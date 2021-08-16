Biden Administration Wants To Wean All Airlines Off Fossil Fuels By 2050

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.48 -0.96 -1.40%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 69.72 -0.87 -1.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.948 +0.087 +2.25%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.056 -0.022 -1.06%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.209 -0.053 -2.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.90 -0.42 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 66.84 -0.55 -0.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.209 -0.053 -2.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 69.58 -0.53 -0.76%
Graph down Murban 4 days 70.56 -0.46 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 65.95 -0.83 -1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 71.67 -0.76 -1.05%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 70.47 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Girassol 4 days 69.64 -0.34 -0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.90 -0.42 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.86 -0.65 -1.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 55.39 -0.70 -1.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 67.44 -0.65 -0.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 68.84 -0.65 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 64.79 -0.60 -0.92%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 61.44 -0.65 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 61.44 -0.65 -1.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 64.09 -0.65 -1.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 67.14 -0.65 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 62.44 -0.65 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 58.75 -0.75 -1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 71.60 +0.98 +1.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 62.39 -0.65 -1.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.34 -0.65 -0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.34 -0.65 -0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.75 -0.50 -0.84%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 73.33 -0.65 -0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

Nigeria's New Petroleum Bill Gets Signed Into Law

The Nation Proving That Oil And Renewables Aren’t Opposed

The Nation Proving That Oil And Renewables Aren’t Opposed

As with most things in…

Why Russian Oil Giant Lukoil Won’t Give Up On This Huge Oilfield

Why Russian Oil Giant Lukoil Won’t Give Up On This Huge Oilfield

Despite indications that Russia’s Lukoil…

Is Carbon Neutral Oil Really Possible?

Is Carbon Neutral Oil Really Possible?

The world’s biggest oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden Administration Wants To Wean All Airlines Off Fossil Fuels By 2050

By ZeroHedge - Aug 16, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

As if we weren't throwing enough trillions of dollars away (or, should we say, printing enough trillions away) incentivizing ill conceived "green energy" subsidies, the Biden administration is now set to be targeting weaning all airlines off of fossil fuels by 2050. 

The idea, which is likely going to be laughably impossible to implement at any point in the near future, is part of the White House's plan to "fight climate change". It follows the Biden administration's push for auto manufacturers to go all electric and/or hybrid by 2030.

And how are they going to get airlines to go along with such an asinine idea and time schedule? You guessed it: offering cash in the form of incentives that we don't have. The administration is "contemplating incentives to support private-sector production of sustainable aviation fuel," according to Reuters. By 2050, the administration wants airlines to fly on 100% jet fuel from renewable sources, the report says.

Discussions are in "early stages", according to two sources. Meanwhile, sustainable aviation fuel is two to five times more expensive than conventional jet fuel. 

Ali Zaidi, the Deputy National Climate Advisor for the White House, said: “As part of the Build Back Better agenda, President Biden proposed catalytic investments to propel innovation and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels.”

Zaidi continued: “The administration is committed to advancing climate solutions in every sector and segment of the economy - with the urgency that the climate crisis demands.”

Electrification of airlines isn't an option, due to the weight of the batteries that would need to be used, the report notes. In Europe, regulators are trying to "force suppliers to blend rising amounts of SAF into their kerosene," which has been opposed by U.S. airlines, Reuters notes.

Fuel remains the second largest cost for airlines, other than labor. This means any additional costs due to implementing new fuel rules would likely be passed on to customers. 

Plane manufacturers are targeting planes and engines that can run without fossil fuels by 2025 to 2030. Meanwhile, congress is debating a tax credit of up to $2 per gallon for SAF - with money we don't have to spend.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Aramco Moves Closer To Closing $25B Reliance Megadeal
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End
Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset
Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans
Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past

Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past
China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com