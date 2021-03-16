Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.88 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.45 +0.06 +0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.561 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Mars US 22 mins 65.10 -0.74 -1.12%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 68.18 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.094 -0.007 -0.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.66 -0.18 -0.27%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.66 -0.18 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 66.90 -0.61 -0.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 64.02 -0.25 -0.39%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.561 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 66.38 -1.67 -2.45%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 67.25 -1.61 -2.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 63.18 -2.33 -3.56%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 68.23 -0.59 -0.86%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.59 -0.65 -0.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 66.90 -0.61 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 66.90 -0.61 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 67.34 -0.59 -0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.18 +0.04 +0.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 54.20 -0.32 -0.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 54.19 -0.22 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 64.39 -0.22 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 65.79 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 62.74 -0.22 -0.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 61.34 -0.22 -0.36%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 61.34 -0.22 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 62.14 -0.22 -0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 67.49 -0.22 -0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 61.64 -0.22 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.66 -0.18 -0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 55.25 -0.50 -0.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 68.70 -0.27 -0.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 58.75 -0.59 -0.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.70 -0.59 -0.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.70 -0.59 -0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.78 -0.22 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 10 hours Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 47 mins Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 4 days Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 4 days Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 4 days Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 2 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 3 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 4 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 4 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 4 days ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime

Breaking News:

API Surprises Analysts With Unexpected Crude Draw

China Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran

China Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran

With its relationship with the…

Volkswagen Shares Soar As It Declares War On Tesla

Volkswagen Shares Soar As It Declares War On Tesla

Volkswagen shares exploded on Tuesday…

Oil Rally Halted As European Vaccination Campaign Stalls

Oil Rally Halted As European Vaccination Campaign Stalls

A combination of vaccine program…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices

By Irina Slav - Mar 16, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Joe Biden had a neat, nine-point plan for energy when he campaigned for president. He started putting this plan into action on his first day in the White House with the cancellation of the notorious Keystone XL pipeline and has since then continued with his tough stance on fossil fuels.

The argument that this tough stance will, in fact, benefit oil producers has been made since the campaign trail. It went like this: Biden’s fight for less oil and gas and more renewable energy will hurt U.S. oil and gas producers, but it will not reduce American demand for oil and gas, hence it will benefit the industry, just not the U.S. industry.

The argument makes sense, and there is plenty of proof: after canceling the Keystone XL, Alberta oil producers increased the amount of oil they sent to U.S. refineries by rail—a less safe method of transporting crude, by the way. Biden’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal land was one of the factors that pushed oil prices higher earlier this year. And the Biden administration’s attitude to Saudi Arabia may have contributed to the Kingdom’s decision to extend its voluntary oil production cuts that contributed to the latest price rally.

That last point was recently made by Schork Group principal Stephen Schork to Fox News. Schork said that in addition to making it clear that oil and gas were no longer a priority for the government (except in negative terms), Biden’s treatment of Saudi Arabia had resulted in higher prices.

Related Video: Why The Oil & Gas Rig Count Matters

“On the closer front of what we’ve seen, the biggest impact that Biden has had on prices bullishly has been his treatment of Saudi Arabia,” Schork said. “There was [a] surprise two weeks ago when Saudi Arabia took a more hawkish view at the OPEC meeting, and oil prices surged after that surprise decision.”

But higher prices may be just the beginning of the U.S. President’s problems with the oil and gas industry. In his energy plan, Biden’s team noted the creation of millions of new jobs in clean energy and infrastructure. There is, however, not a word about the jobs that may end up lost in oil and gas. Some of these jobs are certainly transferable from the oil and gas industry to solar and wind, for instance, as we saw during the 2014 oil price crisis. Yet the question of whether all jobs will be transferable remains open.

“You’re not hurting the big guys that are doing all the development. You’re hurting these little guys that are dreaming up where no one else thought there was any oil and gas,” one U.S. oil industry executive told the AP recently, commenting on President Biden’s crusade against the oil and gas industry. Related: Are Analysts Underestimating Chinese Oil Demand?

Indeed, this industry grew in new and unexpected ways thanks to the shale boom from the last couple of decades. Where before independents were few and far between, the shale revolution led to a surge in oil and gas independents, most of them, as the land manager for family-owned Kirkwood Oil & Gas quoted above said, too small to fight with the government.

Many in the industry prepared for the crusade, however, the AP reports also notes. The report quoted an executive from Devon Energy as telling investors that Devon would “roll with the punches” and that it had stocked up 500 drilling permits. Devon is unlikely to be the only one prepared.

And yet, many small players will go under. This will lead to a decline in local oil production, especially as the permits begin to run out. And this will naturally lead to even higher oil prices—and gas prices at the pump—for American consumers. Chances are this will happen before demand begins to decline permanently as EVs and renewable power generation become dominant over fossil fuel cars and power plants. This will be an unpleasant time for many, but in all fairness, nobody said the energy transition will be easy or cheap.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Biden’s Tax Hike Affects Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
Why Gasoline Prices Will Continue To Rise

Why Gasoline Prices Will Continue To Rise
China Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran

China Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran
Nigeria’s Lawsuits Against Shell Could Cause Oil Major Exodus

Nigeria’s Lawsuits Against Shell Could Cause Oil Major Exodus
Oil Prices Slip As U.S. Rig Count Falls

Oil Prices Slip As U.S. Rig Count Falls



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com