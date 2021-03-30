Blocking The Sun: A Crazy Idea To Stop Climate Change?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 60.37 -0.18 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 64.14 -0.84 -1.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins SellBuy 2.619 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 1.790 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 1.989 -0.006 -0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.64 +0.41 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.64 +0.41 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 63.13 +0.28 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.86 +0.30 +0.48%
Chart Mars US 51 mins 60.65 -0.96 -1.56%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 1.989 -0.006 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 63.89 +0.85 +1.35%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 64.21 +0.54 +0.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 64.83 -1.08 -1.64%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 62.45 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 63.13 +0.28 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 63.13 +0.28 +0.45%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 63.53 +0.19 +0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.86 +0.30 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 50.14 -1.07 -2.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 51.01 +0.99 +1.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 60.56 +0.59 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 61.96 +0.59 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 59.56 +0.59 +1.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 57.51 +0.59 +1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 57.51 +0.59 +1.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 58.31 +0.59 +1.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 63.66 +0.59 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 57.81 +0.59 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.64 +0.41 +0.65%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.00 -1.00 -1.72%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 50.75 -1.00 -1.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 62.07 -2.31 -3.59%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.50 -1.01 -1.82%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.45 -1.01 -1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.45 -1.01 -1.70%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 57.00 -1.00 -1.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.70 +0.34 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 18 hours 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 57 mins Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 2 days Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 2 days Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 4 hours Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 1 day Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 3 days North Face gets Powned
  • 1 day TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 1 day America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build

Colombia Is Preparing For A Fracking Boom

Colombia Is Preparing For A Fracking Boom

Colombia’s fossil fuel-dependent economy was…

Investors Are Betting Big On Energy Stocks In 2021

Investors Are Betting Big On Energy Stocks In 2021

After a terrible year for…

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

The U.S. oil industry looks…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Blocking The Sun: A Crazy Idea To Stop Climate Change?

By Alex Kimani - Mar 30, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The Arctic Blast has exposed the U.S. energy grid as being ill-prepared for climate change, with electric grid regulators now saying the U.S. needs to rapidly develop vast supplies of power storage—including giant batteries and hydrogen storage.

But we probably saw it coming.

Six years ago, 196 Parties at COP 21 in Paris agreed to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels in a bid to prevent catastrophic and irreversible warming of the planet. The 2015 Paris Agreement works on a five-year cycle of increasingly ambitious climate action, with countries originally designed to submit their plans for climate action known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs) in 2020.

The obvious solution is to lower our GHG emissions by burning less fossil fuels and relying more on clean energy sources.

But one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases has come up with an even more radical plan to fight climate change: Dim the sun.

A week ago, the National Academies of Sciences, the nation’s top science institute, released a monster report outlining how the United States could block the sun if the world fails to lower CO2 emissions fast enough.  Blocking the sun was a research topic that was regarded as taboo just a few years ago, perhaps in the realm of Elon Musk’s idea of terraforming Mars by nuking the red planet to release enough CO2 to help it trap more of the sun’s heat.

But Musk is in good company: Bill Gates and several other private donors are backing Harvard University’s Solar Geoengineering Research Program. Related: Colombia Is Preparing For A Fracking Boom
You will probably be hearing a lot more about solar geoengineering (as technologies that attempt to block the sun are called) as the world increasingly grows desperate to avoid self-annihilating.

Solar Geoengineering, Explained

Geoengineering is a blanket term for several technologies that attempt to alter Earth’s physical qualities on a large scale. Cloud seeding, where airplanes flush clouds with particulate matter in order to coalesce into rain, and carbon capture, are good examples of geoengineering. 

Solar geoengineering is simply an umbrella term for technologies that attempt to block sunlight from reaching Earth’s atmosphere or surface.

The new report chronicles three of the most common ideas to hack the sky: Injecting tiny reflective particles into the stratosphere, brightening marine clouds, and thinning cirrus clouds. 

Scientific research has proved that all three options could potentially cool the Earth by either blocking incoming sunlight or, in the case of cirrus thinning, allowing more heat to escape. The most common method is to reflect sunlight away from Earth using aerosol particles in the atmosphere, the instigating event of the 2013 film Snowpiercer, that turns Earth into a lifeless ice ball. Almost any substance that can be aerosolized into an airborne fine particulate that can float in clouds like a gas can work.

Related: Is Natural Gas Still A Safe Bet For Oil Majors?

Yet, all three methods come with serious risks that could disrupt the global climate in other ways while doing nothing to address serious problems such as local pollution or ocean acidification inherent with burning fossil fuels and other industrial activities.

Whereas aerosol solar geoengineering study appears simple and straightforward, the reality is more complex.

The meteor strike that is suspected to have killed the dinosaurs 65 million years ago is thought to have done so by blanketing the Earth in a layer of aerosol dust. More recently, the 2010 eruption of an Icelandic volcano that blocked the entire sky all the way into Europe was a classic atmospheric aerosol event. In fact, aerosols, like ozone layer-destroying chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) aerosol sprays, have frequently been blamed for playing a part in climate change. Blocking incoming sunlight could potentially alter massive rainfall patterns such as monsoon rains that millions of Indian farmers rely on. 

But scientists are now asking for serious investments in solar geoengineering research if we are faced with a worst-case scenario of extreme climate emergency but with little clue how to deal with it.

The National Academies of Sciences report calls for $100 million to $200 million investments spread out over five years with stringent objectives. The researchers behind the Harvard project, the Gates-supported Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx), say we must take solar geoengineering seriously if we need to take drastic action against climate change and intends to start small-scale experiments:

“We plan to use a high-altitude balloon to lift an instrument package approximately 20 km into the atmosphere. Once it is in place, a very small amount of material (100 g to 2 kg) will be released to create a perturbed air mass roughly one kilometer long and one hundred meters in diameter. We will then use the same balloon to measure resulting changes in the perturbed air mass including changes in aerosol density, atmospheric chemistry, and light scattering. [W]e plan to release calcium carbonate, a common mineral dust. We may also release other materials such as sulfates in response to evolving scientific interests.”

No one is suggesting we start spraying clouds with calcium carbonate tomorrow. But understanding how solar geoengineering could affect the world should probably be a part of our climate change playbook.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall As Bearish Sentiment Returns

Next Post

Republican States Are Pushing Back Against Biden’s Oil Lease Suspension
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions

The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions
Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends

Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends
World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results

World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results
The Iran-China Axis Is A Fast Growing Force In Oil Markets

The Iran-China Axis Is A Fast Growing Force In Oil Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com