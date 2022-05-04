Bearish News Is Quietly Piling Up In Metal Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.0 +0.17 +0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 110.5 +0.33 +0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.454 +0.039 +0.46%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 4.216 +0.019 +0.46%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 3.670 +0.017 +0.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.8 +4.47 +4.24%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 106.2 +5.20 +5.15%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 3.670 +0.017 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 104.6 -0.71 -0.67%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 107.0 -0.37 -0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 108.3 +2.19 +2.06%
Graph down Basra Light 156 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 111.2 +2.60 +2.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 107.7 +2.56 +2.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.8 +4.47 +4.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.70 -2.81 -3.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 88.31 -2.76 -3.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 104.6 -2.76 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 102.8 -2.76 -2.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 100.7 -2.76 -2.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 97.86 -2.76 -2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 97.86 -2.76 -2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 99.96 -2.76 -2.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 103.5 -2.76 -2.60%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 98.16 -2.76 -2.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 104.5 +5.50 +5.56%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 98.25 +3.50 +3.69%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 111.7 -0.28 -0.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 101.8 +5.40 +5.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 105.7 +5.40 +5.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 105.7 +5.40 +5.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 104.5 +5.50 +5.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 92.75 -2.75 -2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.7 -2.76 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 mins "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 19 hours Instagram Now Banning Photos Of People At Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote "Violence"
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 3 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 4 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 4 days "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com

Breaking News:

Diesel Prices Hit New Record On Wednesday

U.S. Recession Fears May Be Overblown

U.S. Recession Fears May Be Overblown

While much of the recession…

Global Supply Chain Woes Likely To Worsen On Chinese Lockdowns

Global Supply Chain Woes Likely To Worsen On Chinese Lockdowns

Lockdowns in China could have…

The Rig Count Climbs As Markets Clamor For More Oil

The Rig Count Climbs As Markets Clamor For More Oil

The rig count has continued…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bearish News Is Quietly Piling Up In Metal Markets

By Ag Metal Miner - May 04, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Metals have seen some strong price action this year, but Q2 could be different.
  • Bearish news is mounting for key industrial metals, due in part to China’s massive COVID outbreaks.
  • High demand and short supply are fueling high prices at the moment, but supply chains could see some pressure alleviated in the coming months. 
Join Our Community

Following a strongly inflationary metal environment in Q1, Q2 2022 is looking like a whole different ballgame. Indeed, it’s no secret that the global economy is currently facing a number of major challenges. Alone, none of these would be enough to derail us from last year’s strong rebound. When added together, however, they’re helping to shape a far-from-rosy outlook for the 2022 metals forecast.

The “Winds” of Change?

A recent Capital Economics note to clients phrases it particularly well, stating that “all three of the world’s major economic blocs are now facing significant headwinds.” In the US, the storm stems from an increasingly-hawkish Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, the euro-zone faces mounting pressure from the recent massive squeeze in real incomes which threatens to push the region into recession. In China, the government’s immediate challenge has been quashing the continuing Omicron outbreak. Unfortunately, the country’s zero-COVID initiative has so far done little to affect the spread of the virus. What it has done is tightened restrictions across some of the country’s biggest and most economically-important cities.

The Omicron variant is by far the biggest wave of infections to hit China, a country still woefully under-protected in terms of vaccines. According to CE, the areas impacted account for some 40% of China’s GDP and 80% of China’s exports.

CAP

China Activity in Areas with Local Outbreaks (%)

COVID is Just the Start of China’s Worries

Even without the lockdowns, China’s outlook is challenging to say the least. Its construction sector is struggling under extreme debt. Meanwhile, fewer young buyers than ever before seeing any benefit to investing in the property market. To make matters worse, exports are struggling as consumption habits adjust in overseas markets.

CE points to Amazon’s Q1 results to illustrate a return to pre-COVID demand levels as services rebound. But according to Reuters, China’s factory activity slumped at the fastest pace in two years this past March. In fact, the Caixin purchasing manager’s index slid to 48.1, its lowest reading since the first pandemic wave in early 2020. The official PMI also dipped into contraction territory, slipping below 50 for the first time this year.

Related: Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

New orders are falling particularly fast, reflecting both stalled domestic demand and the disruption to overseas markets. Of course, most of these disruptions result from Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. Regardless, if China’s economic growth slows and industrial and construction demand weakens, the metals forecast from the world’s largest consumer will weaken as well.

Not surprisingly, metals prices have already started slipping. After reaching a high above $10,600/mt last month, copper prices today fell below $9,500. There’s no doubt about it: the bears have returned to short the market. Aluminum has followed copper’s lead despite a March surge caused by the EU’s rejection of Russian supplies. China’s woes are a factor here, too, as the country has been ramping up primary metal output. As a result, semis exports have been rising strongly.

Weighing the Metals Forecast Against Demand

Demand is the prevailing narrative in today’s metals market. As activity in all three regions continues to slow, demand for industrial metals is likely to ease. Still, whether an improvement in global logistics delays remains a leading or lagging indicator is debatable. Either way, there’s no doubt they are gradually becoming less of an issue for metal supply. The bears may be here, but the market has yet to turn its way. Q2 and Q3 will have a lot to say in that discussion.

By Stuart Burns via AG Metal Miner 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Europe’s Desire For LNG Derail Its Climate Goals?

Next Post

3 Impressive Lithium Stocks Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets
China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo

Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com