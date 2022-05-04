3 Impressive Lithium Stocks Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.0 +0.23 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 110.6 +0.41 +0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.470 +0.055 +0.65%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 4.218 +0.021 +0.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.666 +0.014 +0.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.8 +4.47 +4.24%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 106.2 +5.20 +5.15%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.666 +0.014 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 104.6 -0.71 -0.67%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 107.0 -0.37 -0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 108.3 +2.19 +2.06%
Graph down Basra Light 156 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 111.2 +2.60 +2.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 107.7 +2.56 +2.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.8 +4.47 +4.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.70 -2.81 -3.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 88.31 -2.76 -3.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 104.6 -2.76 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 102.8 -2.76 -2.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 100.7 -2.76 -2.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 97.86 -2.76 -2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 97.86 -2.76 -2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 99.96 -2.76 -2.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 103.5 -2.76 -2.60%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 98.16 -2.76 -2.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 104.5 +5.50 +5.56%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 98.25 +3.50 +3.69%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 111.7 -0.28 -0.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 101.8 +5.40 +5.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 105.7 +5.40 +5.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 105.7 +5.40 +5.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 104.5 +5.50 +5.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 92.75 -2.75 -2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.7 -2.76 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 mins "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 19 hours Instagram Now Banning Photos Of People At Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote "Violence"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 3 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 4 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 4 days "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com

Breaking News:

Diesel Prices Hit New Record On Wednesday

The Staggering Speed Of ADNOC’s Energy Diversification

The Staggering Speed Of ADNOC’s Energy Diversification

Few companies in the energy…

The Inevitable Decline Of Russia’s Oil Industry 

The Inevitable Decline Of Russia’s Oil Industry 

While higher oil prices mean…

Bearish News Is Quietly Piling Up In Metal Markets

Bearish News Is Quietly Piling Up In Metal Markets

Metals across the board have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

3 Impressive Lithium Stocks Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

By Alex Kimani - May 04, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • After more than quadrupling in value last year, lithium carbonate prices continues to soar in 2022.
  • Scores of lithium juniors have been responding to the lithium price boom.
  • Of the 3 large lithium miners, only SQM impressed the markets this year.
Join Our Community

Over the past few months, oil and commodity markets have been taking out fresh highs after the shuttering of Ukrainian ports, sanctions against Russia, and disruption in Libyan oil production sent energy, crop, and metal buyers scrambling for replacement supplies. Russia is one of the world's biggest exporters of key raw materials, from crude oil and gas to wheat and aluminum, and the possible exclusion of supplies from the country due to sanctions has sent traders and importers into a frenzy. Base metals prices have been coming off recent highs (and in the case of aluminum, copper and tin, all-time highs) set earlier in the month that were spurred by fears over the potential for disruption to Russia’s metal exports following its invasion of Ukraine. Broad-based supply concerns remain, ranging from the potential for sanctions targeting exports, to actual output disruption and logistical dislocations (see ‘Implications of the Russia-Ukraine crisis for metals’ for details).

But the Ukraine crisis is only layering onto another more powerful trend: the global transition to low-carbon energy.

The energy transition is driving the next commodity supercycle, with immense prospects for technology manufacturers, energy traders, and investors. Clean energy technologies require more metals than their fossil fuel-based counterparts, with prices of green metals projected to reach historical peaks for an unprecedented, sustained period in a net-zero emissions scenario.

But few, if any, green metals have witnessed a price explosion as epic as that of lithium.

After more than quadrupling in value last year, lithium carbonate continues to soar in 2022 according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

The rally in lithium hydroxide, used in high-nickel content cathode manufacture, is accelerating, up 120% so far this year, narrowing the discount to lithium carbonate, which historically is priced below hydroxide.   

Benchmark says that Chinese inventory levels for hydroxide, carbonate, and spodumene feedstock remain very low, sustaining the high price environment. Many investors who got burned by the last lithium price bust of 2018 have probably been watching on the sidelines, not sure what to make of the current mega-rally.

Related: Norway Plans Record Gas Volumes For Europe

To be fair, China's spot market, where small tonnages can have big price impacts, may be accentuating the scale of this mega-rally, but make no mistake about it: this is no false flag, with everything from mined spodumene to high-purity hydroxide, and every component of the lithium processing chain experiencing a wild price surge. The price explosion tells you that lithium supply is simply nowhere near enough to feed this demand surge.

With earnings season here with us again,  the famous lithium trio of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM), FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) and Albermale (NYSE:ALB) will be heavily scrutinized. However, only SQM has really impressed with a 51.4% return so far this year, with FMC and ALB returning 9.9% and -12.7%, respectively, over the timeframe. The three companies are some of the largest in the business, with SQM boasting a $21.1B market cap, FMC is worth $16.7B while ALB is valued at $22.6B. 

Luckily, scores of lithium juniors have been responding more readily to the lithium price boom. Here are some that have been outstanding so far this year.

#1. Lithium Energy Exploration Inc.

       Market Cap: $14.7M

       YTD Returns: 328.6% Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (OTCPK:LXENF)(TSXV:LEXI) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina. The company holds interests in the Laguna Caro project that includes eight mineral concessions covering approximately 17,759 hectares; the Antofalla North project that consists of thirteen mineral concessions covering approximately 41,496 hectares; and the Antofalla South project that includes eighteen mineral concessions covering 69,112 hectares in Argentina.

 Incorporated in 1998, Lithium Energi was formerly known as Portola Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. in March 2017.

Back in January, Lithium Energi Exploration announced that, under its JV Agreement with Global Oil Management Group, LLC ("GOMG"), implementation of exploration and development plans have been accelerating rapidly.

LEXI reported that it’s a  20% non-dilutable stakeholder in the JV and that development is slated to commence immediately, with the Sorcia Group owning the exclusive license to utilize the International Battery Metals Ltd’s (OTCPK:BATF) technology in Argentina and Chile. IBAT further stated that it has substantially completed the construction of its first lithium extraction unit and the system modules are currently being heat traced and insulated with final assembly and testing to take place in March in the U.S. prior to deployment to South America.

Related: Oil Prices Hit $110 As Europe Prepares To Ban Russian Crude

#2. Sayona Mining Limited

      Market Cap: $1.6B

      YTD Returns: 111.1%

Paddington, Australia-based Sayona Mining Limited (OTCQB:SYAXF), together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral exploration and development in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Authier Lithium Project located in Quebec, Canada. The company also holds a 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec. 

Last year, Sayona Mining reported that the Superior Court of Quebec approved its joint bid with Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) for the acquisition of North American Lithium, which owns a previously producing lithium project near Sayona's core Authier project.

More than $400M had been spent on the project, which was operational and ramping toward nameplate production in 2018 but then was placed on care and maintenance due to weak lithium markets and a shaky capital structure.

Sayona and Piedmont say they are proceeding with technical studies that would prepare for the integration of Sayona's Authier and Tansim projects with the facilities at NAL.

#3. Frontier Lithium Inc.

      Market Cap: $578.6M

      YTD Returns: 76.1%

Val Caron, Canada-based Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCQX:LITOF) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. 

Frontier has forged a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide. Further, Frontier Lithium owns 100% of the PAK Lithium Project, located in northwestern Ontario. This is a very high-grade spodumene resource with low iron and low impurities. The PEA post-tax NPV8% is estimated at US$974.6m based on producing 23,174tpa LiOH.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bearish News Is Quietly Piling Up In Metal Markets

Next Post

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets
China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo

Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com