Bearish Sentiment Returns To Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 3 hours 59.04 -0.52 -0.87%
Brent Crude 2 hours 64.98 -0.39 -0.60%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.202 +0.036 +1.66%
Mars US 2 hours 59.99 -0.97 -1.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
Urals 19 hours 60.65 -1.10 -1.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.34 +0.13 +0.20%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.70 -0.42 -0.75%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.202 +0.036 +1.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 66.32 -0.29 -0.44%
Murban 19 hours 67.89 -0.44 -0.64%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 57.44 -0.02 -0.03%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.63 -0.25 -0.35%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 66.60 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.34 +0.13 +0.20%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.34 +0.13 +0.20%
Girassol 19 hours 67.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 19 mins 36.03 -1.00 -2.70%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.66 -0.05 -0.14%
Canadian Condensate 143 days 53.56 -0.05 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 133 days 59.96 -0.05 -0.08%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.81 -0.05 -0.10%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.31 -0.05 -0.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.81 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.81 -0.05 -0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.50 -0.50 -0.89%
Giddings 19 hours 49.25 -0.50 -1.01%
ANS West Coast 2 days 67.42 -3.31 -4.68%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 52.99 -0.52 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.94 -0.52 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.94 -0.52 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.50 -0.50 -0.89%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 8 minutes Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 55 mins Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 1 hour 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 44 mins IRAQ / USA
  • 9 hours Canada / Iran
  • 2 hours Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 20 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 1 day Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 1 day US Shale: Technology
  • 6 hours Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 21 hours What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?

Breaking News:

Cyber Threats To North American Power Grid Are Growing

Alt Text

Global Oil And Gas Discoveries Hit Four-Year High

The world’s oil and gas…

Alt Text

Iranian Cyberattack Hits Bahrain Oil Company

A cyberattack with a data-wiping…

Alt Text

How Long Will The Oil Price Fear Premium Last?

Oil prices jumped on the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bearish Sentiment Returns To Oil Markets

By Tom Kool - Jan 10, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil Markets

Oil prices have now fallen below where they were before the assassination of General Soleimani, suggesting that traders have turned their focus away from geopolitical tensions and are instead worrying about a global oil glut in 2020. 

Prices

Production

Futures

Stocks

Refinery

Imports

Gasoline

Oil prices are set to close out the week down sharply, lower than where they were before the Soleimani killing. WTI is currently nearing its one-month low. With de-escalation in the air, the geopolitical risk premium has disappeared for the time being.

Product stocks soar. Crude stocks rose slightly in the past week, but gasoline stocks shot up sharply. In the past two weeks, gasoline stocks have increased by more than 22 million barrels. The EIA data was released shortly after President Trump spoke about Iran, a move the market interpreted as a de-escalation. The EIA data combined with the Iran news sent oil prices tumbling.

Iran wants U.S. out of the Middle East. “It is in their interest that they pack and leave voluntarily, not only Iraq but Afghanistan and the Arabic countries,” Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Thursday. The U.S. faces uncertainty in Iraq as the Iraqi parliament and Prime Minister have voiced support for expelling American forces from the country.

EPA tightens pollution on trucks. The U.S. EPA initiated a process to limit emissions of nitrogen dioxide from heavy trucks. The industry supports it, as analysts say the move could head off stricter state-level standards in California. 

U.S. GHG emissions fall 2 percent. U.S. greenhouse gas emissions declined by 2.1 percent last year, due to an 18 percent decline in coal generation. Without policy changes, analysts say emissions declines will not accelerate. Related: Six Of The Hottest Oil Stocks For 2020

Apache Corp. skyrockets 27 percent on Suriname find. Apache Corp. (NYSE: APA) saw its share price shoot up 27 percent this week after it announced a prolific discovery in offshore Suriname. Apache is partnering with Total SA (NYSE: TOT) on the project. “It’s binary. Yesterday, Suriname was worth nothing and now: we don’t know what it’s going to be worth,” BofA Global Research energy analyst Doug Leggate told Reuters. One brokerage called the discovery “among the most anticipated in the world.” The discovery comes at a critical time as Apache’s Permian assets are struggling. Meanwhile, Apache also announced that it would eliminate nearly 500 jobs in order to cut costs.

Talos says Mexico discovery holds 670 million barrels. Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) said that its Zama field, one of the largest discoveries in Mexico in two decades, may hold roughly 670 million barrels of recoverable oil.

BlackRock joins climate investor group. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, said that it would join Climate Action 100+, a collection of 370 institutional investors managing $41 trillion in assets. The group pressures companies to cut carbon pollution.

Trump to water down NEPA. The Trump administration wants to weaken the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), one of the bedrock environmental laws that requires environmental assessments before major infrastructure or energy projects move forward. The plan to defang NEPA is intended to accelerate permitting for big projects, but it will likely face legal challenges once it is finalized later this year.

Russia opens TurkStream. Russia inaugurated the TurkStream pipeline this week, a pipeline that runs from Russia to the western edge of Turkey via the Black Sea. The pipeline will then carry gas to Western Europe. Just a few weeks ago, Russia started up the Power of Siberia pipeline, a long-distance conduit that runs to China. Meanwhile, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has stalled at the eleventh hour due to U.S. sanctions but is likely to be completed later this year.

Atlantic Coast Pipeline loses permit. A federal court unanimously tossed out a federal permit for a compressor station servicing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline because of the deleterious health effects it would have on an African-American community, which constitutes “unequal treatment,” the court said. The pipeline aims to carry Marcellus shale gas to the U.S. Southeast but will have to cross sensitive forests and the Appalachian Trail, and as the court decision indicates, would have negative impacts on certain areas.

Emissions on U.S. Gulf Coast to soar. The shale boom, and the coming wave of petrochemical plants, LNG export terminals and other infrastructure – mostly in Texas and Louisiana – will cause a spike in greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years. A new report said 157 planned facilities to be built by 2025 will result in the emissions equivalent of 50 coal-fired power plants.

World Bank: Global GDP growth a tepid 2.5 percent. The World Bank said that global GDP will expand by just 2.5 percent this year, “if everything goes just right.” Behind the lethargy is an “unprecedented runup in debt worldwide, and the prolonged deceleration of productivity growth.” Last year, GDP grew by 2.4 percent. Emerging market debt ballooned to 170 percent of GDP in 2018, up from 115 percent in 2010.

China opens oil and gas exploration. For the first time, China will allow foreign companies to explore for oil and gas in the country. “China is accelerating the sector reform due to growing energy security concerns,” Zhu Kunfeng, the Beijing-based associate director of upstream research at IHS Markit, told Reuters.

Occidental to slash jobs. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) said it would “significantly” cut jobs as it tries to cut costs after the $38 billion takeover of Anadarko Petroleum. The acquisition quadrupled the company’s debt to $40 billion. Related: Oil Tanks As Trump Claims Iran Is Standing Down

Canadian oil prices fall again. Alberta may have loosened the mandatory production cuts too far as WCS prices have recently fallen sharply relative to WTI. The differential is at risk of a “blowout,” according to Credit Suisse. If the discount reaches $25 per barrel, the Alberta government “might be forced to step back in” and issue cuts again, Manav Gupta of Credit Suisse said. WCS recently fell to a $22-per-barrel discount.

Global oil and gas discoveries hit 4-year high. The world’s oil and gas companies discovered 12.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent last year, the largest total since 2015. There were 26 discoveries of at least 100 million barrels in 2019.

Wave of refineries up for sale. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) said that it is looking to sell its refinery in Anacortes, Washington, and there are now seven major refineries in the U.S. that are up for sale, accounting for 5 percent of the country’s processing capacity. Companies are having trouble finding bidders because of unfavorable locales, worries about falling margins, and the coming restart of nearby facilities in the Caribbean that will add to competition,” Reuters said.

By Tom Kool of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Prices Slump As Iran Tensions Ease
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find
2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

 The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

 Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

 U.S. Shale Struggles To Ride Out The Storm

U.S. Shale Struggles To Ride Out The Storm

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com