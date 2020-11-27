Brazil’s Oil Giant Slashes Its Five-Year Investment Plan

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 45.52 -0.19 -0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 48.22 +0.42 +0.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.851 -0.110 -3.71%
Graph up Mars US 10 mins 46.26 +0.80 +1.76%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 46.66 -0.25 -0.53%
Graph up Urals 10 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.69 -0.43 -0.89%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 43.64 +0.99 +2.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.851 -0.110 -3.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 47.45 -0.38 -0.79%
Graph down Murban 2 days 48.05 -0.52 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.61 +0.13 +0.29%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 50.86 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 47.41 +0.21 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 47.69 -0.43 -0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.69 -0.43 -0.89%
Chart Girassol 2 days 49.11 -0.36 -0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 46.66 -0.25 -0.53%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 33.28 +0.54 +1.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 35.21 +0.80 +2.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 44.71 +0.80 +1.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 46.11 +0.80 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 40.46 +0.80 +2.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 38.71 +0.80 +2.11%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 38.71 +0.80 +2.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 40.71 +0.80 +2.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 41.31 +0.80 +1.97%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 38.71 +0.80 +2.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 42.00 +0.75 +1.82%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 35.75 +0.75 +2.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 47.02 +1.74 +3.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 39.66 +0.80 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 43.61 +0.80 +1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 43.61 +0.80 +1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 42.00 +0.75 +1.82%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 36.00 +0.75 +2.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 23 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 8 hours Supreme Court rules against Cuomo's coronavirus limits
  • 6 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days Michael Moore Cranking Up Planet of the Humans Again
  • 1 day Censorship in USA
  • 19 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Shipping Giants Clash With The EU Over Emissions Plans

Oil Prices Climb Higher As The EIA Reports Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher As The EIA Reports Inventory Draw

The Energy Information Administration reported…

Big Banks Virtue Signaling Is Irrelevant For Arctic Oil

Big Banks Virtue Signaling Is Irrelevant For Arctic Oil

Big banks have made a…

Oil Prices Are On Course For Another Weekly Gain

Oil Prices Are On Course For Another Weekly Gain

Oil prices are set for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brazil’s Oil Giant Slashes Its Five-Year Investment Plan

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 27, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Brazil’s state energy giant Petrobras has cut its five-year investment plan by 27 percent to $55 billion, driven by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters reported, citing a regulatory filing, that the company will focus its efforts on developing deepwater oilfields in the pre-salt zone that is estimated to contain billions of untapped barrels of oil. The pre-salt fields are Brazil’s main point of attraction for foreign energy firms, too.

Of the $55 billion Petrobras plans to spend over the next five years, most will go towards exploration and production. Still, at $46 billion, the sum to be allocated for exploration and production until 2025 is down from $64 billion planned a year ago.

The company also said it will only develop fields where it could break even at international oil prices of $35 per barrel.

As a result of the spending revision, Petrobras will produce less oil and gas next year, the company said, aiming for a daily average of 2.75 million barrels of oil equivalent. This is down from 2.84 million bpd this year. Related: EIA Sees WTI Crude Averaging $44 In 2021

However, going forward, production will increase, reaching 3.3 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2024. The boost will come from the pre-salt zone, which will also drive the company’s output this year. Petrobras said at the release of its third-quarter results in September that it had originally expected an output of 2.7 million bpd of oil equivalent for this year.

Crude oil production from the pre-salt fields marked a quarterly increase of 8.1 percent to 1.651 million bpd in the third quarter of this year, mainly due to higher operational efficiency of the platforms in the Búzios field and the ramp-up of production platforms in the Tupi and Atapu oilfields. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, Petrobras’ crude oil output in the pre-salt area jumped by 20.8 percent.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Low Oil Prices Could Finally Bring Iraq And Kurdistan Together
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How High Can Oil Prices Go In 2021?

How High Can Oil Prices Go In 2021?
Why Gold Could Be Heading To $5000

Why Gold Could Be Heading To $5000
Saudi Aramco’s Landmark IPO Is Costing The Kingdom Billions

Saudi Aramco’s Landmark IPO Is Costing The Kingdom Billions
Britain’s Richest Man Plans To Make Hydrogen Cars Mainstream

Britain’s Richest Man Plans To Make Hydrogen Cars Mainstream
Why The Vaccine Oil Rally Won't Last

Why The Vaccine Oil Rally Won't Last



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com