Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 16 mins 78.84 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 81.24 +0.96 +1.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 4.940 +0.038 +0.78%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins 2.379 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.293 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -2.64 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -2.64 -3.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.10 -0.91 -1.11%
Chart Mars US 34 mins 75.46 +0.95 +1.27%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.293 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.84 -1.01 -1.23%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.44 -1.43 -1.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.00 -0.63 -0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 81.16 -1.96 -2.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.30 -0.40 -0.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.78 -0.91 -1.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.59 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.10 -0.91 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 59.63 +0.33 +0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 59.21 -2.40 -3.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 77.36 -2.40 -3.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 78.76 -2.40 -2.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 73.86 -2.40 -3.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 70.46 -2.40 -3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 70.46 -2.40 -3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 73.36 -2.40 -3.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 74.36 -2.40 -3.13%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 70.36 -2.40 -3.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -2.64 -3.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 69.25 +0.50 +0.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.51 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 72.96 +0.65 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.50 -2.50 -3.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.80 -2.40 -2.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 56 mins Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 7 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 1 day The Climate Swindle in a Nutshell - "Welcome to the New Economy" by James Corbett
  • 6 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 3 hours MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 5 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 7 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!

Breaking News:

U.S. To Discuss Energy Transition With Mexico’s President

The Real Winner In The War Between Fossil Fuels And Renewables

The Real Winner In The War Between Fossil Fuels And Renewables

As the world attempts to…

Is Russia Sending Enough Natural Gas To Europe?

Is Russia Sending Enough Natural Gas To Europe?

While Russia is now sending…

Demand Uncertainty Could Keep Oil From Breaking $100

Demand Uncertainty Could Keep Oil From Breaking $100

Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 18, 2021, 3:00 PM CST
  • Chile is planning to build a 15,000 km subsea cable for a cost of more than $2 billion to send solar energy to China
  • This project would solve one of the biggest problems with solar energy, the fact that it is intermittent, by sending solar from Chile when it is nighttime in China
  • China is eager to secure as much energy as possible, which makes the project very attractive despite its difficulties 
Join Our Community

One of the biggest challenges standing in the way of achieving a 100% renewable energy transition is the fact that key sources of renewable power including wind and solar are variable - meaning that they don’t supply a steady flow of energy production. Instead, they are dependent on external factors such as weather, daylight hours, and seasons. This unpredictability poses unique challenges to the energy sector, and there are many different approaches to solving the problem - all of which are a long way away from being able to support a sweeping green energy transition without some serious investment, research, and development efforts.

In order to manage these waxing and waning in-flows and out-flows of energy to the grid, grid infrastructure will have to be seriously remodeled and made “smart” to better calculate, account for, and predict the minutiae of energy supply and demand throughout the day. Energy storage technologies, which are designed to capture excess energy when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining and feed that energy back into the grid when demand outstrips supply, are myriad and range from the extremely simple to the futuristic. Energy storage is a fast-growing sector that promises to be a huge industry in the future, but many of these technologies are in their nascency, and startups are still clamoring to win the attention of investors with deep pockets in order to dictate which technological direction the future of the sector will take.

And then there’s an entirely different approach to solving the issue of variability - importing energy from the opposite side of the globe and building a solar empire so vast that the sun never sets. This strategy is part of a new agreement being developed between Chile and China. The two governments are currently planning to build a submarine cable running along the bottom of the ocean to export photovoltaic energy from South America to East Asia, according to the Chilean solar energy association (ACESOL).

During Chile’s National Meeting of Entrepreneurs (ENADE), Chilean President Sebastián Piñera said that “through the cable, the electricity produced by between 200 and 600 GW of photovoltaic generation capacity may transmit power to Asian countries when it is daytime in Chile and nighttime across the Pacific, or when it is winter in Asia and summer in the southern hemisphere,” as summed up by PV Magazine this week. The cable will be 15,000 km long and is projected to cost about $2 billion. 

Related: The Race Is On For Low Carbon Jet Fuel

The so-called Antípodas project will be based on the enormous solar energy potential of Chile’s Atacama Desert, the driest non-polar desert in the world. While temperatures in the Atacama are usually relatively temperate, they can soar to 130 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius). The almost entirely cloudless desert is the region in the world with the highest rates of solar radiation, making it a prime location for a solar farm. 

Getting all that solar energy to Chinese markets, however, may be tricky. On top of the hefty price tag of the cable itself, China will have to seriously invest in building out its solar plant infrastructure in order to make way for Chile’s prodigious 3,106 MW of already-installed photovoltaic capacity. It will also require a lot of geopolitical dealmaking between Chile, China, and other Asian economies. 

China is eager to secure energy imports from all around the globe as the world’s second-largest economy continues to expand and its already ravenous industrial sector continues to demand even more energy. China is currently feeling a tight energy squeeze and has leaned heavily on coal production to fill the supply gaps, showing just how difficult it will be for China to keep up with its energy needs while also meeting its climate pledges, freshly renewed and redoubled at this month’s COP26 climate conference. This deal with the Desert bodes well for China’s energy supply as well as its ability to make good on its decarbonization goals. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Fewer Americans To Hit The Roads On Thanksgiving As Gasoline Prices Near Record

Next Post

Is Lithium The Best Bet On A Overheated EV Market?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil
Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount
Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com