Bullish Sentiment Is Building Once Again In Oil Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.55 +0.99 +1.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.95 +1.03 +1.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.67 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.196 +0.117 +2.30%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.392 +0.008 +0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 4 days 74.56 +2.07 +2.86%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.392 +0.008 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 77.32 -0.63 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 4 days 80.36 -1.39 -1.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 77.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 392 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.02 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.39 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 53.79 +2.22 +4.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 58.31 +2.07 +3.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.71 +2.07 +2.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.96 +2.07 +2.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 77.11 +2.07 +2.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 73.81 +2.07 +2.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 73.81 +2.07 +2.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.11 +2.07 +2.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.06 +2.07 +2.52%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 73.41 +2.07 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 68.00 -0.75 -1.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 79.37 -0.57 -0.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 71.57 -0.80 -1.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.60 -1.05 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 9 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 11 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days Wind droughts
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Mild Weather Drags Energy Prices In Europe Down

Destroyed Ukrainian Energy Grids Impact Steel Production

Destroyed Ukrainian Energy Grids Impact Steel Production

Several Ukrainian steelmakers are facing…

Yergin: Oil Prices Could Break $120 If China Overcomes Covid

Yergin: Oil Prices Could Break $120 If China Overcomes Covid

Daniel Yergin, the vice chairman…

Deflating The Bubble: Tesla’s Market Cap Is Silently Imploding

Deflating The Bubble: Tesla’s Market Cap Is Silently Imploding

The ongoing drop in Tesla’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bullish Sentiment Is Building Once Again In Oil Markets

By Michael Kern - Dec 27, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Bullish sentiment is creeping back into oil markets as China continues to open up after Covid, Russia hints at a production cut next year, and a winter storm sweeps across North America.

Oil prices

Rigs

Rig Count

Chart of the Week

Natural Gas

- Daily natural gas output in the United States has been trending around 90 billion cubic feet this week, some 10% below normal as the extreme cold swept across two-thirds of the country.  

- The impact of the freeze was felt most markedly in North Dakota where 300-350,000 b/d of Bakken production remains idled, approximately a third of pre-storm readings. 

- Day-ahead prices in Western Texas jumped to $9/mmBtu before the weekend, although with the south expected to warm up significantly on Tuesday spot prices are almost certain to decline from here onwards.  

- The pain is still felt in New England where the cold will be slower to subside, day-ahead prices at the Algonquin pricing hub are still above $20/mmBtu, after trading late last week at the level of Asian LNG.

ADVERTISEMENT

Market Movers

- US LNG producer Venture Global signed a 20-year deal with Japan’s Inpex (TYO:1605) to supply it with 1 million tons LNG per year, to be sourced from the upcoming Calcasieu Pass 2 facility. 

- UK energy firm BP (NYSE:BP) signed a 20-year extension to its production sharing contract for three fields in West Papua, Indonesia, feeding the Tangguh LNG plant, remaining operator of the fields until 2055.

- ENI’s Norway-focused offshoot Vaar Energi (OSL:VAR) made a 57-132 MMboe gas discovery near the Goliat field in the Arctic Barents Sea, the largest discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf this year. 

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

China is gradually winding down its coronavirus-related restrictions, with the Asian country’s National Health Commission announcing it would end its quarantine requirements in January, providing yet another boost for oil demand across the country. Russia’s claim that it could cut production by 5-7% in 2023 and a winter storm devastating the U.S. both added to the bullish mood that pushed WTI past the $80 per barrel mark again.

WTI Open Interest the Lowest in 16 Years. According to CFTC numbers, open interest held in WTI NYMEX futures and options fell to its lowest since August 2006 over the week ended 20 December, coming in at a mere 1.82 million contracts, down 25% year-on-year. 

USGC Refiners Adapt to Freeze. Most refiners in the US Gulf Coast have increased flaring over the past days as operations were disrupted amid equipment failures driven by freezing temperatures, despite not seeing any power outages that the eastern coast has seen. 

Winter Storms Trigger Massive US Outages. Over 700,000 homes and businesses experienced power outages in the US this weekend as winter storms battered the eastern half of the country, with the greatest number of them taking place in the New England region. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Albertan Crude Can Flow Again. The US pipeline regulator PHMSA has approved TC Energy’s (NYSE:TRP) plan to restart the idled section of the Keystone pipeline from Steele City to Cushing, Oklahoma, without specifying the exact date and adding that works would still take “several days”.

Turkey Puts Cyprus Back on the Agenda. Less than a week passed since Cyprus hit another offshore gas discovery led by ENI (BIT:ENI), the Turkish government accused the island nation of increasing tension in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying it would not allow exploration without its consent. 

US Faces Alaska Lawsuit for Neglecting Beluga Rights. Cook Inletkeeper, an environmentalist group, is preparing to sue the US government for not considering adequately the risks to endangered species such as the beluga whale in its upcoming Lease Sale 258, offering acreage in Alaska’s Cook Inlet.  

Nigeria Offers 7 New Offshore Oil Blocks. The first major upstream licensing round to take place in cash-strapped Nigeria over the past 15 years, will see the African country’s upstream regulator NUPRC offering seven offshore blocks in the Benin basin in water depths of 1,150m to 3,100m.

Japanese Insurers Seek Reinsurance to Resume Russian Coverage. Key Japanese insurance companies are in talks with new reinsurance companies after their previous providers walked away, as marine war insurance is required to lift Japan’s equity LNG production from Sakhalin. 

Russia says it's Ready to Restart Idled Pipeline. Russian deputy PM Alexander Novak said Moscow is ready to resume gas pipeline deliveries to Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline that was halted in December 2021, however for it to happen it would need to first lift sanctions against the operator of the pipe’s Polish section. 

Turkey Finds Even More Gas in the Black Sea. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of a new gas field in the Turkish part of the Black Sea, with the Caycuma field adding 58 bcm of reserves on top of the massive 650 bcm Sakarya discovery. 

Global Zinc Stocks Hit Rock Bottom. As zinc stocks held in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses fell to the lowest this century, a bare 36,500 tonnes, with Shanghai inventories equally depleted, the galvanizing metal is experiencing quite the supply squeeze despite plentiful smelter closures. 

Russian Bank Takes Glencore to Court. Russia’s largest bank Sberbank (MCX:SBER) filed a lawsuit against international trading firm Glencore (LON:GLEN) for not paying some $120 million over two oil consignments delivered in March 2022, with the latter citing restrictions caused by sanctions. 

Iron Ore Jumps on China Policy Support Pledge. After the People’s Bank of China called for strengthening the country’s real estate policy to kickstart growth again, iron ore prices rose to $119 per metric ton on the Dalian exchange, brushing aside soaring coronavirus cases.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

WTI Oil Jumps Above $80 As China Scraps Covid Restrictions
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More
A New Type Of Oil And Gas Funding Is Booming

A New Type Of Oil And Gas Funding Is Booming
$100 Oil To Return In 2023

$100 Oil To Return In 2023
Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline

Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline
Upside Risks For Oil Are Growing

Upside Risks For Oil Are Growing

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com