst: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Remain High As Second Wave Of Layoffs Hits Industries
  • 2 days Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 3 hours France looking like a war zone
  • 9 hours U.S. Senators Unveil Bill To Curb Foreign Espionage, Influence On Campuses
  • 2 days No Man's Land? Pompeo Says Way U.S. Treats Hong Kong Depends On How China Does

Breaking News:

U.S. LNG Braces For More Cargo Cancellations

Bankruptcy And Write Downs In The Oil Patch

Bankruptcy And Write Downs In The Oil Patch

As the oil industry continues…

The Oil Countries Suffering Most From The Oil Price Crash

The Oil Countries Suffering Most From The Oil Price Crash

The oil bust has not…

Blocking The World's Most Controversial Pipeline

Blocking The World's Most Controversial Pipeline

The world's most controversial pipeline…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

COVID-19 Could Cause A Boom In Coal Power

By Rystad Energy - Jun 22, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
  • COVID-19 has not only impacted the energy industry’s revenues but also its infrastructure development.
  • The delay of new natural gas facilities means that many countries, such as Vietnam, will have to rely on coal-generated power to make up the shortfall.
  • The case study of Vietnam shows that these infrastructure delays will also lead to an increase in LNG imports.
Join Our Community

The global energy industry downturn at the hands of Covid-19 has not only hurt immediate revenues, but is also affecting national infrastructure and energy policy planning. A Rystad Energy analysis shows that gas resources around the world will see development delays, with the construction of planned regasification facilities also at risk. Coal may benefit as a result.

The case of Vietnam is a good example of how a country with its own rich gas resources will fail to meet domestic production expectations, requiring an increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports instead. Planned regasification facilities also risk delays due to the downturn, leaving the use of coal as the only financially viable option to meet growing power demand.

Vietnam’s strong GDP growth – about 6 percent to 7 percent per year – demands a growing amount of energy resources. With a hunger to satisfy the country’s stable growth, Vietnam expects its power generation capacity to reach 125 to 130 GW by 2030 from the current 54 GW of capacity. In 2019, 33 percent of the country’s power mix was met with gas and the rest was fueled by renewables and coal.

Even if non-gas sources meet their respective targets, there will still be significant gas demand as gas-fired power generation capacity is expected to grow from 7.2 GW at present, to 15 GW by 2025 and 19 GW by 2030. Related: Oil Markets May Not Fully Recover Until 2022

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Rystad Energy had forecasted that Vietnam’s domestic gas output would reach 10 billion cubic meters (Bcm) by 2025. Of this, around 60 percent of total gas produced was expected to come from new developments. Our updated outlook shows a much different picture, with the pandemic crisis and low oil prices postponing more than 200 Bcm of Vietnam’s undeveloped natural gas resources.

Natural gas

Regardless of the present environment, the country is already facing declining domestic gas production. Nam Con Son Gas accounted for approximately 30 percent of the country’s total gas production in 2019, and has seen an average year-over-year decline of 8 percent since 2010. Similarly, gas production from other gas projects has seen 11 percent to 40 percent y/y decline between 2011 and 2019.

Of the 180 Bcm of gas resources discovered in the last 10 years only the Sao Vang and Dai Nguyet fields have approved field development plans, as the FID process has proven a long and arduous road. In the past decade only 11 percent of projects have been able to secure funding and the right to proceed with drilling and the development of new resources.

“Although Vietnam greenfield spending was expected to triple in 2021, with investments surpassing $1.8 billion, the present dual-crisis of low oil prices and Covid-19 has affected the capital spend ability of major stakeholders, creating a huge obstacle for monetizing existing available resources,“ says Rystad Energy’s senior analyst Debika Chakraborty. Related: EV Batteries Are About To Get Their Own Passports

As a result, Vietnam will only produce 7 Bcm of gas in 2025, rather than the expected 10 Bcm, creating a 9 Bcm gap between domestic production and the 16 Bcm of expected domestic demand. Vietnam’s goal to produce 80 percent of power generation with gas in the next 15 years now seems even less likely.

In order to avoid reverting back to heavy coal imports, Vietnam will likely begin increasing its LNG imports as early as 2022. Even so, importing sufficient LNG volumes will be difficult.

There are currently four LNG terminals in the project pipeline – Thi Vai LNG, Son My LNG, Tien Giang LNG Projects, and South West LNG – which together will have a combined capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum by 2025. However, the terminals, which are being constructed primarily in southern Vietnam, will only reach 1 million tpa import capacity by 2023 with the start-up of Phase 1 of the Thi Vai terminal. This will only marginally fulfill the demand-supply gap.

Given this, any delays in the other planned regasification projects will put Vietnam’s goal at risk, a potential outcome that seems realistic in today’s volatile market conditions.

Thus, to ensure a stable and affordable power supply, Vietnam will likely have to increase coal imports, making it nearly impossible for the country to meet its goal and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20-30 percent by 2030.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is This The Future Of Energy Storage?

Next Post

What’s Next For Big Oil?
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
JP Morgan Predicts $100 Oil

JP Morgan Predicts $100 Oil
How Saudi Arabia Caused The Worst Oil Price Crash In History

How Saudi Arabia Caused The Worst Oil Price Crash In History
The Oil & Gas Sector Could Already Be In Terminal Decline

The Oil & Gas Sector Could Already Be In Terminal Decline
U.S. Oil Dominance Is Coming To An End

U.S. Oil Dominance Is Coming To An End



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com