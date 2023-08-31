Big Oil's Empty Green Promises

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.53 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 5 hours 86.86 +1.00 +1.16%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.92 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.755 -0.013 -0.47%
Graph down Gasoline 5 hours 2.766 -0.043 -1.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.76 +0.67 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 84.38 +2.40 +2.93%
Chart Gasoline 5 hours 2.766 -0.043 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 640 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.76 +0.67 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 93 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 63.48 +0.47 +0.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 83.78 +0.47 +0.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 82.03 +0.47 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 77.88 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 76.03 +0.47 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 76.03 +0.47 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 78.53 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 83.63 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.13 +0.47 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.86 +0.47 +0.66%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 87.99 +1.13 +1.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.91 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 18 hours 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Russia To Divulge OPEC+ Deal Parameters Next Week

Energy Storage Sector Gears Up For Explosive Growth

Energy Storage Sector Gears Up For Explosive Growth

The rapid rise in renewable…

Water Woes Cloud Green Hydrogen's Future In The Middle East

Water Woes Cloud Green Hydrogen's Future In The Middle East

Despite the global enthusiasm for…

Oil Prices Climb As Hurricane Idalia Hurtles Towards The Gulf Coast

Oil Prices Climb As Hurricane Idalia Hurtles Towards The Gulf Coast

Oil prices continued to climb…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil's Empty Green Promises

By Felicity Bradstock - Aug 31, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • An analysis shows that just 0.3% of production from twelve of Europe’s leading fossil fuel producers came from renewable energy sources in 2022, and only 7.3% of their investments went toward renewable energy.
  • Some oil companies, including BP and Equinor, even reduced their investments in renewable energy in 2022 compared to the previous year, despite making ambitious climate pledges.
  • The International Monetary Fund reported that global subsidies for oil and gas hit a record high of $7 trillion in 2022, indicating a continued preference for fossil fuels over renewable alternatives.
Join Our Community
Solar

Despite big promises, recent reports suggest that international oil majors are doing little to contribute to the green transition when compared to their ongoing investments in oil and gas operations. Studies show that much of Big Oil’s investment in renewable energy operations is going towards PR efforts to promote the green work they are doing, rather than to greatly expand their clean energy portfolios. In addition, oil and gas subsidies hit record levels last year, showing the ongoing preference for fossil fuels over renewable alternatives. 

An analysis commissioned by Greenpeace Central and Eastern Europe has revealed just 0.3% of production from twelve of Europe’s leading fossil fuel producers came from renewable energy sources in 2022. The report showed that around 7.3 percent, equivalent to $7.1 billion, of the 12 companies’ 2022 investments went towards renewable energy, with $88.15 billion in financing for fossil fuel operations. 

The report suggests that Big Oil is undermining its climate action through investments in PR stunts rather than real action. So far, many oil and gas companies have published only partial data to skew the bigger picture of their renewable energy operations. Many continue to promote initiatives such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon offsetting in oil and gas projects, rather than demonstrating their investments in green energy sources. To date, the publication shows there is no sign of a fundamental reorientation of the industry’s core business that would allow it to play any role in the energy transition. 

In addition to the lack of evidence showing any real contribution to the green transition, the report stated that BP, Equinor, Wintershall, and TotalEnergies even reduced their investments in low-carbon or renewable products in 2022, compared to the previous year. This is surprising considering the ambitious climate pledges made by all 12 oil majors in recent years. Most have committed to the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, yet none has published a comprehensive strategy on how it will achieve this goal. Further, most intend to continue investing heavily in oil and gas production beyond 2030. 

Many major oil and gas companies have promoted the idea of “low-carbon oil” in recent years, largely in response to international and governmental pressure to decarbonise operations. Several companies are now moving away from ageing oil and gas projects in traditional oil regions to new projects in largely untapped regions of the world, such as countries in Africa and the Caribbean. Developing new projects in these regions means companies can shape them to be less carbon-intensive than previous operations, by using more efficient production technologies and incorporating CCS activities. This may allow them to continue drilling for oil and gas for longer, as they justify low carbon production as vital to meeting the mid-term energy needs of the world’s population. 

Grete Tveit, the senior vice president for low-carbon solutions at Equinor, recently said the Norwegian major is delivering an “optimised oil and gas portfolio”. She explained, “Fossil fuels will be needed in 2050 but will have to be produced with the lowest emissions possible.” 

In August, Bernard Looney, the CEO of BP, stated that the world needs to invest more in oil and gas production. This is coming from a company that just two years ago wholly embraced the green energy transition, announcing plans to rapidly expand BP’s renewable energy portfolio. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year and the resulting energy shortages, many governments appear to share Looney’s view that fossil fuels are needed to meet the immediate and even mid-term energy needs of the world population, which led to record global subsidies for oil and gas in 2022. The International Monetary Fund stated in a new report that global subsidies for oil and gas had hit an all-time high of $7 trillion in 2022. 

Previous reports on Big Oil’s renewable energy spending have shown how many companies have prioritised their public appearance over investments in meaningful climate action. A 2022 report demonstrated that oil companies were spending hundreds of millions of dollars on marketing and PR to promote a green image that was inconsistent with their climate action. An analysis of 3,421 pieces of public communications materials from BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon and Total by the non-profit InfluenceMap found that 60 percent of them included at least one “green” claim, with just 23 percent promoting oil and gas. Many of these communications included the promotion of efforts to transition their energy mix to include more renewable energy sources. This is highly disproportional to their investments in both fossil fuels and renewable energy, with many firms overstating their efforts to diversify their energy mix in support of a green transition. 

Despite the promotion of their green investments, an analysis of the annual reports of several oil majors suggests that they are investing little in renewable energy. Although many oil firms have pledged to decarbonise and achieve ambitious climate targets, few have produced clear strategies supporting these aims. Further, most oil and gas companies appear to be spending a vast amount of their money on fossil fuel operations, including ‘low carbon’ oil projects, with little contribution to green energy projects. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Tesla Faces New Competition As European Auto Sales Soar

Next Post

U.S. Oil Major Is A Big Winner Of Biden’s Climate Funding
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold
Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible

Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible
Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech

Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech
Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia

Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia
Canadian Engineers Make Revolutionary Hydrogen Breakthrough

Canadian Engineers Make "Revolutionary" Hydrogen Breakthrough

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com