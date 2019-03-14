Big Oil Is Backing Methane Regulation

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.54 -0.07 -0.12%
Brent Crude 2 hours 67.23 -0.32 -0.47%
Natural Gas 19 mins 2.856 -0.004 -0.14%
Mars US 35 mins 66.16 +0.35 +0.53%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 +0.30 +0.45%
Urals 19 hours 65.52 +0.69 +1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.77 +1.13 +1.72%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.77 +1.13 +1.72%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.27 +0.28 +0.41%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.30 +0.54 +0.90%
Natural Gas 19 mins 2.856 -0.004 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 68.06 +0.95 +1.42%
Murban 19 hours 69.26 +0.95 +1.39%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.54 +0.10 +0.17%
Basra Light 19 hours 69.43 -0.50 -0.72%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 66.50 -0.05 -0.08%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.27 +0.28 +0.41%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.27 +0.28 +0.41%
Girassol 19 hours 67.70 +0.14 +0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 +0.30 +0.45%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 19 mins 46.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 48.61 +1.99 +4.27%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 55.01 +1.39 +2.59%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 58.91 +1.39 +2.42%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 53.26 +1.19 +2.29%
Peace Sour 2 hours 50.66 +1.39 +2.82%
Peace Sour 2 hours 50.66 +1.39 +2.82%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 53.26 +1.14 +2.19%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 57.21 +1.14 +2.03%
Central Alberta 2 hours 51.56 +1.39 +2.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.77 +1.13 +1.72%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
Giddings 19 hours 49.00 +0.50 +1.03%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.72 +0.26 +0.39%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 52.56 +0.35 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.51 +0.35 +0.62%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.51 +0.35 +0.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.25 +0.54 +0.99%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.50 +1.50 +3.19%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.66 +1.39 +2.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 8 minutes Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 12 mintues U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 15 minutes Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 28 mins Exxon Aims For $15-a-Barrel Costs In Giant Permian Operation
  • 2 mins Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 6 hours AOC vs Wells Fargo CEO on Dakota Access
  • 21 mins this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 6 hours European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped
  • 8 hours Sounds Familiar: Netanyahu Tells Arab Citizens They’re Not Real Israelis
  • 5 hours WTI now at $56.7 Headed for $70
  • 1 hour Dudley to Oil: Talk to the Green New Deal Backers
  • 6 mins Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates
  • 16 hours Solar in a Bottle
  • 13 hours Go Green or Die
  • 11 mins Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050

Breaking News:

Top U.S. Refiner: Venezuela Sanctions Are Not Disrupting Refining

Alt Text

Why India Is Overhauling Its Oil & Gas Policy

In a new move to…

Alt Text

Analysts: Permian Oil Output Set To Double By 2023

Some analysts believe that Permian…

Alt Text

Oil Majors See Shale As A Bridge To Renewables

Oil majors are the only…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Big Oil Is Backing Methane Regulation

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 14, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Methane Regulation

The oil industry has suddenly grown concerned about its methane emissions.

In Houston, Shell executives urged the EPA to stick with federal regulations on methane. EOG Resources has agreed to methane targets at the behest of its own shareholders. BP’s CEO Bob Dudley made a big show of support for action on climate change, as well as a more open approach to the way the oil industry does business. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is rolling back methane limits at the federal level.

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, as much as 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide over a shorter time period. Methane can leak from pipelines and processing facilities during the extraction and shipment of natural gas. While the oil and gas industry has opposed federal regulations on methane emissions, some are warming up to the idea.

There are a few reasons for this. First, capturing methane, rather than letting it leak, can be more profitable for companies, at least in theory. Second, the oil majors are increasingly gas majors. They are making long-term bets on natural gas, particularly as climate regulations force out dirtier forms of energy like coal. If future economies are going to be carbon-constrained, the industry had better plug their leaks. Third, the majors have the resources and technologies to cut methane emissions, and since they are under pressure to do so, they want to drag the rest of the industry along. 

Related: Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

ExxonMobil has been working with Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) on monitoring and reducing methane emissions. Matt Kolesar, regulatory manager at XTO Energy, a subsidiary of Exxon, said that they have slashed methane leaks since launching a leak detection program in 2017. “Just 18 months into our voluntary program we’ve achieved nearly a 40 percent decrease in observed leak frequency,” Kolesar said in an interview with EDF.

But XTO and Exxon also want federal regulations on methane to level the playing field. “As we explained in our written comments to the EPA, ExxonMobil strongly encourages the agency to continue regulating methane emissions at new and modified sources, and to expand methane regulation to existing sources,” Kolesar of XTO said.

It hasn’t always been the case that shareholders, advocacy groups and the oil industry are on the same page. BP and others lobbied against methane regulations in the United States. The American Petroleum Institute lobbied against the Obama-era methane rules, calling them burdensome.

But there seems to be a change in tone more recently. BP, despite having lobbied against methane rules, announced that it too was going to team up with EDF to limit methane emissions. “We believe in direct federal regulation of methane for new and existing sources here in the United States,” Bernard Looney, head of BP oil and gas production, told Reuters.

BP has aimed to cut methane emissions to just 0.2 percent of its total production by 2025, and says that it achieved that goal last year. EDF said that if the entire oil industry did as well as BP did on methane leaks, it would be the equivalent of shutting down roughly 2,000 coal-fired power plants.

Related: The Billionaires Battling It Out Over Biofuel

So, we now have BP, Shell and ExxonMobil calling on the Trump administration to tighten methane regulations. “We are pleased that companies like Exxon and Shell acknowledge the need for federal methane regulation,” said Lila Holzman, energy program manager of As You Sow, a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental and social corporate responsibility through shareholder advocacy. “Smart methane controls represent the low-hanging fruit that companies should implement while transitioning their business models toward complete Paris-compliance.”

The oil industry is under increasing pressure to take action from both the public and from shareholders. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is taking its deregulatory campaign to lengths that even the oil industry is uncomfortable with. If the likes of ExxonMobil, BP and Shell are on board with tighter regulation, it seems likely that it will occur with a new President in the White House.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Was 2018 The Peak For Crude Oil Production?

Next Post

U.S.-China Trade Deal Driven By Energy Exports
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Oil Looks Set For A Significant Drop As Bad Data Piles Up

Oil Looks Set For A Significant Drop As Bad Data Piles Up

 Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

 Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

 Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com