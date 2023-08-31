Fluorinated Aniliniums Lead To A Breakthrough In Perovskite Solar Cells

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.50 +1.87 +2.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 86.86 +1.00 +1.16%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.92 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.770 -0.026 -0.93%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.758 -0.052 -1.84%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.94 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.76 +0.67 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 81.98 +0.47 +0.58%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.758 -0.052 -1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.02 +0.74 +0.87%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.06 +0.85 +0.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.97 +0.49 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 640 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.14 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.94 +0.17 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.94 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.41 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.76 +0.67 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 93 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.48 +0.47 +0.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 83.78 +0.47 +0.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.03 +0.47 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.88 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 76.03 +0.47 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 76.03 +0.47 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 78.53 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 83.63 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 76.13 +0.47 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.86 +0.47 +0.66%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 87.99 +1.13 +1.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.91 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 15 hours 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

India's Oil Imports From Russia Fell In August

European Warehouses Are Overflowing With Chinese Solar Panels

European Warehouses Are Overflowing With Chinese Solar Panels

Europe is facing an oversupply…

More Money Will Flow Into Solar Than Oil For The First Time

More Money Will Flow Into Solar Than Oil For The First Time

The amount of capital investment…

Solar Silicon Prices Hit Rock Bottom Amid Overproduction

Solar Silicon Prices Hit Rock Bottom Amid Overproduction

The average price of solar…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Fluorinated Aniliniums Lead To A Breakthrough In Perovskite Solar Cells

By Brian Westenhaus - Aug 31, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The researchers used fluorinated aniliniums to minimize degradation of perovskite solar cells at high temperatures, addressing a key challenge.
  • The study achieved a quasi-steady-state power-conversion efficiency of 24.09%, bringing it close to the efficiency of traditional silicon cells.
  • Tests showed the modified perovskite solar cells could operate at 85°C for 1560 hours (~65 days) without losing performance, making them suitable for high-temperature environments.
Join Our Community
Solar Cells

Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne researchers have found a way to significantly improve the operational stability of perovskite solar cells at high temperatures, which is necessary for their use in terawatt power grids.

Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) have gained attention for their high power-conversion efficiencies and low-cost solution processing. However, ensuring their stability at high temperatures has been a challenge, as the points of contact between their different layers (“interfaces”) are susceptible to degradation, leading to energy loss and decreased performance.

In a new study published in Science, researchers have found that they can minimize PSC degradation at high temperatures by using fluorinated aniliniums, a class of compounds used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and materials science. The study was led by Michael Grätzel at EPFL, Edward Sargent at the University of Toronto, and Kenneth Graham at the University of Kentucky.

The researchers incorporated fluorinated aniliniums in the “interfacial passivation” step of PSC fabrication. Interfacial passivation is a technique used to enhance the stability and performance of interfaces between different layers or materials to minimize defects, reduce charge recombination, and improve overall efficiency and stability.

Adding fluorinated aniliniums enhanced the stability of PSCs by avoiding progressive ligand intercalation. This prevented the continuous penetration of ligand molecules between the layers or structures of the perovskite material, which destroys the integrity of the crystals, leading to degradation and decreased performance of PSCs.

Using this approach, the scientists achieved a certified quasi-steady-state power-conversion efficiency of 24.09% for inverted-structure PSCs. When they tested an encapsulated PSC – a device within a protective enclosure – at a temperature of 85°C, 50% relative humidity, and 1-sun illumination (the intensity of sunlight under normal, clear-sky conditions at solar noon), the device worked at its maximum power generation for an impressive 1560 hours (~65 days) while maintaining its functionality and efficiency.

The study is a major contribution to PSC stability and offers a potential solution for enhancing their performance, durability, and reliability in high-temperature environments, bringing us closer to the terawatt-scale deployment of this promising photovoltaic technology.

***

This might very well get a niche production run of some substance as 85° C is 185° F. That’s a quite warm temperature, one that is close to lots of devices needed cooling systems to keep operating. An example is the thermostat in a gasoline engine will likely open for water cooling at about 185° F.

Absent the expertise to say, 185° might not be adequate for an equatorial solar cell installation. But in the upper temperate zone that just might be the line that makes sense.

Not so long ago a 25% efficient silicon cell had major market share. Perovskite, so close to 25% just might be on the market launch pad soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

North Koreans Install Solar Panels As Regime Fails To Provide Power
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold
Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible

Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible
Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech

Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech
Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia

Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia
Suriname Oil Boom Back On Track As New Discoveries Excite Investors

Suriname Oil Boom Back On Track As New Discoveries Excite Investors

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com