X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 59.24 -1.28 -2.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 hours 62.91 -1.02 -1.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 3.069 -0.013 -0.42%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 59.69 -1.28 -2.10%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 63.43 +0.95 +1.52%
Graph up Urals 60 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 59.40 +0.60 +1.02%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 3.069 -0.013 -0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 60.80 -2.58 -4.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 61.15 -2.38 -3.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 59.73 -1.10 -1.81%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 62.55 -1.39 -2.17%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 62.70 -0.95 -1.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.03 -0.86 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 63.43 +0.95 +1.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 47.64 -1.29 -2.64%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 48.68 -0.73 -1.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 59.53 -0.63 -1.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.93 -0.63 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 58.03 -0.63 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 55.03 -0.63 -1.13%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 55.03 -0.63 -1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 57.28 -0.63 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 59.03 -0.63 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 55.18 -0.63 -1.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 64.04 +1.08 +1.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 54.47 -0.62 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 50.75 +1.00 +2.01%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 66.91 +0.47 +0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 min Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 5 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 4 mins Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 23 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 2 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 7 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 day Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 5 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 5 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Texas May Lack Authority To Enforce Ban On Natural Gas Exports

Goldman: European Oil Major Stocks Poised To Rally This Year

Goldman: European Oil Major Stocks Poised To Rally This Year

The expected recovery of global…

Flying Car Stocks Are Going Viral In 2021

Flying Car Stocks Are Going Viral In 2021

Flying cars are no longer…

Big Oil To See Production Peak In 2028

Big Oil To See Production Peak In 2028

The pandemic shock to demand…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bitcoin’s Market Cap Hits $1 Trillion As America’s Largest Mining Facility Goes

By Felicity Bradstock - Feb 20, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

As Texas is hit hard by a severe winter storm, bringing snow and freezing temperatures, Bitcoin mining farms go offline as the currency’s value reaches an all-time high.   Bitcoin achieved a record high this week at a value of $54,000  on Wednesday, with reports of the currency ‘going mainstream’. While big companies such as Tesla and some major investment banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, are coming around to the currency’s appeal, its volatility threatens the sustainability of this value. 

However, just as Bitcoin gained its biggest achievement to date, power outages in a major mining hub meant many mines went offline, causing concern around the currency’s stability. 

The storm which spread across parts of Texas, including Houston, from Monday night, led to power outages as the state’s power grid went down. The severe weather has also affected power in Kentucky, causing mining farms to go offline beyond Texas. 

Some companies have experienced a hashrate decrease of as much as 40 percent due to the outages. As mines go offline, this doesn’t just affect Texas, as the state is home to some of the largest Bitcoin mining companies in the world, including Bitmain and Layer 1.

Texas has been popular for bitcoin mining due to its low electricity prices. However, challenges, such as the power outages faced this week, are not uncommon. Storms in previous years as well as this January have led to various power cuts across the state, with little preparation in place to manage these outages. 

Related: Iran Plans Petrochemical Boom Despite U.S. Sanctions

Aging infrastructure across Texas is largely to blame for the grid failure as wind turbines froze, and nuclear plants, coal plants and thermal generators were all hit by the storm bringing energy production to a standstill. 

As much as 30 gigawatts worth of energy is thought to be offline, around 26 gigawatts of thermal energy and the rest from wind sources.

Nevertheless, it’s not bad news for all Bitcoin companies. Some bitcoin miners have been able to sell unused energy back to the grid, with the increase in demand meaning a high profit margin. 

These outages come just a week after Argo Blockchain (ARB) announced plans to acquire 320 acres of Texan land to build a 200-megawatt data center in 2021, at a cost of $17.5 million. Despite the threat of yearly storms, companies are still betting big on Texas for Bitcoin mining. 

While the value of Bitcoin decreased significantly in i2018, after the initial hype around the world-famous cryptocurrency, it increased fourfold in 2020. This achievement is largely in response to big companies, such as Tesla, Square and MicroStrategy, starting to invest in digital currencies. 

Just last week, Tesla announced that it has transferred $1.5 billion of treasury reserves into Bitcoin as a risk diversification measure. Similarly, Microstrategy has increased its debt offering to over $1 billion in order to purchase more Bitcoin. The company already holds 71,000 bitcoin and is betting even bigger on the digital currency following Wednesday’s price surge. 

So, as miners across digital currency hub Texas face difficulties in keeping online, this does not seem to deter big firms and mainstream investors from betting big on Bitcoin. Reaching an all-time-high value and gaining greater investment from several big players suggests the cryptocurrency could flourish even further in 2021. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Texas Storm Shut In As Much As 4 Million Bpd Of U.S. Oil Production

Next Post

Can Oil And Electric Vehicles Coexist In Modern Markets?
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900
$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning
Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels
What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts
Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?

Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com