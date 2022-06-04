Biden Administration Considers A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Profits

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 118.9 +2.00 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 119.7 +2.11 +1.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 8.523 +0.038 +0.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 4.280 +0.072 +1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 4.252 +0.061 +1.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%
Chart Mars US 1 day 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 4.252 +0.061 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 111.9 +3.06 +2.81%
Graph up Murban 2 days 115.4 +3.73 +3.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 187 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 4 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.35 +0.95 +1.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 102.8 +1.61 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 119.0 +1.61 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 117.3 +1.61 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 115.2 +1.61 +1.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 114.4 +1.61 +1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 118.0 +1.61 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 112.6 +1.61 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 119.4 -1.19 -0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 112.8 +2.00 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 121.6 +0.61 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 12 hours "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 hours Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 6 hours "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM

Breaking News:

U.S. Increases Biofuel Blending Requirements

$100 Oil Has Been A Blessing For Gulf Economies

$100 Oil Has Been A Blessing For Gulf Economies

After issuing record levels of…

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As Supply Uncertainties Mount

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As Supply Uncertainties Mount

The EU finally agreed on…

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

As American consumers continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden Administration Considers A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Profits

By ZeroHedge - Jun 04, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • A new proposal from House and Senate Democrats would impose a new quarterly tax on oil companies. 
  • The Biden administration is reportedly considering the plan to help consumers who are struggling with high energy prices.”
  • Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council said, “We are very much open to any proposal that would provide relief to consumers at the pump.”
Join Our Community

The Biden administration is considering a proposal to tax oil and gas windfall profits to provide a gas subsidy for American consumers struggling with high energy prices, said Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council at a panel sponsored by the Roosevelt Institute think tank on June 2.

The news follows a similar move in the U.K. by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on May 26, to impose a 25 percent windfall tax on North Sea energy producers to provide a 15 billion pound ($18.9 billion) energy fund subsidy for Britons paying for soaring fuel costs.

The White House has been examining proposals from Congress that would hike taxes on energy producers in order to provide a subsidy or tax rebate to households.

“We are very much open to any proposal that would provide relief to consumers at the pump,” said Ramamurti.

“There are a variety of interesting proposals and design choices on a windfall profits tax. We’ve looked carefully at each of them and are engaging in conversations with Congress about design.”

The proposal, backed by 15 Democrats in the Senate and the House, would impose a new quarterly tax on American oil companies for crude produced domestically or imported from abroad.

The revenue would be siphoned off to consumers below a certain income in the form of a tax rebate that would amount to a few hundred dollars per year, but the bill does not appear so far to have support in Congress.

 The bill is being sponsored by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who announced on MSNBC in March, “I’m co-sponsoring … a bill on windfall profits tax. We get it, supply and demand, prices go up, but profit margins should not go up, that’s just oil companies gouging.

“Big oil companies are making higher profits off Putin’s war,” tweeted Warren.

The “windfall tax on oil would guarantee $200 oil,” responded Dan Rosenblum, a financial analyst at Sharkbiotech.com, in a tweet, explaining that a tax on gas producer profits would cause U.S. fuel prices to skyrocket.

Ramamurti admitted that there would be a potential impact on supply if a windfall tax on producers was imposed, but he said he did not see this as an “insurmountable hurdle.”

“One thing you want to be aware of when you are looking at those types of proposals is how is it going to affect supply as well,” said Ramamurti.

“I don’t think that’s an insurmountable hurdle, but it is an important question at a time when there’s clearly a supply issue.”

His comments came just a day after he told reporters that the administration’s plan to combat inflation included shrinking the Federal budget deficit, by raising taxes on high-income individuals and major corporations.

“What the president has done and made clear is that we are dedicated to doing everything we can to stop and push back on that Russian aggression, but it’s going to cause pain for American consumers in the short term, and gas prices are one unfortunate example,” Ramamurti told local media.

High energy prices due to the war in Ukraine, declining U.S. energy supplies, and supply chain logjams have pushed oil producer revenue to record highs this year.

Exxon Mobil, the largest U.S. oil producer, earned $5.48 billion in the first quarter and said that it would triple its expected stock buybacks through 2023 to $30 billion.

The Biden administration has blamed energy producers for not investing in further output and for not passing on more of their earnings to consumers, despite White House policies that have discouraged investment in energy production and supply.

President Joe Biden is under intense pressure from his party to ease gas prices before the midterm elections in November, as the approval ratings for the Democrat-controlled Congress continue to sink in the polls.

Related: Could Iraq Dethrone Saudi Arabia As Largest Oil Producer?

U.S. President Joe Biden at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on June 1, 2022. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

U.S. consumer price growth slowed down in April after gas prices dipped below the March record high, while consumer prices were up 8.3 percent in April from the year prior, according to the Labor Department.

As a cyclical industry, taxing windfall energy profits during a good cycle is likely to discourage investment in energy production.

The U.S. energy sector has been the worst-performing part of the market over the past decade, despite major increases in total output.

An energy producer tax could be a two-way street for energy market investors, especially if producers reduced through-the-cycle investment in the United States, which may lead to sustained higher global oil and natural gas prices.

There was similar criticism of the proposed U.K. tax on energy producers, “We understand the worry for millions of people about how high energy costs are challenging their household budgets—and the need for support to help make ends meet,” said a Shell spokesperson, “but at the same time, we must sustain investment in securing supplies of oil and gas the U.K. needs today, while allocating future spend for the low-carbon energies we want to build for the future.”

The national average for a gallon of gasoline in the United States hit $4.715 on June 2 up from $4.671 the day before, according to AAA.

Brent Crude was at nearly $118 and West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $117 at the end of trading on June 2.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

International Shippers Create New Routes To Avoid Russia

Next Post

Can Anyone Compete With China’s Battery Dominance?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?
Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar

Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar
Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw
A Radical Plan To Halt The Oil Price Rally

A Radical Plan To Halt The Oil Price Rally
A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets

A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com