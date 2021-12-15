Brent To Fall To $70 In 2022 As Supply Overtakes Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.63 +0.76 +1.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 73.88 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.834 +0.032 +0.84%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.236 +0.015 +0.68%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.145 +0.018 +0.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.37 -0.59 -0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.37 -0.59 -0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.28 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 71.12 +1.74 +2.51%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.145 +0.018 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 71.92 -1.47 -2.00%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 73.04 -1.44 -1.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 68.48 -0.97 -1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 16 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 73.29 -0.69 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 73.17 -0.74 -1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.28 +0.25 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 53.78 -0.96 -1.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 69.73 -0.56 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 71.13 -0.56 -0.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 66.23 -0.81 -1.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 62.48 -0.56 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 62.48 -0.56 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 65.93 -0.56 -0.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 65.93 -0.56 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 62.73 -0.56 -0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.37 -0.59 -0.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 61.00 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 75.68 +0.34 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 64.82 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.77 +0.14 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.77 +0.14 +0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.00 -1.00 -1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.97 -1.44 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 mins Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 2 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 3 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days "California Is Addicted To Oil From The Amazon" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

The Oil Tycoon Creating An Energy Institute For The Next Generation

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite An Optimistic Outlook

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite An Optimistic Outlook

Oil prices were under pressure…

3 Renewable Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On Next Year

3 Renewable Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On Next Year

Despite the rosy outlook, the…

Venture Capital Is Betting Hundreds Of Billions On Energy Tech

Venture Capital Is Betting Hundreds Of Billions On Energy Tech

Renewable energy and technologies that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brent To Fall To $70 In 2022 As Supply Overtakes Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 15, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
  • According to Commerzbank, a significant oversupply of oil in the first quarter of 2022 is set to drive the price of Brent down to $70
  • On Tuesday, the prompt Brent Crude spread traded at a contango for the first time since March 2020, signaling an oversupply
  • If OPEC+ continues to unwind its cuts then oversupply could reach 2 million barrels per day by the second quarter of 2022
Join Our Community

The international crude oil benchmark Brent is set to drop to $70 per barrel on the back of an expected oversupply of oil in the first quarter of 2022, Commerzbank said on Wednesday.

Brent Crude traded at $72.72 per barrel early on Wednesday, down by 1.33%, as traders are still assessing the potential impact of Omicron on global oil demand amid mounting signs that an oversupply on the market is imminent.  

The prompt Brent Crude spread traded briefly on Tuesday at a contango – the market structure in which front-month prices are lower than prices out in the future months, signaling an oversupply. The prompt spread in the Brent futures contract flipped on Tuesday from backwardation to contango for the first time since March 2020, excluding the days on which contracts expire.

All analysts and estimates expect the oil market balance to start shifting to oversupply as soon as this month and see supply exceeding demand in the first quarter of 2022.

In its monthly report on Tuesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that global oil production was set to outpace demand in December, led by growth in the U.S. and OPEC+ countries.

“Much needed relief for tight markets is on the way, with world oil supply set to overtake demand starting this month,” the IEA noted. Related: Middle East Stock Markets Are Set To Soar In 2022

If OPEC+ continues to unwind its cuts, the first quarter of 2022 will see a surplus of 1.7 million bpd, and the oversupply could grow to 2 million bpd in the second quarter of 2022, according to the agency.

“If that were to happen, 2022 could indeed shape up to be more comfortable,” the IEA said.  

The agency thinks that the surge in COVID cases is set to temporarily slow the recovery in global oil demand, but the impact of the Omicron variant will likely be more muted than previous waves and will not upend the current demand recovery. The IEA revised down slightly—by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd)—its demand growth forecast for both this year and next. In 2021, the IEA expects oil demand to rise by 5.4 million bpd compared to 2020, and another 3.3 million bpd in 2022, reaching the pre-COVID levels of 99.5 million bpd.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Shale Comeback Could Be On The Cards In 2022

Next Post

Alberta's Non-Mining Oil Production Soars To Record High
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again

Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again
World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand
Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw
Investors See Peak Demand Happening Much Further In The Future

Investors See Peak Demand Happening Much Further In The Future
Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.

Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com